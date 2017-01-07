Roundup: No. 14 Oldham Co. tops No. 15 South Oldham

Here are stories, stats and scores from boys and girls basketball games played in Louisville and across the Commonwealth on Jan. 6, 2016.

STORIES

BOYS

The Oldham County High School boys basketball team proved its mettle on Friday evening against one of the top teams in the state.

Facing rival South Oldham, ranked No. 15 in the Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Rankings, right behind Oldham Co.’s No. 14 ranking, the Colonels prevailed, 62-56. In a back-and-forth game, it was the high pressure and defensive intensity displayed by the Colonels that helped them pull away at home.

“It was a heck of a game, Both teams went on runs back and forth and we were able to hold South Oldham,” Oldham Co. head coach Coy Zerhusen said. “We just played really hard and I think we wore them down as the game went on and we were able to make some plays in the fourth quarter. They were just winning plays. We got rebounds and hit free throws.”

Colonels junior guard Andre Brewer had three steals in the fourth quarter and helped his team overcome a third quarter deficit to outscore the Dragons 26-19 in the final period of play. Junior Jackson Gibson scored 16 points to lead the Colonels, including going a perfect 8 of 8 from the free throw line with six made free throws in the fourth. Junior Zach Larimore and senior Ismail Jones each chipped in with 14 points each.

South Oldham senior Jo Griffin struggled to play through illness, and was held to just six points in the game. Junior Devin Young led the team with 14 points.

OLDHAM COUNTY (11-4)

Ismail Jones 14p; Ryan Heeland 5p; Jackson Gibson 16p, 7s; Zach Larimore 14p; Andre Brewer 4p, 5s; Caleb Strunk 7p; Cam Coveney 2p.

SOUTH OLDHAM (13-2)

Devin Young 14p; Dyllon Hoover 10p; Aaron Franklin 12p; Jo Griffin 6p; Payton Hicks 3p; Luke Morrison 11p.

—

Trinity 61, St. Xavier 50

—

Fern Creek 64, Bullitt East 54

Story: Fern Creek comes back, knocks off Bullitt East

SCORES

BOYS

SOUTHERN 85, ATHERTON 75

ATHERTON (6-11)

Noah Weber 8p; Fiynn Calnon 22p; Keon Bentley 4p; Abelson Barthelemy 4p; Anastasius Lauderale 7p; Jordon Pulford 7p; Jordan Johnson 5p; Jastine Lado 14p; Josiah Price 4p

SOUTHERN (7-8)

Dan Black 18p; Charles Wilson 25p; Jevon Collier 3p; Isaiah Jackson 10p; Kendall Jones 15p; Hakeim Reedel 4p; Matthew Jones 9p.

BALLARD 99, MALE 65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Bruins (10-2) won their fifth game in a row behind Vonnie Patterson’s elevated performance since starting point guard Jamil Wilson went down with an injury. Ballard’s defensive pressure forced the Bulldogs (7-7) to turn the ball over more than expected. Male was unable to get into an offensive rhythm and Ballard was able capitalize on their mistakes.

BALLARD (10-2)

Marshon Ford 15p, 4r; Tyron Duncan 11p, 4a; Dorian Tisby 14p, 6s; Antoine Darby 10p, 5s; Vonnie Patterson 20p, 11r, 4s; Kereion Douglas 10p, 6r; Delonta Wimberly 9p, 4r; Orlando Higginbottom 4p; Tony Kose 3p; Jackson Molesberger 3p.

MALE (7-7)

Jeremiah Goldwair 4p; Darian Clyburn 3p; Javon Davis 11p; Jaeliln Ferrell 1p; Hogan Brownley 18p; Hunter McCutcheon 18p; Shane Doughty 3p; Armani Rowan 2p; Nathan Hobbs 5p.

PRP 90, BETH HAVEN 42

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Cashawn Beasley scored 17 points to lead visiting PRP (9-6) past the Bearcats (9-5). Austin Streble led all scorers with 18 points for Beth Haven, but it was not enough to secure the upset.

