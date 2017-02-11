Roundup: New Washington wins sixth straight

Here are stories, stats and scores from boys basketball games around Southern Indiana on Feb. 10, 2017

NEW ALBANY 55, PROVIDENCE 40

Game Story: New Albany tops Providence in Romeo Langford’s return to the court

JEFFERSONVILLE 72, EVANSVILLE REITZ 66

Game Story: Bailey Falkenstein’s 34 points gets Jeffersonville past Evansville Reitz

NEW WASHINGTON 50, LANESVILLE 37

LANESVILLE, Ind. – New Washington (14-7) eased past host Lanesville (10-9). The defeat snapped a four-game winning streak for the Eagles, while the Mustangs pushed their win streak to six. New Washington outscored the Eagles in the third quarter, 19-9 to pull away. Stevie Mack led all scorers with 15 points in the defeat for Lanesville.

NEW WASHINGTON (14-7)

Caleb Ellison 13p; Brandon Horton 9p; Stevie Mack 15p; Zack Moore 13p.

LANESVILLE (10-9)

Julien Stewart 2p; Evan Ash 8p; Gregory Daly 2p; Riley Cook 7p; Austin Gootee 6p; Tripp Dillion 2p; Mitchell Bailey 6p; Elijah Wilkin 4p.

CRAWFORD CO. 54, NORTH HARRISON 49

RAMSEY, Ind. – Crawford Co. (13-6) held on to beat the Cougars (10-9). The Wolfpack scored the first ten points of the game, but North Harrison battled back. The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth affair with the Wolfpack coming out on top. Adam Beasley led all scorers, finishing with 14 points for Crawford Co. Eli Gutknecht came off the bench and hit two 3-pointers late to keep things close for North Harrison.

CRAWFORD CO. (13-6)

Brent Smith 9p; Gavin Coleman 3p; Noah Sturgeon 5p; Cameron Murples 2p; Adam Beasley 14p; Tyrall Nichelson 7p; Matt Dearborn 2p; Josh Thomas 12p.

NORTH HARRISON (10-9)

Max Flock 9p; Eli Gutknecht 6p; Jake Troxell 6p; Jake Book 12p; Quinn Kaiser 2p; Braden Jenkins 2p; Skyler Wetzel 11p; Jacob Harmon 1p.

Scores from around the area:

Brownstown 76, Bedford N. Lawrence 57

Clarksville 59, Salem 50

Eastern (Pekin) 60, Corydon 48

Jennings Co. 62, Columbus East 49

Rock Creek Academy 61, Spencer Co., Ky. 55

Silver Creek 57, Scottsburg 33

Switzerland Co. 55, Madison Shawe 24

W. Washington 77, Crothersville 47