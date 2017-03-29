Roundup: New Albany rally comes up short

New Albany couldn’t overcome an early deficit in a 2-1 loss at Donelson Christian (Tenn.) on Tuesday. The setback is the Bulldogs’ second in as many days to begin the 2017 season.

The defending Sectional 15 champion, New Albany fell in a two-run hole after one inning, and the Bulldogs’ late rally fell short despite seven total hits and a run in the seventh. Ryan Robison took the loss for New Albany. The junior, who went 6-0 a season ago, allowed three hits and two earned runs in three innings. He had a strikeout to go along with two walks.

“We had some opportunities late to score but just could never get a big hit,” New Albany coach Chris McIntyre said. “Offensively we have a long way to go.”

McIntyre said the Bulldogs, who received votes in the preseason Class 4A coaches poll, would rely on “five or six” underclassmen in starting roles this season. New Albany’s two-game road trip to open the year exposed some of the Bulldogs’ youth, he added.

“We played two very good baseball teams down here,” McIntyre said. “It’s only going to make us better. This level of baseball is a new experience for so many of our players. It’s just going to take us some time for us to be a very good team. For many of them it’s like they are learning a new language.”

Chase Rudy went 2-for-4 to lead New Albany at the plate Tuesday. Logan Charbonneau, Jonah Boone, Andrew Ricketts, Christian Sifers and Dylan Clark added hits for the Bulldogs. Charbonneau tallied a three-strikeout, one-hit performance on the mound in three innings of work.

“On a positive note our pitching was much improved over our first game,” McIntyre said, “and once again we played solid defensively.”

New Albany heads home for a split doubleheader versus Fort Wayne Carroll and South Dearborn, respectively, on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Bulldogs travel to Charlestown on Tuesday.

Donelson Christian 2, New Albany 1

New Albany 000 000 1 – 1 7 0

Donelson Christian 200 000 x – 2 4 3

WP: Mosley, LP: Robison. 2B: Andrew Ricketts (N), Dylan Clark (N), Eli Thibado (D).

►Charlestown drops opener

Charlestown kicked off its 2017 season with a 10-0 loss at Columbus East on Tuesday behind a five-inning no-hitter from Julian Greenwell. The Pirates will look to bounce back on Saturday at Lawrenceburg in a split doubleheader. They’ll meet Switzerland County at 1:30 p.m. before a matchup with Lawrenceburg at 4.

“A tough season opener for us tonight,” Charlestown coach Ricky Romans said. “It’s a long season, and we will get back to work tomorrow to prepare for Saturday.”

Columbus East 10, Charlestown 0

Charlestown 000 00 – 0 0 2

Columbus East 430 3x – 10 10 0

WP: Greenwell, LP: Doherty. 2B: Greenwell, Crawford, Burton (CE)

Other area results from Tuesday, March 28

No. 1 Providence 12, Wheeling 2

Madison 7, North Harrison 6

Seymour 6, Trinity Lutheran 4

Softball



►Jeffersonville tops Assumption

Jeffersonville picked up a 13-6 win at Assumption (Ky.) on Tuesday by way of a 10-run fifth inning. The victory moved the Red Devils’ record to 2-2 on the season.

Juliette Schuur, Jennah Tincher, Meghan Lay, Lindsey Nelson and Lizzy Coons tallied multiple RBIs for Jeffersonville, and Kaylee Strong added another. The Red Devils return to action against Lanesville at home on Thursday.

Jeffersonville 13, Assumption (Ky.) 6

Jeffersonville 010 0102 0 – 13 13 2

Assumption 120 300 0 – 6 8 4

WP: Tincher, LP: Weickel. 2B: Lay (J), Ridge (A), Dowdy (A). HR: Downs (A)

Other area results from Tuesday, March 28

Corydon 5, Henryville 0

Bedford North Lawrence 8, Seymour 7

