Roundup: Langford scores 43 for New Albany

It’s Romeo Langford’s world, and we’re all just living in it.

The Louisville, Indiana and Kentucky target finished three points shy of his career-high of 46 points as New Albany thrashed Madison, 103-50 Friday evening in New Albany. Langford finished an astonishing 18 of 23 from the field (78 percent) which included 13 of 14 from inside the arc and 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Langford even drained a shot from two steps inside the halfway line as the first quarter buzzer sounded. The star junior also have five rebounds, an assist and two blocked shots.

“He had a great game,” New Albany coach Jim Shannon said. “I think he was 18 of 23, It was extraordinary. Hit his 3’s, had rebounds and he just had a great game all around. It was a great night for the Bulldogs.”

But it wasn’t just Langford shooting lights out against the Cubs. As a team, the Bulldogs shot 76.4 percent from the field, as senior Isaac Hubbard scored 25 points and sophomore Sean East finished with 15 points, including a buzzer-beater from three-quarters court as time expired in the first half.

“He’s been playing much better,” Shannon said of East. “He started off not shooting well but he’s feeling himself shooting the ball much better and just overall playing excellent basketball for us right now. I think Sean can play fast, I think he play medium and I think he can play deliberate. He’s an excellent point guard.”

There was one bright spot for the Cubs, as Daniel Anderson shot 11 of 17 and hit four 3-pointers on his way to a 29-point performance.

Here’s a look at other scores and stats from boys and girls basketball games around Southern Indiana from Jan. 13, 2017.

SCORES

BOYS

NEW ALBANY 103, MADISON 50

MADISON (5-7)

Cooper Yancey 7p, 1r, 2a; Brayden Perry 6p, 2r, 6a; Daniel Anderson 29p, 1a; Andrew Frazier 3p; Carson Howser 5p, 3r, 2a, 3s;

NEW ALBANY (10-2)

Romeo Langford 43p, 5r, 1a, 2b; Payton Martin 3p, 1a; Sean East 15p, 4r, 4a, 4s; Derrick Stevenson 2p, 3r; Isaac Hibbard 25p, 2r, 4a, 3s; Julien Hunter 3p, 1r, 3a, 1b, 1s; Blake Murphy 10p, 8r; Marcus McGee 2p, 2r, 1a.

WEST WASHINGTON 71, SPRINGS VALLEY 63

FRENCH LICK, Ind. – Hunter Sanford’s big night pushed the Senators (9-3) past Class 1-A foe Springs Valley (7-6). Sanford scored 15 points, but it was his contribution on the boards that had a bigger impact. Sanford grabbed 16 rebounds to post a double-double and lead West Washington to an overall rebounding advantage of 34-21. Springs Valley was led by O’Brien Selby with 16 points.

WEST WASHINGTON (9-3)

Noah Green 10p; Bryce Farmer 1p; Michael Sizemore 16p, 8r, 3a; Peyton Walker 12p, 3r; Hunter Sanford 15p, 16r, 5a; Jackson Byrne 17p, 5r

SPRINGS VALLEY (7-6)

Josh Weddle 15p; Ryan Tow 5p; Logan Russell 6p; Chase Crecelius 7p; Zach Carnes 2p; Trenton McElfresh 6p, 3r; Christian Tucker 2p; Braden Whitaker 4p, 4r; O’Brien Selby 16p, 8r.

BROWNSTOWN 55, SILVER CREEK 51

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. – The Braves (10-0) rallied in the fourth quarter to remain undefeated in a win over the Dragons. The Dragons’ Cameron Stephens definitely made a statement in Friday’s contest scoring 23 points but the Dragons fell apart in the fourth quarter as the Braves and Carson Lambring went on an 18-7 run to win by four. Lambring finished Friday’s contest with 17 points.

BROWNSTOWN (11-0)

Carson Lambring 17p; Gavin Bane 9p; Ty Maxie 6p; Cam Luedeman 5p; Mike Boshears 4p; Derek Rieckers 4p; Cam Eggersman 4p; Jordan Peters 3p; Cody Waskom 3p.

SILVER CREEK (9-4)

Cameron Stephens 23p; Jack Hawkins 12p; Hunter Popp 8p; Zane Gross 6p; Josh Landers 2p.