PRP (9-6)

Gerald Gray 10p; Trey Hill 12p; Darius Osbourne 8p; Tyler Redman 6p; Cyncer Wilson 12p; Logan Hudson 5p; Cashawn Beasley 17p; Tyler Anderson 7p; Jordan Wallace 13p.

BETH HAVEN (9-5)

Austin Streble 18p; Cody Mikel 15p; Aaron Rice 5p; Isaiah Mahoney 3p; Dylan Kerr 1p.

BUTLER 75, IROQUOIS 54

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Butler (10-5) blazed past the host Raiders (7-8) with a trio players scoring in double figures. Ryan Luckett led the way with 16 points, while Austin Wise and Devin Pendergrass added 14 points each. Butler’s hot shooting proved too much to withstand, as the Bears shot 57% from the field. Keelan Kennedy was the led all scorers with 17 points for Iroquois.

BUTLER (10-5)

Ramar Brown 1p; Jaquay Wales 2p; Marcus Montgomery 2p; Austin Wise 14p; Ryan Luckett 16p; Kel Shawn Mozee 8p; Maurice Tolley 6p; Solomon Pennix 2p; Devin Pendergrass 14p; Rashad Owens 2p; Michael Burns 3p; Michael Thompson 5p.

IROQUOIS (7-8)

TC Wright 3p; Damon Richardson 12p; TreSaun Edwards 7p; Davarrio Martin 4p; Rickey Holt 6p; Demetris Booth 4p; Keelan Kennedy 17p, 7r; Kalon Howard 1p.

PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 70, COVINGTON LATIN 29

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Portland Christian (5-7) had a trio of players record double-doubles to rout Covington Latin (1-7). Quincy Dye scored 26 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Isaiah Young scored 11 points to go with 12 rebounds, and Michael Merideth finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Robby Case was the only player in double-figure scoring for the Trojans, finishing with 11 points.

COVINGTON LATIN (1-7)

Russell Toney 6p; Alex Beckham 7p; Robby Case 11p; Laki Desai 2p; Joel Devadason 3p.

PORTLAND CHRISTIAN (5-7)

Luke Kennedy 4p, 11r; Isaiah Young 11p, 12r, 7a; Jonah Trejo 2p; Quincy Dye 26p, 14r; Terry Niestadt 3p; Brandon Ferry 4p; Charlie Niestadt 5p; Michael Merideth 13p, 11r; Isaiah Walls 2p.

MANUAL 82, SHAWNEE 51

LOUISVILLE, Ky.- Junior Noah Hawkins scored a career-high 32 points shooting 12 of 18 from the field and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line. Hawkins led the Crimson (3-10) past the Golden Eagles (0-15) who have yet to capture of victory this season. Josh Cunningham led the Golden Eagles with 12 points while Jordan McClendon scored ten points for the Crimsons.

SHAWNEE (0-15)

Nick Warf 8p; Josiah Bivens 5p; Cornell Barnett 3p; Amontay MItchell 9p; Josh Cunningham 12p; Lajuantre Gray 2p. Dominik Powell 2p; Robert Pillow 2p; Harold Pillow 3p; Ronald Lewis 5p.

MANUAL (3-10)

William Britt 6p; Lesther Prez-Garay 5p; Jordan McClendon 10p; Kenyon Jacob 6p; Brock Cassin 6p; TJ Ballard 6p; Noah Hawkins 32p; Alex Conlin 2p; Zach Recktenwald 2p; Lukas Carns 3p; Andrew Schaff 4p.

EASTERN 71, KCD 44

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Eagles (9-5) soared past the Bearcats (5-7), 71-44. The Eagles went on a 32-5 run during the first half to pull away. Caleb Williams led the Eagles in scoring with 19 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Sugar Wyche chipped in 17 points and five assists also for the Eagles. Eastern had 22 field goals on 17 assists. For the Bearcats, leading scorer JR Mathis finished with 18 points.

