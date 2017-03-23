Roundup: Male wins second straight

Male (2-2) scored seven runs in the sixth inning to storm back and defeat the Hawks (3-2).

Tristen Garcia hit a home run, while Jared Leuthart added a double and three RBIs. Male has now won two in a row after starting the season 0-2, while LaRue Co. has now lost two in a row after opening the season 3-0.

Here’s a look at more scores and stats from Wednesday’s spring sports action in Louisville:

KENTUCKY

BASEBALL

MALE 8, LARUE CO. 3

MALE 100 007 x – 8 10 4

LARUE CO. 002 100 0 – 3 5 2

WP: Travis Simpson (1-0) 2/3IP, 0H, 0ER, 1K, 0BB

LP: Robert Absher (1-1) 5IP, 6H, 3R, 2ER, 1K, 2BB

MALE (2-2): Tristen Garcia (2-3, HR, 1RBI); Trevor Campbell (2-4, 2B); Jared Leuthart (2-3, 2B, 3RBI).

LARUE CO. (3-2): Dalton Skaggs (2-4, 2B, 1R, 1RBI).

BULLITT CENTRAL 9, VALLEY 0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Bullitt Central (3-1) shutout Valley (1-4) to earn a fourth-straight win. The Cougars were led by Roby Schank, who finished 2 for 3 with a home run, a double, and three RBIs. Cameron Campbell added another home run on a 2 for 4 day at the plate with three RBIs as well.

BULLITT CENTRAL 301 040 1 – 9 12 0

VALLEY 000 000 0 – 0 2 2

WP: Garrison Ijames (2-0) 6IP, 1H, 6K, 4BB

LP: Jackson Whitaker (0-1) 6IP, 9R, 7ER, 2K

BULLITT CENTRAL (3-1): Roby Schank (2-3, HR, 2B, 3RBI); Cameron Campbell (2-4, HR, 3RBI).

VALLEY (1-4)

WEST JESSAMINE 10, EASTERN 0

EASTERN 000 00 – 0 4 1

WEST JESS 412 12 – 10 9 1

WP: Cody Scales (0-1) 4 2/3IP, 4H, 0R, 1BB, 2K

LP: Gavin Sullivan (1-1) 3IP, 6H, 7R, 5ER, 4BB, 2K

WEST JESSAMINE (2-2): Seth Taylor (2-2, 2B, 3RBI, 3R), Sam Perdue (2-2, 2RBI, 1R)

EASTERN (1-4): Chris Thomas (1-3)

NORTH BULLITT 14, WAGGENER 1

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. – The Eagles (4-2) rolled past visiting Waggener (0-5). North Bullitt was led by Blake Benz, who finished 2 for 3 with a double and Evan Mooney, who finished 1 for 2 with a double. The Eagles scored five runs in the first and eight runs in the fifth in the win, their third out of four games. Jacob Frankel hit a two-run homer to lead Waggener.

WAGGENER 000 10 – 1 3 7

NORTH BULLITT 501 8x – 14 11 0

WP: Brendan Holt (1-0) 4IP, 1H, 1ER, 6K, 1BB

LP: Jacob Frankel (0-2) 2IP, 5H, 5ER, 5K, 1BB

WAGGENER (0-5): JacobFrankel (1-2, HR, 1RBI)

NORTH BULLITT (4-2): Blake Benz (2-3, 2B, 1R, 1SB); Evan Mooney (1-2, 2B, 2R, 2RBI, 1SB); Andrew Brown (1-3, 2R, 2RBI, 1SB); Quinton Wilkins (1-1, 2RBIs).

SOUTHERN 12, SENECA 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Southern (3-3) rallied to defeat Seneca (0-5) by three runs. The Redhawks were ahead 7-3 after two innings, but Southern went on an 8-0 run over the next three innings to take command. Seneca had four errors in those three scoreless innings and the Trojans capitalized on the mistakes to swing momentum. Yuniel Bello led Southern with four RBIs, while Dayton McQuillian led Seneca with three of his own.

SOUTHERN 213 231 0 – 12 14 4

SENECA 340 002 0 – 9 8 4

WP: David Guerreo (1-0) 6IP, 5H, 3R, 0ER, 3K, 3BB

LP: James House (0-1) 4IP, 8H, 6R, 1ER, 5K, 2BB

SOUTHERN (3-3): Yuniel Bello (3-4, 4RBI); Jonluk Cancel (2-4, 1RBI); Trevor Flood (2-3, 1RBI).

SENECA (0-5): Dayton McQuillian (2-4, 3RBI); Jonathan Kennedy (3-3).

DOSS 27, IROQUOIS 6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Dragons (2-3) exploded for 27 runs, their most in three seasons, to beat Iroquois (1-3) in five innings. Michael Milianta led the charge, batting 4 for 5 while scoring five runs. Nick Sullivan was solid on the mound for the Dragons, allowing only three hits and two earned runs in the game. Lamont Groves hit a double to lead the Raiders.

