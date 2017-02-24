Roundup: Male pulls away from St. Xavier in district final

Here’s a look at scores and stats from boys and girls basketball district tournaments in Louisville and across the Commonwealth from Thursday Feb. 23, 2017:

BOYS

26th District at Male

Championship

MALE 67, ST. X 63

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Hot-shooting Male (26-9) pushed past St. X (19-11) to win the 26th District championship. The two teams have battled for the championship every year since the district tournaments were realigned in 2012, with the games decided by a total of 18 points and each team winning three games. Male shot 52 percent for the game, led by 22 points from Hogan Brownley. St. X was led by Pierce Kiesler, who finished with 19 points, and James Taylor, who was one assist shy of a double-double.

ST. X (19-11)

James Taylor 11p, 9a; Tyler Barnes 7p, 5r; Paul Oberst 10p, 4r, 4a; Sam Boarman 6p, 4r; Pierce Kiesler 19p, 5r; Jack Koch 6p; Will Crum 2p; Evan Walker 2p, 3r.

MALE (26-9)

Javon Davis 4p, 4r, 3a; Jaelin Ferrell 9p, 4r; Hunter McCutcheon 14p, 3r; Hogan Brownley 22p, 8r; Jeremiah Goldwair 1p; Gene Brown 5p; Zach Gray 6p, 4r.

28th District at CAL

Championship

BALLARD 73, CAL 58

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Ballard (25-6) held off CAL (22-10) to win the 28th District championship. Antoine Darby, Jamil Wilson, and Vonnie Patterson made the All-Tournament Team for the Bruins, while Parker Jones and Kenneth Purvis made it for the Centurions. Purvis and Patterson led their respective teams in the game, each finishing with 19 points.

BALLARD (25-6)

Tyrese Duncan 7p; Kereion Douglas 5p; Marshon Ford 18p; Tyron Duncan 6p; Dorian Tisby 4p; Delonta Wimberly 2p; Jamil Wilson 12p; Clivonte Patterson 19p.

CAL (22-10)

Milton Wright 6p; Kenneth Purvis 19p; Parker Jones 12p; Wyatt Allison 5p; Austin Carr 9p; Michael Woodward 7p.

Scores from around the state:

1st District

Championship

Hickman Co. 65, Fulton Co. 41

3rd District

Championship

Graves Co. 55, Mayfield 49

4th District

Championship

Calloway Co. 70, Marshall Co. 58

6th District

Championship

Henderson Co. 77, Webster Co. 59

8th District

Championship

Hopkinsville 62, Christian Co. 61

10th District

Championship

Muhlenberg County 53, Ohio Co. 50

17th District

Semifinal

John Hardin 66, Central Hardin 63

North Hardin 72, Elizabethtown 69

19th District

Championship

Bardstown 81, Washington Co. 55

20th District

Semifinal

Taylor Co. 95, Marion Co. 71

26th District

Championship

Lou. Male 67, Lou. St. Xavier 63

28th District

Championship

Lou. Ballard 73, Lou. Christian Academy 58

32nd District

Semifinal

Williamstown 72, Grant Co. 43

35th District

Semifinal

Cov. Holy Cross 34, Beechwood 33, OT

39th District

Championship

Mason Co. 73, Bracken Co. 68

49th District

Championship

Clay Co. 63, North Laurel 61

64th District

Championship

Boyd Co. 60, Ashland Blazer 53

GIRLS

22nd District at DeSales

BUTLER 91, IROQUOIS 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Iroquois (0-16), with only five players, fell short of the Bearettes (28-2). Janna Lewis led Butler with 20 points, while Makazia Swan scored five points for the Raiders. Butler will take on Doss in the 22nd District championship on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

BUTLER (28-2)

Jabriel Kelly 6p; Breia Torrens 3p; Tashia Jeffries 8p; Jasmine Elder 8p; Kiara Cain 12p; Doneah Marshall 2p; Jaelynn Penn 14p; Teri Goodlett 14p; LeeLee Mills 4p; Janna Lewis 20p.

IROQUOIS (0-16)

Makazia Swan 5p.

DOSS 58, WESTERN 49

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Jamari Tillman scored 30 points to lead Doss (12-11) into the 22nd District championship game. Senior Destany Love scored 20 points in her final game for the Warriors (8-16). The Dragons will take on Butler in the 22nd District championship on Friday night at 5:30 p.m.

DOSS (12-11)

Jamari Tillman 30p; Kameshia Moxley 15p; Khadaizah Hellman 11p; Kayla Tindall 2p.

WESTERN (8-16)

Cheyenne Brooks 15p; Carmen Forbes 1p; Destany Love 20p; Alyssa Hayes 5p; Keke Adams 2p; Ale Cisneros 4p; Melyia Lewis 2p.

Scores from around the state:

1st District

Championship

Carlisle Co. 61, Fulton Co. 44

2nd District

Championship

McCracken County 69, Paducah Tilghman 35

4th District

Championship

Murray 61, Marshall Co. 25

5th District

Championship

Crittenden Co. 36, Lyon Co. 30

7th District

Championship

Hopkins Co. Central 54, Madisonville-North Hopkins 53

8th District

Championship

Hopkinsville 53, Christian Co. 41

9th District

Championship

Apollo 77, Owensboro Catholic 72

11th District

Championship

Breckinridge Co. 76, Meade Co. 55

12th District

Championship

Grayson Co. 52, Edmonson Co. 41

13th District

Championship

Franklin-Simpson 39, Russellville 16

14th District

Championship

South Warren 54, Bowling Green 48

15th District

Championship

Monroe Co. 58, Barren Co. 48

16th District

Championship

Metcalfe Co. 69, Russell Co. 68

19th District

Semifinal

Nelson Co. 79, Bethlehem 62

22nd District

Semifinal

Lou. Butler 91, Lou. Iroquois 5

Lou. Doss 58, Lou. Western 49

23rd District

Championship

North Bullitt 76, Lou. Moore 42

24th District

Championship

Bullitt East 75, Lou. Mercy 69

33rd District

Championship

Conner 61, Cooper 57

36th District

Championship

Highlands 69, Newport Central Catholic 41

37th District

Championship

Campbell Co. 52, Scott 48

38th District

Championship

Nicholas Co. 34, Harrison Co. 25

39th District

Championship

Mason Co. 77, Bracken Co. 32

40th District

Championship

George Rogers Clark 50, Bourbon Co. 31

46th District

Championship

Mercer Co. 63, West Jessamine 14

47th District

Championship

Somerset 50, Rockcastle Co. 48

48th District

Championship

Southwestern 57, Wayne Co. 43

49th District

Championship

Clay Co. 33, North Laurel 29

50th District

Championship

South Laurel 61, Corbin 48

51st District

Championship

Lynn Camp 53, Knox Central 48

52nd District

Championship

Harlan Co. 81, Harlan 72

54th District

Championship

Perry Co. Central 65, Leslie Co. 45

55th District

Championship

Breathitt Co. 66, Wolfe Co. 40

56th District

Championship

Owsley Co. 49, Estill Co. 47

57th District

Championship

Johnson Central 59, Paintsville 38

58th District

Championship

South Floyd 51, Betsy Layne 27

59th District

Championship

Shelby Valley 62, Pikeville 40

61st District

Championship

Fleming Co. 67, Menifee Co. 65, 2OT

62nd District

Championship

East Carter 63, West Carter 31

63rd District

Championship

Russell 33, Lewis Co. 25