Roundup: Oldham Co. makes statement vs. Trinity

Oldham County High School’s boys basketball team had a chance to make a statement, and the team took its opportunity.

Facing Trinity on the Colonels home court, the hosts hit shots and free throws down the stretch to knock off the Shamrocks, 60-59. It is Oldham Co.’s fourth consecutive win since starting their streak with a win over rival South Oldham, and Trinity’s second consecutive loss following its defeat in the Louisville Invitational Tournament final to Fern Creek.

“I think we’re starting to figure out that in the fourth quarter we’re making winning plays,” Colonels coach Coy Zerhusen said. “It was a battle throughout but in the fourth quarter we hit some big shots, made some big passes, got big rebounds, and we kept running throughout, and that’s who we are.”

Jackson Gibson led the way for the Colonels with 16 points, six rebounds and three steals, but the Colonels also got big performances from fellow upperclassmen. Ismail Jones scored 14 points and Travis Henderson scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

“This was our opportunity,” Zerhusen said of what he kept reminding his team. “With Trinity’s season, they’re gonna get everyone’s best shot and we had an opportunity to make a name for ourselves and keep guys focused and keep them aggressive. We kept them aggressive, and the guys just did a great job of making plays when it mattered.”

Trinity guard Jacob King was held to just 13 points and David Johnson scored just seven points in the defeat.

Ballard 72, Doss 60

Story: Short-handed Ballard defeat Doss

Bullitt East 70, Mercy 66

Story: Lindsey Duvall rallies Bullitt East over Mercy

Gallery: Bullitt East-Mercy

OLDHAM COUNTY 60, TRINITY 59

OLDHAM COUNTY (14-4)

Ismail Jones 14p; Ryan Heelan 7p; Jackson Gibson 16p, 6r, 3s; Travis Henderson 14p, 8r; Zach Larimore 7p, 8r; Caleb Strunk 2p.

TRINITY (18-3)

Justin Powell 9p; Jay Scrubb 12p; Lucas Burkman 11p; David Johnson 7p; Jacob King 13p; Stan Turnier 7p.

ST. XAVIER 50, CAL 45

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Tigers (10-6) held off the Centurions (15-4) in tightly contested, back-and-forth game. Pierce Kiesler scored 11 points to lead the Tigers, while both Parker Jones and Michael Woodward scored 11 points for the Centurions.

ST. XAVIER (10-6)

James Taylor 10p; Chase Westenhofer 2p; Tyler Barnes 8p; Paul Oberst 7p; Sam Boarman 9p; Evan Walker 3p; Pierce Kiesler 11p.

CAL (15-5)

Milton Wright 8p; Jeff Peterson 2p; K.C. Purvis 11p; Parker Jones 11p; Austin Carr 2p; Michael Woodward 11p.

EASTERN 69, COLLINS 42

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Eastern Eagles (11-7) jumped out to a 22-14 first quarter lead, then outscored the visiting Collins Titans (15-4), 16-4 in the second quarter to take a commanding 38-18 halftime lead. From there the Eagles cruised to their 11th victory of the season. The Eagles were led by Javen Rushin, who poured in 24 points, 20 of which came in the first half. Sophomore Isaiah Ross chipped-in 10 points. The Titans were led by Charlie Cochran with 15 points.

COLLINS (15-4)

Eric Mowder 3, Tyson Turner 3, Marcellus Vail 4, Sam Kaiser 1, Dayvion McKnight 3, T.J. Rawlins 4, Charles Cochran 15, Dominique Turner 7, Jacob Feltner 2

EASTERN (11-7)

Sugar Wyche 6, Jacob Robinson 8, Isaiah Ross 10, Braxton Johnson 5, Myles Goodrich 3, Kahlil Garmon 2, William Clay 2, Caleb Williams 9, Javen Rushin 24

FERN CREEK 78, J’TOWN 39

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — It was all Tigers from the start as they thrashed the Chargers. Chance Moore had a game-high 25 points while Anthony Wales and Ahmad Price scored 11 and 10 points, respectively. Delvonte McCloud recorded a double-double for the hosts, carrying the Tigers with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