EASTERN (9-5)

Caleb Williams 19p; Sugar Wyche 17p; Braxton Johnson 8p; Javen Rushin 7p; William Clay 6p; Trent Robinson 5p; Jacob Robinson 4p; Caleb Brown 2p; Nick Sparks 2p; Myles Goodrich 1p.

KCD (5-7)

Solomon Mathis 8p; Jalen Mathis 3p; JR Mathis 18p; Hayden Kraus 5p; Will Cox 3p; Tanner Owen 1p; Lawson Whiting 2p; Cedric Cosby 4p.

SENECA 53, WESTERN 42

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Redhawks (3-10) overtook the Warriors (6-8) 53-42. Oneal Swint scored a game-high 20 points for the Warriors but it wasn’t enough as Carl Parker scored 14 points and Keyontez Leach had eight points to go with 16 rebounds for the Redhawks.

WESTERN (6-8)

Oneal Swint 20p; Dontrey Lowe 4p; Vito Taylor 2p; Jaelin Shannon 2p; Mark Jones 2p; Jojuanta Dickerson 2p; Stoney Mack 3p; Juvon Thompson 5p; Seth Sales 2p.

SENECA (3-10)

Timothy Gordon 4p, 2r, 2a; Phillip Armstrong 5p, 1a; Deshawn Chaney 7p, 7r, 5a; Richard Ninamou 9p, 6r, 3a; Byron Malone 2p, 1r, 2a; Robert Walker 2p; Keelin James 2p, 2r; Carl Parker 14p, 2r; Keyontez Leach 8p, 16r, 1a.

CAL 74, CAI 46

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Centurions prevailed over the Warriors in the battle of the Christian Academy schools in the Kentuckiana area. Milton Wright and Parker Jones combined to score 36 points for the host Centurions (12-3), as they pulled away from the Warriors (7-7) in the second half. Stephen Cook led the Warriors with 17 points. The win was Christian Academy of Louisville’s 500th victory in school history.

CAL (12-3)

Milton Wright 18p; Jeff Petterson 3p; Casey Purvis 8p; Parker Jones 18p; Cam Marshall 3p; Hayden Paas 2p; Wyatt Allison 3p; Austin Carr 6p; Michael Woodward 11p; Jacob Dupps 2p;

CAI (7-7)

Noah Williams 8p; Stephen Cook 17p; Matt Hambry 2p; Patrick Fitzgibbon 10p; Bailey Conrad 9p.

WAGGENER 78, J’TOWN 65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Jacquess Hobbs dominated the Warriors (11-4) with 25 points to help them defeat Chargers (7-7), 78-65. Jaago Kalakon contributed 14 points for the Warriors. Delvonte McCloud led the Chargers with 18 points, nine rebounds and six blocks.

WAGGENER (11-4)

Ron Fell 9p; Trey Keaton 3p; Ethan Taylor 13p; Kevion Hudson 8p; Jaago Kalakon 14p; Jacquess Hobbs 25p; Cobie Montgomery 4p; Keontrey Chappell 2p.

J’TOWN (7-7)

Dakota White 10p, 2r; Justin Baker 8p; Jalen Garnett 1p, 2r; Jalen Davis 15p, 4r; Delvonte McCloud 18p, 9r, 6b; Chris Trigg 4p, 2r; Jaden Rogers 3p, 1r; Tayshon Caudell 4p, 2r; Derius Martin 2p, 1r.

COLLINS 53, SPENCER CO. 45

SPENCER CO. (10-5)

Daniel Wheeler 12p; Jacob Nichols 1p, 6r, 1a, 1s; Byrson Cannon 6p, 9r, 1a, 2s; Hacib Coke 17p, 6r, 1a, 3b, 2s; Jacob Seawright 2p, 1r; Sam Conley 7p, 3r, 3s.

COLLINS (12-3)

Jacob Feltner 2p, 1r, 1s; Nick Fort 8p, 5r, 3a, 3s; Dayvion McKnight 7p, 9r, 3a, 1s; Charlie Cochran 19p, 10r, 1a, 1b, 2s; Dominque Turner 5p, 1r, 2a, 2s; Marcellus Vail 12p, 2r, 3a, 1b.

