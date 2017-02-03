Roundup: No Romeo, no problem for New Albany

New Albany was without star junior Romeo Langford Thursday due to a dislocated pinky finger on his shooting hand, but it was no problem for the Bulldogs.

New Albany breezed past Jennings County 84-55 behind senior Isaac Hibbard’s game-high 27 points. Point guard Sean East stepped up, too, with 26 points for the Bulldogs (16-2), winners of 13 straight, in the win. Tyler Vogel had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers.

“We played really well, especially in the second half,” New Albany coach Jim Shannon said. “Isaac and Sean really stepped up big into their roles tonight. Sean had 26 and Isaac had 27, so they both played really well, and we got some good minutes out of some other kids. Blake Murphy played great, Derrick Stevenson, Julien Hunter and Savion Southerns all gave us good quality minutes (as well).”

It was an seven-point game at the half as the Bulldogs led 28-21, but the hosts turned on the jets in the third quarter, outscoring the Panthers 29-13 over the first eight minutes of the second half. From then on it was all Bulldogs as they cruised to victory.

According to Shannon, Langford contributed to the win from the bench.

“He was there and definitely talking to the guys, telling them things he was seeing, coaching them up a bit,” Shannon said. “And he and I had a few conversations (during the game) about things going on out there.”

NEW ALBANY 84, JENNINGS CO. 55

NEW ALBANY (16-2)

Isaac Hibbard 27p, 3a, 2r, 2s; Sean East 26p, 3r, 3a; Blake Murphy 13p, 7r; Derrick Stevenson 8p, 4r, 4s; Julien Hunter 6p, 2r; Savion Southerns 4p, 3r

JENNINGS CO. (12-6)

Tyler Vogel 19p, 10r; Nick AmRrhein 14p, 4a; Bret Sawyer 12p, 3a; Chase Ketcham 7p, 2r, 2a; Travis Wilson 2p; Calin Kinney 1p

Boys basketball results from Thursday:



Jeffersonville 81, Evansville Harrison 64: Bailey Falkenstein scored 22 points and Gerrin Moore added 17 for the Red Devils (10-8), who have won two straight after a four-game skid.

Charlestown 68, North Harrison 55: Jordon Knoebel tallied a game-high 30 points and Isaiah Harris added 20 for the Pirates (9-8). Jake Book scored 25 for the Cougars (9-8).

Henryville 67, Eastern 52: Nick Walker (26) and Braxton Robertson (22) combined for 48 points to pace the Hornets (16-3), who have won nine of their past 10 games.

Floyd Central 83, BNL 37

Salem 64, Silver Creek 60

Crawford County 51, West Washington 49

Brownstown 65, Columbus East 60

New Washington 71, Medora 41

Seymour 44, Madison 36

Austin 70, Corydon 69

Providence 64, South Central 29

CAI 68, Shawe 23

Switzerland Co. 66, Scottsburg 58