FERN CREEK (19-2)

Jaylen Howard 3p; AJ Thomas 6p; Anthony Wales 11p; Ahmad Price 10p; Daiquan Jones 3p; Darian Childress 4p; Kyrie Hawkins 4p; Chance Moore 25p; Rogers 5p; J. Coleman 3p; Jordan Gordon 2p; Cameron Blair 2p

J’TOWN (7-10)

Dakota White 4p; Justin Baker 2p; Chris Trigg 4p; Delvonte McCloud 18p, 10r; Jalen Davis 5p; Jalen Garnett 2p; Jaden Rogers 2p; Jordan Lyons 2p

SENECA 60, ATHERTON 53

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Keyontez Leach scored 14 points as the Redhawks outlasted the Rebels. The Rebels drew to within one point with three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter but consecutive turnovers helped give the Redhawks some breathing space, leading to their win. Phillip Armstrong and Dayshawn Chaney added 11 points each for the Redhawks, while Keion Bentley finished with 13 points for the Rebels.

SENECA (3-11)

Timothy Gordon 5p; Phillip Armstrong 11p; Dayshawn Chaney 11p; Richard Ninamou 6p; Rob Walker 3p; William Wright 1p; James Keelin 6p; Carl Parker 3p; Keyontez Leach 14p

ATHERTON (7-12)

Noah Weber 9p; Calnon 3p; Keion Bentley 13p; Abelson Barthelemy 4p; Ty Lauderdale 3p; Jordan Pulford 7p; Jastine Lado 12p; Josiah Price 2p

DESALES 69, BUTLER 52

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Colts outscored the Bears, 41-21 in the second half as the Colts overcame a halftime deficit to come up with a win. Austin Black, Sam Weining and Jaxon Burgess combined to score 50 of the team’s 69 points. Kelshawn Mozee had a game-high 22 points for the Bears, who fell for the seventh time this season.

DESALES (11-6)

Austin Black 17p; Dalton Kelly 4p; Jaxon Burgess 16p; Andrew Diersing 5p; Sam Weining 17p; Jack Michels 2p; Travis Seibert 8p

BUTLER (11-7)

Marcus Montgomery 5p; Austin Wise 3p; Ryan Luckitt 7p; Kelshawn Mozee 22p; Maurice Tolley 5p; Soloman Pennix 4p; Frank Bentley 2p; Michael Burns 2p; Michael Thompson 2p

6th Region All “A” Classic

at Portland Christian

Shawnee 71, Evangel Christian 58

7th Region All “A” Classic

at Brown

ST. FRANCIS 88, BROWN 80

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Wyverns (7-5) defeat the Bears (5-11) in the 7th Region All “A” Classic. The Wyverns will advance to play Collegiate on Thursday, with the game hosted at Kentucky Country Day. The Wyverns were led by James Rasley, Jomar Sullivan and Ahmed Moore who contributed 26, 20 and 20 points respectively in the win. The Wyverns were able to hold the Bears off even though the Bears made several big runs throughout the game, cutting the lead but not being able to take the lead due to the Wyverns stealthy offense. The Bears were led by Jared Fife’s 16 points and Montez Moore’s 15 points.

ST. FRANCIS (7-5)

Bruce Hamilton 2p; T.J. Richardson 1p; Jonah Lestrange 7p; Noah Sparks 12p; Jomar Sullivan 20p; Ahmed Moore 20p; James Rasley 26p.

BROWN (5-11)

Kobe Hess 3p; Dawson Hodge 2p; Hashim Abdur-Rahman 10p; Montez Moore 15p; Collin Bynum 11p; Jairus Bibb 10p; Sanjay Sivils 13p; Jared Fife 16p.