DOSS 598 5x – 27 11 2

IROQUOIS 210 30 – 6 3 9

WP: Nick Sullivan (1-1) 5IP, 3H, 6R, 2ER, 6K, 2BB

LP: Anthony Jones (0-2) 2IP, 4H, 17R, 9ER, 4K, 10BB

DOSS (2-3): Michael Milianta (4-5, 3B, 5R, 4RBI); Johniel Morera (2-2, 2B, 3R, 2RBI).

IROQUOIS (1-3): Lamont Groves (1-3, 2B, 2RBI); Yohannes Barcelay (1-2, 2B).

SOFTBALL

MERCY 4, COLLINS 0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Jaguars (4-1) shutout the visiting Titans (4-2) to win a third game in a row. Melissa Collins hit a double and Ryan Ann Hobbs added a triple to lead the offense for Mercy. Lexi Ray was steady on the mound, pitching all seven innings and allowing no runs on only three hits. Hannah Stumbo hit a double for Collins.

COLLINS 000 000 0 – 0 3 0

MERCY 201 100 x – 4 7 3

WP: Lexi Ray (4-1) 7IP, 3H, 0R, 7K, 2BB

LP: Paige Oldham (3-2) 6IP, 7H, 4R, 5K, 0BB

COLLINS (4-2): Hannah Stumbo (1-3, 2B).

MERCY (4-1): Melissa Collins (1-4, 2B, 1R); Ryan Ann Hobbs (1-3, 3B, 2R, 1RBI)

ASSUMPTION 10, PREBLE (WIS.) 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Assumption (5-2) rolled over visiting Preble (Wis.). Braxton Downs led the way at the plate for the Rockets, finishing 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Keegan Piron finished 2 for 3 for Preble (Wis.). On the mound, Ashton Dowdy pitched the entire game, only allowing for hits and one earned run.

PREBLE (WIS.) 001 000 0 – 1 4 1

ASSUMPTION 004 114 x – 10 11 1

WP: Ashton Dowdy (2-1) 7IP, 4H, 1ER

LP: Brittany Baneck (1-1) 4IP, 6H, 5ER

PREBLE (WIS.) (1-1): Keegan Piron (2-3).

ASSUMPTION (5-2): Braxton Downs (3-4, 1R, 3RBI); Abby Bentley (2-4, 2B, 2R); Maddie Hester (3B, 1R).

LACROSSE

ST. X 24 (Parker Brewer 1g; Will Hubbs 3g; Joey Mackin 3g; Nic Malubay 3g; Gus Cutting 2g; Will Ginter 2g; Noah Richard 2g; Des Andrews-Ogbogu 1g; Peyton Bray 1g; Justin Harden 1g; Keegan Puffer 1g; Blake Roshkowski 2g; Jake Zickel 1g), MANUAL 1 (Brody Fawver 1g).

GIRLS TENNIS

SOUTH OLDHAM 3, ASSUMPTION 2

Singles: 1. Natalie Dearen (SO) d. Sarah Fitzgerald (A) 6-0, 6-0; 2. Allison Reed (SO) d. Kendel Hieatt (A) 6-1, 6-1; 3. Alex Wiley (SO) d. Alia Ahmadi (A) 7-5, 6-4.

Doubles: 1. Abby Harlan and Sarah Cook (A) d. Erin Pieragavski and Kirsten Gregory (SO) 6-1, 6-2; 2. Jillian Stigler and Hamilton Nichols (A) d. Molly Dean and Katelynn Jasinski (SO) 6-2, 6-4.

BOYS TENNIS

BULLITT EAST 4, SOUTHERN 1

Singles: 1. Seth Myers (BE) d. Ryan Finley (S) 3-6, 6-4, 1-0; 2. Nestor Dominquez (S) d. Bradley Edmonds (BE) 5-7, 6-3, 1-0; 3. Mason Marsh (BE) d. Amal Aslanov (S) 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: 1. Harrison Glauber and Lanse Milburn (BE) d. Brendon Allen and Trey Edwards (S) 6-1, 6-4; 2. Luke Young and Tyler Giardina (BE) d. Teddy Scott and Alexis Garcia (S) 6-2, 6-1.

INDIANA

SOFTBALL

FLOYD CENTRAL 6, JASPER 5

JASPER, Ind. – The Highlanders (2-0) pulled out a narrow victory over host Jasper (1-1) to move to 2-0. Floyd Central scored three runs in the sixth inning and held on for the victory in the seventh. Lexie Heeke was the winning pitcher, finishing with five strikeouts. Jensen Striegel led the offense for the Highlanders with a double on a 3 for 4 day at the plate, while Jasper was led by Nicole Mehringer, who finished 2 for 4 with a double and a run.

FLOYD CENTRAL 002 013 0 – 6 10 7

JASPER 100 102 1 – 5 6 0

WP: Lexie Heeke (2-0) 7IP, 6H, 6R, 2ER, 5K, 1BB

LP: OliviaKnies (1-1) 7IP, 10H, 6ER, 7K, 7BB

FLOYD CENTRAL (2-0): Jensen Striegel (3-4, 2B, 1R, 1RBI); Taylor Castleberry (3-3, 2R, 1RBI).

JASPER (1-1): Nicole Mehringer (2-4, 2B, 1R); Rachel Gress (1-4, 2B, 2R).