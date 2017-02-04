ROUNDUP: Late goal lifts Palm Desert to DVL soccer win

Malia Falk scored in the 78th minute of the game on a sliding pass from Alfon Kalkoske, giving the Palm Desert girls soccer team a 3-2 Desert Valley League victory over the Shadow Hills Knights Friday.

The Aztecs led 1-0 at the half, but three goals in the first six minutes of the second half brought the score to 2-2, where is stayed for most of the second half.

Jane Jordan scored the first-half goal for Palm Desert. The Knights evened the game early in the second half on a goal by Alyssa Felix. The Aztecs came back two minutes later on a curving strike by Kaci Holliday. Just two minutes Shadow Hills again tied the game on a Jacqueline Rodriguez goal.

Palm Desert goalie Alex Fabela had one save, while Shadow Hills goalie Kaylin Eastman had six saves.

The Aztecs travel to La Quinta for Monday for a 6 p.m. game. Shadow Hills plays Xavier Monday.

Coachella Valley 3, Twentynine Palms 0: In a Thursday game, Coachella Valley improved to 7-1 in the De Anza Leaggue, 14-7-1 overall with the victory.

the Arabs saw goals from Miranda Torres, Brianda Rios, and Vicky Torres as well as an assist by Mariah Godinez.

Coachella Valley will be home Tuesday against Rancho Mirage.

Boys basketball

Rancho Mirage 58, Rolling Hills Prep 52: The Rattlers went on an 8-2 run in overtimes after regulation ended in a 50-50 tie, pulling off the victory over the No. 1 team in the Division 5 CIF-SS poll.

The Rancho Mirage defense was led by Bryan Revis, Chris Albert, Marquis Pryor and Deryhan Harris.

The Rattlers were led by Charles Neal with 30 points, Matt Barajas-Tiedeman added 13 points while Bryan Talley scored nine points.

The Rattlers are now 23-3 and 8-0 in league play. Rancho Mirage will end its regular season next week and will host Coachella Valley Tuesday night.

Palm Desert 58, Shadow Hills 43: Will Struthers had 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Aztecs in the Desert Valley League win.

Juan de Santiago had 16 points and seven rebounds.

The Aztecs are now 8-2 in the DVL, 16-8 overall. The Aztecs will next play Palm Springs.

La Quinta 83, Cathedral City 70: Kavonte Kinney scored 24 points, abd grabbed 10 rebounds in the Desert Valley League win for the Blackhawks.

Jordan Wallace added 20 points and seven assists in the win, while Tshaun Toussaint added 11 points.

Girls basketball

Xavier 44, Palm Valley 14: in a non-league contest, seniors Lauren Whitcomb and Margaux Bigos and freshman Sierra Jessup each had 10 points for the Saints.

Xavier pulled away in the 2nd half after only leading by 11 points at the half.

Xavier finishes Desert Valley play next week starting with Palm Desert at home Monday.

Palm Desert 35 Shadow Hills 22: Seline Schinke scored 22 points for the Aztecs in the Desert Valley League victory over the Knights.

Alexis legan scored nine for Palm Desert, while Ehizogie Igbinedion and Charlotte Bracco each scored two points.

Palm Desert is 6-3 in league and 11-13 overall. The Aztecs will play at Xavier Prep Monday.

Desert Christian 55, Joshua Springs 8: Ashley Klopfenstein led the Conquerors with 16 points, eight steals and six assists in the Victory League win.

Katie Schmidt added eight points going 2-for-6 from 3-point range.

Desert Christian is now 20-5 overall and will host Palm Valley Tuesday in a game that may decide second place in league.

Palm Springs 48, Indio 32: Jamiah Hall led the Indians in the Desert Valley League win with 22 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks,

Kaleigh Vargas had eight points, secen assists and six steals for Palm Springs. Tzipporah Page added seven points and 10 rebounds.

Palm Springs is now 16-6 overall 8-2 in DVL. The Indians will play at Palm Desert Wednesday…

Boys soccer

West Shores 0, Vincent Memorial 0: The Wildcats clinched the Manzanita League and a playoff berth with the draw against Vincent Memorial.

Senior goalie Jose Alvarez recorded the clean sheet in goal with six saves, It was his eight shutout in the last two years, and West Shores has not allowed a goal in five league games this year.

West Shores is now 6-6-4 overall and will next play a non-league game against Xavier Prepr.

Indio 5, Palm Springs 1: The Indians dropped the Desert Valley League game to fall to 5-3-2 in league, 8-8-5 overall.

Palm Springs’ lone goal was on an assistant score by Jairo Rodriguez. Kevin Corella had eight saves for the Indians.

Palm Springs will play at Palm Desert Wednesday.

College baseball

Cypress 8, COD 1: The Roadrunners scored a run in the first innings but were held scoreless after that on just five hits in the seventh annual David Buttles Memorial Tournament in Palm Desert.

Jake Mesa took the loss for COD, giving up five runs in five innings.

COD dropped to 1-3 with the loss and will face Fullerton College Saturday at 6 p.m.

California Winter League

Manitoba North Stars 6, Oregon Lumberjacks 3: On the auxiliary field at Palm Springs Stadium Field, Manitoba starter Joseph Webb gave up two early runs but was able to keep Oregon off the board in his final four innings of work. Webb went five innings, striking out seven and allowed just two runs, earning the win.

Manitoba scored one in the third on a sacrifice fly from Andres Coll and then an RBI single by Lorenzo Wright in the fourth to tie it at 2-2. In the bottom of the fifth, thanks to an error and a single by Jordan Thomas, the North Stars suddenly had a 4-2 lead.

Hit King 6, Toronto Rush 5: Cody Lovejoy launched a home run off the scoreboard of the main field with two runners on, giving his team a 3-1 lead, one they would never relinquish. Hit King got two solo shots in the next two innings from Nick Murphy and Shao-Pin Ho, the latter giving them a 6-3 lead.

New York Colonials 7, Coachella Valley Snowbirds 2: The Colonials took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the first on a single by Kalani Brackenridge that scored three because of an error committed by the Snowbirds defense. Jack Craft was the key hitter for the Colonials on the day with three RBIs on a double and a two-run home run.

Palm Springs Chill 5, British Columbia Bombers 4: The Chill scored one in the third inning and two more in the top of the fourth for a 3-0 lead on the way to the victory. The game was tied a 3-3 in the seventh when Elijah Briseno smoked one over the right-field wall to give his team a 5-3 lead.

Palm Springs Power 4, Washington Blue Sox 1: Marquis Kidd hit a double in the bottom of the second to give the Power a 1-0 lead. Nicholas Buckner got the RBI ground out in the next inning and that would be all the Power pitchers would need.

Starter Cody Beck, who got the win, went four shutout innings, striking out five and allowed just one hit. Adam Falcon and Tyler Miller would combine to shut the door out of the bullpen.