Roundup: Local basketball teams struggle in first round

Despite a good look to tie the game in the closing seconds, the last shot of the Palm Desert boys’ basketball team’s season didn’t fall, ending the Aztecs’ playoff run prematurely on the road 59-57 to Sunny Hills in the first round of the CIF SS Division 2A bracket.

Senior Will Struthers led the team with 17 points to go with six rebounds and five assists, while Dylan Ulber added 12 points, four rebounds and four assists. Juan deSantiago scored 10 points and pulled down four rebounds, and Devin Lopez recorded 11 points and five rebounds.

The Aztecs finish the season 16-11.

Boys’ basketball

Barstow 82, Indio 68: The Rajahs saw a solid season come to an end with a 14-point road loss in the opening round of the Division 4-AA playoffs.

Jeremiah Brown led the Rajahs with 18 points and Christian Briceno added 17 points. Isaiah Riley collected 14 points.

Indio finishes the year with a 15-13 record.

Heritage 78, Desert Hot Springs 57: The Golden Eagles finish the season at 9-15 after a tough road loss in a Division 4A. It ends a season for DHS that included a third-place finish in the De Anza League.

READ MORE: Updated full high school winter sports playoff schedule

Girls’ water polo

Xavier Prep 11, Jurupa Valley 6: The Saints just keep marching along, opening up an 8-2 halftime lead and cruising to the victory in the first round of the Division 5 water polo bracket. It was just 24 hours after winning a wild card game over Culver City 12-3.

In Wednesday’s win, Jillian Barbato notched five goals, while Blair Burlingame and Emma Cooper each scored twice. Ariel Forehand and Camille Dervieux each added a goal. Savannah Jessup had a fine game in goal with 10 saves.

Next up for the Saints is the quarterfinal round on Saturday.

Girls’ basketball

Palm Valley 28, Calvary Baptist 26: The Firebirds nabbed a narrow road victory Tuesday in a Division 6 wild-card game. Junior Megan Jefferson led the way with 15 points for Palm Valley.

Next up for the Firebirds as they continue their playoff push is a road game Thursday at the Academy Careers and Explorations, otherwise known as ACES, in Helendale.

Boys’ soccer

West Shores 4, Calipatria 0: While the rest of the desert is in the postseason, the Wildcats are still in regular season mode and looking good. Goalkeeper Jose Alvarez stayed perfect in league play, he has not allowed a goal in any of the team’s seven games.

He even scored a goal in this one, knocking home a penalty kick. Gustavo Mesa, Guillermo Tellez and Angel Covarrubias all scored goals. Covarrubias also had two assists.

West Shores (9-7-4, 6-0-1) hosts Borrego Springs in its next game, but clinched the Manzanita League title with this win. Their playoff pairings come out on Saturday.