Scores from around the state:

Anderson Co. 64, Shelby Co. 51

Apollo 62, Daviess Co. 51

Bardstown 72, Nelson Co. 53

Bethlehem 69, Washington Co. 53

Boyle Co. 72, Garrard Co. 54

Carlisle Co. 50, Hickman Co. 44

Casey Co. 67, Somerset 62

Central Hardin 78, Elizabethtown 77, OT

Christian Co. 80, Paducah Tilghman 58

Cooper 61, Boone Co. 48

Cov. Catholic 74, Conner 39

Dixie Heights 60, Ryle 41

Franklin Co. 75, Western Hills 55

Gallatin Co. 67, Carroll Co. 40

Graves Co. 72, Mayfield 57

Hancock Co. 55, Tell City, Ind. 52

Holmes 44, Cov. Holy Cross 43

John Hardin 79, Meade Co. 62

Lex. Lafayette 77, Lex. Tates Creek 58

Lex. Paul Dunbar 79, Lex. Christian 71

Lexington Catholic 79, St. Henry 56

Lincoln Co. 70, Danville 46

Valley 81, North Oldham 69

Marshall Co. 36, Calloway Co. 25

Model 68, Berea 58

Murray 58, Lou. Collegiate 39

North Hardin 73, Fort Knox 38

Owensboro 62, Owensboro Catholic 51

Russell 54, Ashland Blazer 42

Scott 62, Simon Kenton 50

Scott Co. 100, Lex. Henry Clay 72

Southwestern (Hanover), Ind. 83, Trimble Co. 55

St. Mary 60, Ballard Memorial 46

Villa Madonna 60, Dayton 58

Webster Co. 65, Union Co. 50

West Jessamine 79, East Jessamine 40

Woodford Co. 42, Frankfort 32

10th Region All ‘‘A’’ Classic

Bishop Brossart 69, Silver Grove 35

WYMT Mountain Classic

Harlan Co. 82, North Laurel 78

Perry Co. Central 69, Magoffin Co. 39

GIRLS

PRP 56, BETH HAVEN 18

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Amani Saunders scored 19 points to spark the Panthers (8-5) in a rout over host Beth Haven (2-7). PRP put away the Bearcats early, racing out to a 24-0 lead after the end of the first quarter.

PRP (8-5)

Brianna Burke 4p; Caely Finley 6p; Makenna Combs 3p; Amani Saunders 19p; Mariah Jones 8p; Perri Mitchell 6p; Dayja Evans 8p; Aylssa Dooley 2p.

BETH HAVEN (2-7)

Kenzie Davis 4p; Gabby Ellis 5p; Leslie 4p; Lexi Beard 2p; Sarena Vaugn 3p.

BULLITT EAST 66, FERN CREEK 58

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Lindsey Duvall hit the 30-point mark for the fifth time this season to lead Bullitt East (12-4) past the upset-minded Tigers (8-8). The Chargers built a ten-point lead at the break, but Fern Creek was able to cut the deficit to three points heading into the fourth quarter. Bullitt East went 18-of-23 from the free-throw line to withstand the Tigers’ rally back into the game. Nsasa Makando led the Tigers, who have now lost three straight, with 15 points.

BULLITT EAST (12-4)

Lauren Masden 13p; Lindsey Duvall 30p; Cori Etherton 2p; Lexi Taylor 3p; Alyssa Peak 3p; Kirstie Henn 7p; Kathleen Scott 4p; Emma Ralph 4p.

FERN CREEK (8-8)

Nsasa Makando 15p, 3r, 3a; Maelyn Ridener 21p, 3r; Aliyah Stallard 1p; Lauren Smith 8p, 5r; Sierra Hancock 8p, 4r; Nae Nae Athoba 1p; Tiana Austin 4p, 6r.