NORTH HARRISON 52, EASTERN 42

PEKIN, Ind.- The Cougars (6-4) outscored the the Musketeers (1-11) 24-11 in the fourth quarter leading to their sixth win of the year. Jake Book led the Cougars with 23 points and Skyler Wetzel added nine points. Matt Coats scored nine points and Connor Marshall chipped in eight points for the Musketeers.

NORTH HARRISON (6-4)

Trevor Haub 2p; Max Flock 9p; Jake Proxell 4p; Jake Book 23p; Quinn Kaiser 2p; Brandon Jenkins 2p; Skyler Wetzel 9p; Jacob Harmon 1.

EASTERN (1-11)

Parker Wallingford 2p; Connor Marshall 8p; Trevor Lewellen 2p; Matt Coats 9p; Ridge Hall 6p; Leif Edlin 4p; Jacob Stewart 2p; Sawyer Starrett 9p.

LANESVILLE 45, CAI 44

LANESVILLE, Ind. – Julien Stewart hit the game-winning shot with four seconds left in the game for the Eagles (5-7) to grab the 45-44 win against the Warriors (7-9). Mitchell Bailey had 11 points, and Stewart ended the game with seven points for the Eagles. Warriors’ Stephen Cook scored 17 points.

CAI (7-9)

Noah Williams 12p; Stephen Cook 17p; Matt Hamby 2p; Riley Linnehan 6p; Patrick Fritzgibbon 7p.

LANESVILLE (5-7)

Brenden Bube 4p; Julien Stewart 7p; Evan Ash 6p; Greg Daly 4p; Riley Cook 4p; Austin Gootee 2p; Mitchell Bailey 11p; Elijah Wilkin 7p.

SALEM 76, SCOTTSBURG 41

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. – The Eagles (9-1) notched their eighth consecutive win against the Warriors (3-10). The Eagles jumped out to an early ten point lead and glided to a win as they continued to extend their lead each quarter. Xavier Haendiges led the Eagles with 20 points, Hunter Weedin added another 14 points in the victory.

SALEM (9-1)

Blayton Miller 3p; Landon Suvak 6p; Hunter Weedin 14p; Jaelen Nice 6p; Xavier Haendiges 20p; Uriah Leatherman 1p; Derek Cornett 2p; Jeffrey Burch 11p; Seth Hobson 13p.

SCOTTSBURG (3-10)

Mitchell Prince 3p; Taylor Funk 3p; Mitchell Meagher 19p; Casey Smith 3p; Carter Bowles 2p; Jimmy Nence 9p; Nick Sebastian 2p.

HENRYVILLE 57, NEW WASHINGTON 33

NEW WASHINGTON (8-7)

Caleb Ellison 1p; Brandon Horton 6p; Hunter Lind 6p; Zach Moore 16p; Steve Mack 4p.

HENRYVILLE (13-2)

Charlie Dieterlen 2p; Thomas Green 8p; Braxton Robertson 20p; Nick Walker 21p; Kasey Robertson 4p.

Scores from around Southern Indiana:

Bedford N. Lawrence 85, Mitchell 53

Borden 64, Austin 45

Clarksville 58, Corydon 37

Crawford Co. 55, Orleans 33

Eastern (Greene) 74, Clay City 52

Jennings Co. 62, Seymour 56, OT

N. Harrison 52, Eastern (Pekin) 42

Paoli 60, Dubois 51

Perry Central 53, Southridge 42

Salem 76, Scottsburg 41

GIRLS

WARREN CENTRAL 42, JEFFERSONVILLE 39

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Jeffersonville (11-7) fell in a tough road game to the Warriors (9-10), ending a three-game winning streak. K’ja Talley led all scorers with 14 points for Warren Central, which came back to seal the victory after squandering a lead late in the third quarter. Jhala Henry was the only player in double-figure scoring for the Red Devils, finishing with 10 points.

JEFFERSONVILLE (11-7)

Jacinta Gibson 6p; Kelsie James 4p; Jhala Henry 10p; Jaelyn Lee 8p; Chelsea Gibson 2p; Nan Garcia 9p.

WARREN CENTRAL (9-10)

Trinity McClendon 3p; K’ja Talley 14p; Miah Shelby 3p; Shaniya Caldwell 10p; Cyndi Dodd 3p; Aysia Hill 1p; Maray Bell 8p.

Scores from around Southern Indiana:

Providence 49, Charlestown 34

Seymour 57, Jennings Co. 48