Adair Co. 76, Marion Co. 53

Allen Co.-Scottsville 60, Butler Co. 53

Apollo 81, Breckinridge Co. 66

Ashland Blazer 65, Rose Hill Christian 27

Bardstown 90, Central Hardin 83, 2OT

Barren Co. 61, Ohio Co. 43

Boyd Co. 91, Lewis Co. 78

Boyle Co. 66, Casey Co. 62

Buckhorn 71, Letcher County Central 57

Campbell Co. 83, Highlands 60

Charlestown, Ind. 92, Fox Creek 36

Clay Co. 72, North Laurel 63

Daviess Co. 85, Warren East 59

East Carter 70, Fleming Co. 63

Eminence 73, Henry Co. 62

Estill Co. 61, Menifee Co. 55

Franklin-Simpson 60, Greenwood 51

George Rogers Clark 70, Bourbon Co. 51

Greenup Co. 96, Mason Co. 80

Harlan Co. 67, Knox Central 63

Hazard 79, Breathitt Co. 75

John Hardin 80, Elizabethtown 43

Knott Co. Central 97, Jenkins 48

Lincoln Co. 57, Garrard Co. 50

Madison Central 69, West Jessamine 53

Mercer Co. 74, Montgomery Co. 39

Nelson Co. 59, Thomas Nelson 47

Nicholas Co. 77, Robertson County 58

North Hardin 68, Meade Co. 26

North Oldham 92, Anderson Co. 83

Owen Co. 58, Carroll Co. 42

Owensboro 61, Grayson Co. 38

Pikeville 73, Magoffin Co. 56

Powell Co. 108, Lee Co. 43

Raceland 75, St. Patrick 52

Red Bird 70, Thomas Walker, Va. 44

Riverside Christian 42, Ky. School for the Deaf 39

Rowan Co. 66, Russell 52

Shelby Valley 77, Betsy Layne 44

Sheldon Clark 83, Johnson Central 73

South Floyd 78, Paintsville 73

Southwestern 91, Russell Co. 57

Spencer Co. 65, LaRue Co. 46

Taylor Co. 66, Hart Co. 41

Webster Co. 57, Dawson Springs 42

Whitley Co. 53, Bell Co. 44

Williamstown 66, Simon Kenton 54

Woodford Co. 61, Western Hills 39

1st Region All “A” Classic

Murray 73, Fulton Co. 64

2nd Region All ‘‘A’’ Classic

Caldwell Co. 81, Fort Campbell 62

Livingston Central 48, Crittenden Co. 41

University Heights 74, Lyon Co. 60

3rd Region All ‘‘A’’ Classic

Edmonson Co. 53, McLean Co. 35

Owensboro Catholic 52, Hancock Co. 37

5th Region All ‘‘A’’ Classic

Campbellsville 58, Green Co. 40

9th Region All ‘‘A’’ Classic

Newport 76, Cov. Holy Cross 71

Newport Central Catholic 86, Dayton 60

16th Region All ‘‘A’’ Classic

Elliott Co. 82, West Carter 68

MANUAL 76, CAL 51

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Crimson (14-3) rolled past the Centurions (12-5). Jaela Johnson led the Crimson with 17 points. Nila Blackford added 13 points for the Crimsons. The Centurions appeared outmatched from the beginning as the Crimsons worked their offense to perfection to place points on the board early and often. The Crimson controlled the tempo of the game. CAL, played within their offense as Shelby Calhoun posted 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists, four steals and seven blocks. Summer Conti contributed 13 points, three rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block for the Centurions.

MANUAL (14-3)

Jaela Johnson 17p; Marlena Groves 2p; Tyonne Howard 15p; Jeanay Riley 2p; Aniah Griffin 10p; Tonysha Curry 11p; Dejah Chatman 4p; Nila Blackford 13p; Olivia Evans 2p.

CAL (12-5)

Hayley Ice 5p, 1r, 1s; Summer Conti 13p, 3r, 5a, 2s, 1b; Emma Frank 2p, 2r, 1a, 1s; Shelby Calhoun 15p, 9r, 4a, 4s, 7b; Sarah McDonald 5p, 3r; Mia Beam 11p; 2r, 2b.

BULLITT EAST 70, MERCY 66

BULLITT EAST (15-4)

Lauren Masden 6p; Lindsey Duvall 26p, 5r; Alyssa Peak 5p; Kirstie Henn 16p, 6r; Kathleen Scott 11p, 6r, 8s; Emma Ralph 6p.