ATHERTON 52, SOUTHERN 51

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Page Taylor put the Rebels (8-9) on top in the final minute as they slipped by the Trojans (3-13), 52-51. Nia Sheckles attempted two desperated shots with 11 seconds left, however her shot attempts were both unsuccessful. Sheckles finished with 17 points and five rebounds and DaVionna Sloan added 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Trojans. Taylor led the way for the Rebels with 19 points, while Caitlyn Taylor and Kaylynn both scored 11 points.

ATHERTON (8-9)

Sarah Overley 6p; Taecianne White 3p; Caitlyn Taylor 11p; Page Taylor 16p; Kaylynn Thompson 11p; Hailey Stone 5p.

SOUTHERN (3-13)

DaVionna Sloan 19p 13r; Nia Sheckles 17p 5; Krystal Jackson 9p; Marsharea Henderson 1p; NaVosha Sheckles 1p, 7r; Kelsie Thompson 4p.

WAGGENER 53, J’TOWN 49

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Wildcats (2-14) defeated the Chargers (4-11) to record just their second win of the season. Nezja Elliott recorded a game-high 24 points and Tiara Biermacher added 12 points. The Chargers were led by Naomi Johnson’s 15 points.

WAGGENER (2-14)

Melissa Chase 1p; Lasha Dunn 10p; Tiara Biermacher 12p; Alexis Voll 5p; Nezja Elliott 24p; Nguenar Cisse 1p.

J’TOWN (4-11)

Shelby Dunagan 2p; Jasmine Majors 2p; Kamaya White 3p; Jenise Scott 2p; Kaleb McDonald 2p; Jasmine Thomas 7p; Telia Perks 10p; Shaolin Morton 4p; Naomi Johnson 15p; Dezhane Carthen 2p.

EASTERN 102, KCD 23

LOUISVILLE , Ky.– The Eagles (10-4) completely out-matched the Bearcats (3-10) scoring a season-high 102 points, led by Brianna Anthony and Devin Beach who both finished with 17 points each. Kiara Pearl added 12 points while Maikayla Kinnard had 9 points for the Eagles. Olyvia Green led the Bearcats with nine points.

KCD (3-10)

Meghana Manchi 2p; Tia Dowling 2p; Rachel Jennings 7p; Olyvia Green 9p; Maya Rao 3p.

EASTERN (10-4)

Caitlin Kidd 3p; Briana Mishler 8p; Tedi Nunn 7p; Breanna Anthony 17p; Milly Thompson 5p; Mikayla Kinnard 9p; Natalie Collins 5p; Kiara Pearl 12p; Peyot Fletcher 6p; Destiny Houseal 4p; Jaiden Townsend 9p; Devin Beach 17p.

NORTH OLDHAM 50, VALLEY 27

GOSHEN, Ky. –The Mustangs (9-5) expanded their winning streak to three after they defeated the Vikings (5-6). The Mustangs were led by the steady hands of Alyssa Gordon who scored 12 points. Sarah Fiorito and Sophie Hale added 10 points each in the win. Valley’s top scorers Lazhia Mitchell and Arion Holmes were held to just eight points each.

NORTH OLDHAM (9-5)

Dani Monroe 2p; Hannah Cleveland 5p; Sophie Hale 10p; Caitlyn Chen 7p; Alyssa Gordon 12p; Skylar Gillies 2p; Abby Warford 2p; Sarah Fiorito 10p; Don V. Crisp, Jr.

VALLEY (5-6)

Brooklyn Black 3p; Faith James 2p; Lazhia Mitchell 8p; Arion Holmes 8p; Mahogany Maddox 4p; Jade Warr 2p.

MALE 84, BALLARD 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Bulldogs (13-1) cruised past the Bruins (4-8), 84-25 in this regular season match-up. Emilia Sexton led the Bulldogs in points with 15 including three 3-pointers, and Ciaja Harbison added 14 points. Cameryn Austin tallied 10 points for the Bruins.

