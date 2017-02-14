Roundup: Mathis cousins help KCD take down Brown

It’s been an up and down season for the Kentucky Country Day boys basketball team, but in the final week of regular season play, the Bearcats are trending in the right direction.

The Bearcats went on the road and took down the Brown School, 64-36, in the first of three road games this week for the visitors. The Bearcats (10-13) leading scorers, junior guard Solomon Mathis and freshman guard JR Mathis, combined to score 35 of their team’s 64 points.

“They were huge,” KCD coach James Booker said of the Mathis cousins. “They set the tone. I always challenge them every game to set the tone, especially on the defensive end. When they bring energy and intensity, everyone follows. They were great tonight. We pressed a lot on the press and they’re on the top of the 1-2-2 zone, and they were tough on the ball handlers and got some easy baskets.”

Heading into district tournaments next week, the Bearcats finish off with trips to Holy Cross and Fort Knox before hosting Christian Academy of Indiana to finish off the regular season on Friday.

Here’s a look at stats and scores from high school basketball games in Louisville and across the Commonwealth on Feb. 13, 2017.

SCORES

BOYS

KCD 64, BROWN 36

KCD (10-13)

Solomon Mathis 16p; JR Mathis 19p; Hayden Kraus 14p; Wilder Brice 2p; Cedric Cosby 7p; Connor Widman 4p; Tanner Owen 2p.

BROWN (8-19)

Jared Fife 10p; Jai’rus Bibb 7p; Montez Moore 8p; Ethan McComas 6p; Hashim Abdur-Rahman 5p.

SOUTH OLDHAM 64, WALTON- VERONA 41

WALTON-VERONA (22-5)

Garrett Jones 3p; Jeremy Moran 2p; Austin Lay 6p; Zach Clinkenbeard 15p; Curry Shazier 7p; Kam Parder 6p; Deionte Miles 2p.

SOUTH OLDHAM (23-4)

Jo Griffin 13p, 5s, 5r, 4a; Devin Young 7p; Sam Beard 4p, 4a; Dyllon Hoover 10p, 4a; Luke Morrison 5p; Aaron Franklin 10p; David Beyerle 15p.

VILLA MADONNA 69, ST. FRANCIS 65

ST. FRANCIS (15-9)

James Risley 13p; Noah Sparks 13p; Ahmad Moore 17p; Jomar Sullivan 20p, Connor Gorman 2p.

VILLA MADONNA (12-14)

Thomas Schutzman 22p; Shawn McIntyre 20p; Dan Gerst 10p; Will Martin 14p; Rob Spicker 3p.

Scores from around the state:

Adair Co. 66, Lex. Bryan Station 47

Boyd Co. 82, Elliott Co. 59

Breathitt Co. 85, Owsley Co. 43

Butler Co. 73, Glasgow 58

Clinton Co. 84, South Warren 55

Corbin 85, Lynn Camp 60

Cov. Holy Cross 66, Highlands 50

East Ridge 84, Piarist 44

Gallatin Co. 60, Beechwood 59

Grant Co. 49, Owen Co. 46

Harlan Co. 89, Pineville 64

Hopkins Co. Central 79, Fort Campbell 42

Jenkins 92, Riverside Christian 70

John Hardin 74, Hancock Co. 58

Knox Central 70, Cordia 57

Lex. Sayre 77, Western Hills 58

Lou. Atherton 62, Lou. Eastern 57

Madison Central 78, South Laurel 68

McCracken County 52, Murray 32

McCreary Central 62, Garrard Co. 45

Newport Central Catholic 83, Bellevue 38

Pike Co. Central 53, Shelby Valley 48

Red Bird 89, Lee Co. 59

Southwestern 96, Somerset 63

St. Patrick 77, Rose Hill Christian 55

Trimble Co. 69, Thomas Nelson 42

Villa Madonna 69, Lou. St. Francis 65

Whitesville Trinity 55, Dawson Springs 51

Williamsburg 69, Middlesboro 38

GIRLS

Bardstown 51, Spencer Co. 33

Bath Co. 70, Raceland 62

Boyd Co. 64, Lewis Co. 39

Caldwell Co. 76, Ohio Co. 36

Conner 58, Cov. Holy Cross 45

Corbin 64, Pineville 50

Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 55, Barbourville 45

Danville 66, Marion Co. 61

East Ridge 64, Piarist 34

Fairview 61, Rose Hill Christian 48

Frederick Fraize 44, Fort Knox 38

Garrard Co. 63, East Jessamine 19

George Rogers Clark 64, Lex. Lafayette 62

Harrison Co. 68, Augusta 33

Henderson Co. 65, Owensboro Catholic 47

Johnson Central 69, Betsy Layne 42

Knott Co. Central 72, Buckhorn 36

Lou. Brown 37, Lou. Ky. Country Day 29

Lou. Presentation 61, Lou. Holy Cross 56

Ludlow 61, St. Patrick 26

Mayfield 37, Fulton Co. 25

Menifee Co. 59, Magoffin Co. 49

Muhlenberg County 56, Grayson Co. 55, OT

Murray 64, McCracken County 23

Nicholas Co. 61, Rowan Co. 55, OT

North Hardin 42, Hancock Co. 33

Paris 65, Pendleton Co. 62

Pikeville 70, Allen Central 13

Robertson County 62, Calvary Christian 50

Rockcastle Co. 64, McCreary Central 42

Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 71, Ashland Blazer 40

Shelby Co. 52, Carroll Co. 47

Simon Kenton 73, Highlands 40

South Laurel 74, Clay Co. 58

St. Mary 66, Trigg Co. 46

Walton-Verona 45, Owen Co. 39

Webster Co. 70, Livingston Central 43

West Jessamine 43, Lex. Tates Creek 33

Whitley Co. 68, Knox Central 54

Williamsburg 57, Middlesboro 49

Wolfe Co. 60, Powell Co. 44