MERCY (9-9)

Hope Sivori 15p; Sadie Ziesloft 14p; Regan Berger 10p; Josie Woods 7p; Camryn Muss 3p; Danielle Feldkamp 17p.

FERN CREEK 67, J’TOWN 34

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Tigers (11-8) defeated the Chargers (5-12) by a solid performance from Alexis Smith’s 21 points. Nsasa Mackanda added an additional 14 points and Maelyn Ridener chipped in 11 points. Smith led all scorers. The Tigers were able to jump out to an early lead. They were able to keep command of the lead through an efficient offensive attack.

FERN CREEK (11-8)

Kayla Harris 2p; Nsasa Mackanda 14p; Maelyn Ridener 11p; Lauren Smith 2p; Stallard 2p; Kasia Harris 2p; Alexis Smith 21p; Sierra Hancock 2p; Nae Nae Athoba 2p; Tiana Austin 6p; Kaelynn Fox 2p; Jordan Anderson 2p.

J’TOWN (5-12)

Jasmine Majors 2p; Kamaya White 3p; Kaleb McDonald 2p; Jasmine Thomas 9p; Mac Baker 1p; Nia Cole 2p; Telia Perks 6p; Shaolin Morton 2p; Naomi Johnson 6p.

SENECA 60, ATHERTON 46

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Redhawks (4-13) rallied in the third to overcome the Rebels (9-12). The Redhawks rallied in the third quarter to take the lead over the Rebels. Daisja Trotter was the offensive engine that fueled the Redhawks. Trotter scored 34 points in the contest and led all scorers. Sarah Overly provided Rebels with all the firepower she could finishing the game with 24 points total. However, Overly’s 24 points would not be enough to push Atherton over Seneca.

SENECA (4-13)

Ashanti Starks 7p; Daisja Trotter 34p; Breanna Anthony 12p; Alexis White 3p; Marie Ninamou 4p.

ATHERTON (9-12)

Lauren Burks 3p; Sarah Overly 24p; Taeci White 12p; Laron Washington 1p; Samantha Nevitt 2p; Martinez 2p; Kaylynn Thompson 2p.

SOUTH OLDHAM 64, GRANT CO. 61

CRESTWOOD, Ky. – The Dragons (13-5) come back from a 14-point deficit to record a three-point victory. The Dragons found a way to defeat the Braves despite being down 53-41 during the fourth quarter. The Dragons were led by Sydney Herold’s 20 points, Maggie Smith’s 20 points and Peyton Herold’s 18 points. The Braves were led by Bryann Ezell’s 14 points and Lindsey Kinard’s 13 points.

SOUTH OLDHAM (13-5)

Sydney Herold 20p; Maggie Smith 20p; Peyton Herold 18p; Lexi Bowlden 4p; Skyler Sahatijian 2p.

GRANT CO. (12-5)

Bryann Ezell 14p; Lindsey Kinard 13p; Alecea Homer 8p; Abby West 8p; Shelby Gutman 8p; Shania Young 5p; Madison Ruebusch 5p.

ANDERSON CO. 72, SHELBY CO. 44

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. – Alorra Simms scored 21 points and Taylor Harley scored 18 as the Bearcats mauled the Rockets. The Bearcats controlled throughout, with Jaclynn Reubel adding eight points. Zoey Holland led the way for the Rockets with 14 points.

ANDERSON CO. (12-5)

Sammy Rogers 4p; Alorra Simms 21p; Taylor Harley 18p; Jaclynn Ruebel 8p; Lauren Boblitt 6p; Sophie Smith 7p; Taylor Brown 3p; Amiah Mason 5p.

SHELBY CO. (7-11)

Zephaniah Gray 2p; Zoey Holland 14p; Amie Conley 11p; Jenna Jones 6p; Alyssa Roberts 2p; Asia Hardy 6p; Kaitlyn Disch 3p.

6th Region All “A” Classic

at Portland Christian

HOLY CROSS 49, SHAWNEE 37

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Cougars (7-12) battled to a 12-point win in the All “A” Sixth Region semifinal at Portland Christian. The Cougars were led by Halle Snyder, who scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. The Cougars will advance to Friday night’s Sixth Region final. Jalana Scruggs of Shawnee led all scorers with 21 points.