MALE (13-1)

Ciaja Harbison 14p; Joelle Johnson 5p; Emilia Sexton 15p; Destiny Combs 4p; Derise Cox 4p; Alana Striverson 4p; Jada Owens 8p; India Green 4p; Kyra Hogan 4p; Cameron Browning 12p; Logan Calvert 4p; Maya Crimes 4p; Kynidi Stevenson 2p.

BALLARD (4-8)

Iyuna Wilson 3p; Cameryn Austin 10p; Claire Simmons 3p; Jada Williams 3p; Kiarah Carney 4p; Angel Davie 2p.

CAL 72, CAI 24

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – The Centurions (9-4) rebound from shaky tournament play with a win over the Warriors (5-8). The Centurions took an early lead and continued to add to it. Freshman Shelby Calhoun reportedly recorded her 11th consecutive double-double, finishing with 21 points and 12 rebounds to go with five assists and seven steals. Senior Summer Conti recorded a double-double as well. The Centurions are optimistic as they work through the mid-season with Calhoun and Conti playing well.

CAL (9-4)

Hayley Ice 4p, 2r, 1s; Summer Conti 22p, 10r, 3a, 8s; Emma Frank 6p, 10r, 1b; Shelby Calhoun 21p, 12r, 5a, 7s, 2b; Sarah McDonald 13p, 2r, 2a, 2s, 2b; Mia Beam 6p, 4a, 2s.

CAI (5-8)

Alli Stumler 12p; Kye Jenkins 4p; Aubrey Graham 1p; Hailey Jones 7p.

SOUTH OLDHAM 63, OLDHAM CO. 42

SOUTH OLDHAM (10-5)

Sydney Harold 24p; Skylar Sahatjian 13p; Maggie Smith 8p; Payton Harold 12p; Lexi Bowlden 6p.

OLDHAM CO. (6-7)

Madison Clark 9p; Lakynn Goldsmith 4p; Jordon Simpson 2p; Sophia Head 6p; Alexis Head 8p; Kylee Nuernberger 9p; Ally Korzeniowski 4p.

SENECA 52, WESTERN 50

WESTERN (5-8)

Cheyenne Brooks 4p; Carmen Forbes 4p; Destany Love 19p; Alyssa Hayes 2p; Kelita Adams 17p; M. Lewis 4p.

SENECA (3-11)

Ashanti Starks 2p; Dais Ja Trotter 27p; Breanna Anthony 6p; Alexis White 8p; Marie Ninamou 3p; Jamia Brightwell 6p.

Scores from around the state:

Bellevue 62, Pendleton Co. 53

Bethlehem 53, Washington Co. 34

Boyle Co. 64, Garrard Co. 62

Breckinridge Co. 78, Hancock Co. 36

Carlisle Co. 58, Hickman Co. 26

Casey Co. 54, Somerset 41

Christian Co. 69, Paducah Tilghman 36

Conner 67, Boone Co. 29

Cov. Holy Cross 61, Beechwood 52

Danville 62, Lincoln Co. 58

Daviess Co. 51, Apollo 35

Franklin Co. 75, Western Hills 25

Fulton City 44, Fulton Co. 39

Graves Co. 51, Mayfield 27

Highlands 62, Newport Central Catholic 30

Hopkinsville 58, Muhlenberg County 51

John Hardin 78, Fort Knox 14

Lexington Catholic 50, Lex. Tates Creek 23

Logan Co. 62, Russellville 55

Madisonville-North Hopkins 68, University Heights 51

Marshall Co. 54, Calloway Co. 30

Nelson Co. 55, Bardstown 50

Owensboro Catholic 84, Owensboro 45

Scott Co. 78, Lex. Bryan Station 28

Spencer Co. 57, Collins 44

St. Mary 62, Ballard Memorial 48

Webster Co. 59, Union Co. 27

West Jessamine 68, East Jessamine 40

Woodford Co. 56, Frankfort 50

10th Region All ‘‘A’’ Classic

Bishop Brossart 51, Silver Grove 9

15th Region All ‘‘A’’ Classic

Paintsville 62, South Floyd 54

Sheldon Clark 65, Piarist 15