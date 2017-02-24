Roundup: Male pulls away from St. Xavier in district final

Here’s a look at scores and stats from boys and girls basketball district tournaments in Louisville and across the Commonwealth from Thursday Feb. 23, 2017:
BOYS
26th District at Male
Championship
MALE 67, ST. X 63
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Hot-shooting Male (26-9) pushed past St. X (19-11) to win the 26th District championship. The two teams have battled for the championship every year since the district tournaments were realigned in 2012, with the games decided by a total of 18 points and each team winning three games. Male shot 52 percent for the game, led by 22 points from Hogan Brownley. St. X was led by Pierce Kiesler, who finished with 19 points, and James Taylor, who was one assist shy of a double-double.
ST. X (19-11)
James Taylor 11p, 9a; Tyler Barnes 7p, 5r; Paul Oberst 10p, 4r, 4a; Sam Boarman 6p, 4r; Pierce Kiesler 19p, 5r; Jack Koch 6p; Will Crum 2p; Evan Walker 2p, 3r.
MALE (26-9)
Javon Davis 4p, 4r, 3a; Jaelin Ferrell 9p, 4r; Hunter McCutcheon 14p, 3r; Hogan Brownley 22p, 8r; Jeremiah Goldwair 1p; Gene Brown 5p; Zach Gray 6p, 4r.
28th District at CAL
Championship
BALLARD 73, CAL 58
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Ballard (25-6) held off CAL (22-10) to win the 28th District championship. Antoine Darby, Jamil Wilson, and Vonnie Patterson made the All-Tournament Team for the Bruins, while Parker Jones and Kenneth Purvis made it for the Centurions. Purvis and Patterson led their respective teams in the game, each finishing with 19 points.
BALLARD (25-6)
Tyrese Duncan 7p; Kereion Douglas 5p; Marshon Ford 18p; Tyron Duncan 6p; Dorian Tisby 4p; Delonta Wimberly 2p; Jamil Wilson 12p; Clivonte Patterson 19p.
CAL (22-10)
Milton Wright 6p; Kenneth Purvis 19p; Parker Jones 12p; Wyatt Allison 5p; Austin Carr 9p; Michael Woodward 7p.
Scores from around the state:
1st District
Championship
Hickman Co. 65, Fulton Co. 41
3rd District
Championship
Graves Co. 55, Mayfield 49
4th District
Championship
Calloway Co. 70, Marshall Co. 58
6th District
Championship
Henderson Co. 77, Webster Co. 59
8th District
Championship
Hopkinsville 62, Christian Co. 61
10th District
Championship
Muhlenberg County 53, Ohio Co. 50
17th District
Semifinal
John Hardin 66, Central Hardin 63
North Hardin 72, Elizabethtown 69
19th District
Championship
Bardstown 81, Washington Co. 55
20th District
Semifinal
Taylor Co. 95, Marion Co. 71
26th District
Championship
Lou. Male 67, Lou. St. Xavier 63
28th District
Championship
Lou. Ballard 73, Lou. Christian Academy 58
32nd District
Semifinal
Williamstown 72, Grant Co. 43
35th District
Semifinal
Cov. Holy Cross 34, Beechwood 33, OT
39th District
Championship
Mason Co. 73, Bracken Co. 68
49th District
Championship
Clay Co. 63, North Laurel 61
64th District
Championship
Boyd Co. 60, Ashland Blazer 53
GIRLS
22nd District at DeSales
BUTLER 91, IROQUOIS 5
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Iroquois (0-16), with only five players, fell short of the Bearettes (28-2). Janna Lewis led Butler with 20 points, while Makazia Swan scored five points for the Raiders. Butler will take on Doss in the 22nd District championship on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
BUTLER (28-2)
Jabriel Kelly 6p; Breia Torrens 3p; Tashia Jeffries 8p; Jasmine Elder 8p; Kiara Cain 12p; Doneah Marshall 2p; Jaelynn Penn 14p; Teri Goodlett 14p; LeeLee Mills 4p; Janna Lewis 20p.
IROQUOIS (0-16)
Makazia Swan 5p.
DOSS 58, WESTERN 49
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Jamari Tillman scored 30 points to lead Doss (12-11) into the 22nd District championship game. Senior Destany Love scored 20 points in her final game for the Warriors (8-16). The Dragons will take on Butler in the 22nd District championship on Friday night at 5:30 p.m.
DOSS (12-11)
Jamari Tillman 30p; Kameshia Moxley 15p; Khadaizah Hellman 11p; Kayla Tindall 2p.
WESTERN (8-16)
Cheyenne Brooks 15p; Carmen Forbes 1p; Destany Love 20p; Alyssa Hayes 5p; Keke Adams 2p; Ale Cisneros 4p; Melyia Lewis 2p.
Scores from around the state:
1st District
Championship
Carlisle Co. 61, Fulton Co. 44
2nd District
Championship
McCracken County 69, Paducah Tilghman 35
4th District
Championship
Murray 61, Marshall Co. 25
5th District
Championship
Crittenden Co. 36, Lyon Co. 30
7th District
Championship
Hopkins Co. Central 54, Madisonville-North Hopkins 53
8th District
Championship
Hopkinsville 53, Christian Co. 41
9th District
Championship
Apollo 77, Owensboro Catholic 72
11th District
Championship
Breckinridge Co. 76, Meade Co. 55
12th District
Championship
Grayson Co. 52, Edmonson Co. 41
13th District
Championship
Franklin-Simpson 39, Russellville 16
14th District
Championship
South Warren 54, Bowling Green 48
15th District
Championship
Monroe Co. 58, Barren Co. 48
16th District
Championship
Metcalfe Co. 69, Russell Co. 68
19th District
Semifinal
Nelson Co. 79, Bethlehem 62
22nd District
Semifinal
Lou. Butler 91, Lou. Iroquois 5
Lou. Doss 58, Lou. Western 49
23rd District
Championship
North Bullitt 76, Lou. Moore 42
24th District
Championship
Bullitt East 75, Lou. Mercy 69
33rd District
Championship
Conner 61, Cooper 57
36th District
Championship
Highlands 69, Newport Central Catholic 41
37th District
Championship
Campbell Co. 52, Scott 48
38th District
Championship
Nicholas Co. 34, Harrison Co. 25
39th District
Championship
Mason Co. 77, Bracken Co. 32
40th District
Championship
George Rogers Clark 50, Bourbon Co. 31
46th District
Championship
Mercer Co. 63, West Jessamine 14
47th District
Championship
Somerset 50, Rockcastle Co. 48
48th District
Championship
Southwestern 57, Wayne Co. 43
49th District
Championship
Clay Co. 33, North Laurel 29
50th District
Championship
South Laurel 61, Corbin 48
51st District
Championship
Lynn Camp 53, Knox Central 48
52nd District
Championship
Harlan Co. 81, Harlan 72
54th District
Championship
Perry Co. Central 65, Leslie Co. 45
55th District
Championship
Breathitt Co. 66, Wolfe Co. 40
56th District
Championship
Owsley Co. 49, Estill Co. 47
57th District
Championship
Johnson Central 59, Paintsville 38
58th District
Championship
South Floyd 51, Betsy Layne 27
59th District
Championship
Shelby Valley 62, Pikeville 40
61st District
Championship
Fleming Co. 67, Menifee Co. 65, 2OT
62nd District
Championship
East Carter 63, West Carter 31
63rd District
Championship
Russell 33, Lewis Co. 25