HOLY CROSS (7-12)

Kailey Reed 13p, 4a; Lauren Schraut 1p, 5r; Halle Snyder 20 p 11r; Amber Kaufman 9p; Gabby Vasquez 6p, 3s.

SHAWNEE (7-7)

Keiana Patterson 5p; Dakeya Bolden 3p; Janae Smith 2p; Jalana Scruggs 21p; Taneysha Allen 6p.

7th Region All “A” Classic

at Brown

ST. FRANCIS 72, COLLEGIATE 55

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Junior guard Alexis Nelson led all scorers with 44 points to lead the Wyverns (7-5) past the Amazons (4-11). Freshman guard Caroline Pepa added 10 points for St. Francis. Sophie Call led Collegiate with 16 points. St. Francis advances to the semifinal round and will play Whitefield Academy Wednesday evening at Kentucky Country Day.

COLLEGIATE (4-11)

Sophie Call 16p; Trinitee Sutton 12p; Caroline Doyle 9p; Pasqualina Formina 3p; Brenda Oliver 5p; Laila Hayes-Walker 2p; Eliza Steenroa 2p;

ST. FRANCIS (7-5)

Alexis Nelson 44p; Tori Richardson 6p; Audree Huebner 1p; Jamani Reed 7p; Caroline Pepa 10p; Lily Johnson 4p

Anderson Co. 70, Shelby Co. 44

Apollo 67, Breckinridge Co. 46

Bardstown 54, Bullitt Central 20

Barren Co. 68, Ohio Co. 21

Belfry 79, Phelps 44

Bowling Green 78, Christian Co. 77, OT

Campbell Co. 58, Boone Co. 40

Carroll Co. 38, Owen Co. 33

Casey Co. 43, Pulaski Co. 39

Conner 67, Bishop Brossart 40

Corbin 52, Jackson Co. 50

Cov. Holy Cross 58, Highlands 56

Dayton 37, Bellevue 30

Grayson Co. 61, Owensboro 36

Green Co. 63, Campbellsville 28

Greenwood 44, Franklin-Simpson 37

Hopkins Co. Central 58, Paducah Tilghman 49

Knott Co. Central 82, Jenkins 32

Ky. School for the Deaf 34, St. Rita School for the Deaf, Ohio 8

Lee Co. 64, Powell Co. 56

Leslie Co. 66, Owsley Co. 49

Lexington Catholic 64, Estill Co. 41

Lincoln Co. 53, Garrard Co. 41

Logan Co. 55, Butler Co. 46

Lynn Camp 55, Oneida Baptist 12

Marion Co. 72, Adair Co. 53

Marshall Co. 42, Hopkinsville 32

Mason Co. 79, Russell 49

Mercer Co. 74, Lex. Paul Dunbar 49

Montgomery Co. 54, Bracken Co. 50

Nelson Co. 79, Thomas Nelson 35

Newport Central Catholic 86, Notre Dame 60

Nicholas Co. 59, Robertson County 25

North Laurel 61, Clay Co. 58

Paintsville 68, Hazard 41

Pendleton Co. 57, Augusta 52

Pike Co. Central 70, Sheldon Clark 47

Rockcastle Co. 53, Wayne Co. 47

Russell Co. 67, Southwestern 37

South Laurel 68, Bell Co. 29

South Warren 58, Warren Central 23

Taylor Co. 64, Hart Co. 48

Thomas Walker, Va. 67, Red Bird 37

Union Co. 52, Hamilton County, Ill. 34

Villa Madonna 49, Calvary Christian 42

Whitley Co. 79, McCreary Central 43

Wolfe Co. 54, Buckhorn 42

1st Region All ‘‘A’’ Classic

Mayfield 37, St. Mary 35

11th Region All ‘‘A’’ Classic

Lex. Sayre 54, Lex. Christian 30

12th Region All ‘‘A’’ Classic

Danville 72, Burgin 14