Roundup: New Albany falls at Columbus East

Top-ranked New Albany dropped its first game without star junior guard Romeo Langford on Saturday afternoon by way of a 52-46 loss at Columbus East.

The setback snapped a 13-game win streak for the Bulldogs (16-3, 5-1 Hoosier Hills), who also suffered their first league loss as a result. It’s just the fourth loss in the past two seasons for New Albany. The Olympians (7-10, 2-2 HHC) nabbed their first win over the Bulldogs since 2012.

Sean East turned in 28 points on Saturday, re-setting his career high – previously set on Thursday with a 27-point showing versus Jennings County. Blake Murphy added eight, with Isaac Hibbard and Julien Hunter chipping in four each, respectively. Tanner McFall paced Columbus East with 17 points.

Up next for New Albany is a home game against Class 2A No. 2 Providence (16-1) on Friday before welcoming Evansville Central (5-11) on Saturday. Langford, averaging 28.9 points per game this season, is expected to return at Bedford North Lawrence (8-13) on Friday, Feb. 17.

Brownstown 63, Clarksville 40: Class 3A’s top-ranked Braves (18-0, 7-0 Mid-Southern) remained unbeaten with a sizeable win over the Generals (9-8, 4-3 MSC).

Cody Waskom led Brownstown with 18 points. The Braves, who have won 22 of their past 23 games, are one of two unbeaten teams remaining in Indiana.

Floyd Central 78, Scottsburg 21: The Highlanders (14-3, 5-1 HCC) ran away with their 10th straight victory on Saturday afternoon at home over the Warriors (5-14, 3-6 MSC).

Trevor Apple and Brendan Hobson paced Floyd Central’s balanced attack with 15 points apiece. Luke Gohmann and Cobie Barnes added 13 and 11, respectively.

Salem 58, Seymour 51: The Lions (15-1, 6-1 MSC) edged the Owls (6-11, 3-5 HHC) and extended their win streak to 14 games on Saturday.

Salem’s Seth Hobson joined the Lions’ 1,000-point club in the win. He entered Saturday’s matchup two points shy of the plateau.

Other area basketball results from Saturday

Borden 66, Springs Valley 52

New Washington 57, Trinity Lutheran 39

Lanesville 65, Tecumseh 58

South Central 60, Shawe 31

Local wrestlers advance to semi-state

Twenty-three area wrestlers advanced to next weekend’s Evansville Reitz semi-state by way of wins Saturday at the Jeffersonville Regional.

Columbus East won the event, with Floyd Central and New Albany rounding out the top three. Jeffersonville placed fifth. The Highlanders and Bulldogs sent eight wrestlers to semi-state, and the Red Devils qualified seven.

Tristan Sellmer (138 lbs.), Bradley Philpot (185) and Ty Sorg (285) won individual championships for Floyd Central. Josh Cooper (152) and Kameron Fuller (170) clinched titles for Jeffersonville, and unbeaten Jaden Sonner (182) won for New Albany.