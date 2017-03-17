Roundup: Oldham Co. routs North Bullitt

Oldham County’s softball team scored a season-low in runs Thursday afternoon. It still won by 14.

The Colonels routed North Bullitt, 15-1 at home as Oldham County has improved to 4-0 having scored a combined 79 runs.

Payton Hamm went 3 for 3 with four runs, two doubles, three RBIs and a pair of steals while Elana Ornelas went 2 for 2 with a home run, a double and three RBIs. Oldham County starter Kalee Rose went three innings, allowing just one run on four hits. Lila Dangerfield was the lone bright spot for the Eagles, going 2 for 3 with a triple.

Here’s a look at scores and stats from high school sports action around Louisville on Thursday, March 16, 2017.

SCORES

GIRLS

SOFTBALL

OLDHAM CO. 15, NORTH BULLITT 1

NORTH BULLITT 010 0 – 1

OLDHAM CO. 182 4 – 15

WP: Kalee Rose (1-0) 3IP, 4H, 1ER, 3K, 1BB

LP: Madison Ludwig (0-1) 4IP, 17H, 15ER, 3K, 2BB

NORTH BULLITT (0-3): Lila Dangerfield (2-3, 3B).

OLDHAM CO. (4-0): Payton Hamm (3-3, 2 2B, 4R, 3RBI, 2SB); Elana Ornelas (2-2, HR, 2B, 3RBI); Taylor Sheller (3-4, 3RBI).

BALLARD 16, JEFFERSONTOWN 1

JEFFERSONTOWN 010 0 – 1 1 5

BALLARD 734 2x – 16 13 0

WP : Alivia Sinnott (1-0) – 50P , 1H , 1R , 0E, 6K, 2BB

LP: Olivia Downs (0-1) – 58P, 9H, 9R, 7E , 0 K, 3BB 1HR

BALLARD (3-0) : Allie Skaggs (2-3, 3RBI, 3R, 1HR, 2 SB), Andrea Pignato (2-2, 3RBI, 3B, 2R), Z’akiya Sizemore (2-3, 3B, 1RBI, 1R, 1R, 1BB)

JEFFERSONTOWN (0-1) : Kayden Rapson (1-1, 1RBI)

NORTH OLDHAM 3, SACRED HEART 2

SACRED HEART 001 010 00 – 2 4 5

NORTH OLDHAM 000 000 21 – 3 6 2

WP: Madisyn Eads (2-0) 8IP, 4H, 2R, 1ER, 15K, 3BB

LP: Emma Burnett 8IP, 6H, 3R, 1ER, 8K, 4BB

NORTH OLDHAM (2-0): Cassidy Rives (1-3, 2B, 1 RBI, 1R), Kat Blumenschein (1-3, 2B, 1R)

SACRED HEART (1-2): Alley Puckett (1-4, HR, 2RBI, 1R), Claire Ely (2-4)

TENNIS

MALE 4, EASTERN 1

Singles: 1. Gaby Reyes (E) d. Shayla McKeever 7-5, 6-1; 2. Chardonnay Murphy (M) d. Emily Lenos 6-4, 6-3; 3. Abi Queen (M) d. Miah Morales 6-0, 6-3.

Doubles: 1. Allison Bradshaw/Laura Will (M) d. Elizabeth McEntire/Clair Linder 4-6, 7-6 (1-0); 2. Necci Bobzien/Victoria Branch (M) d. Madison Kirby/Elise Parrill 6-2, 6-4.

MOORE 4, WHITEFIELD ACADEMY 1

Singles: 1. Emily Jacobson d. Alexis Esguerra 8-0; 2. Kylean Rebogio (M) d. Megan Bruckert 8-1; 3. Moore by default.

Doubles: 1. Moore by default; 2. Moore by default.

LACROSSE

MERCY 13 (Annie Mulvoy 4g; Maddie Terrell 3g; Taylor Eberle 2g; Maggie Cooper 2g; Bridget Beavin 1g; Mollie Broadus 1g), SOUTH OLDHAM 6 (Bz Janes 3g; Caleigh Spoon 1g; Riley Brashear 1g; Hailey Crittenden 1g).

BOYS

BASEBALL

ST. X 6, NORTH BULLITT 0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Tigers (3-0) earned a second shutout in its first three games of the season by beating visiting North Bullitt (1-1). St.X was led by Ryan Davis, who finished 2-for-2 with a double, a run, and an RBI. Matthew Logsdon was the winning pitcher, allowing zero runs and only five hits in five innings.

NORTH BULLITT 000 000 0 – 0 6 0

ST. X 121 020 x – 6 6 0

WP: Matthew Logsdon (1-0) 5IP, 5H, 0R, 2K, 1BB

LP: Quinton Wilkins (0-1) 4IP, 3H, 4ER, 3K, 5BB

NORTH BULLITT (1-1): Evan Mooney (1-2)

ST. X (3-0): Trey Sweeney (1-3, 2R, 1RBI); Ryan Davis (2-2, 2B, 1R, 1RBI); Cameron Scheler (1-1, 2B).

EASTERN 4, BULLITT CENTRAL 2

BULLITT CENTRAL 000 011 0 – 2 5 2

EASTERN 001 111 x – 4 5 1

WP: Gavin Sullivan (1-0) 4 1/3IP, 3H, 1R, 8K, 2BB

LP: Garrison James (0-1) 4IP, 2H, 2R, 2K, 5BB

BULLITT CENTRAL (0-1): Logan Dorsey (1-3, RBI)

EASTERN (1-0): Blake Sutton (1-2, 3B), Kyle Nunn (1-3, RBI), Chase Thomas (Save, 2 2/3IP, 2H, 1R, 1K)

CAL 11, SENECA 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – CAL (1-0) rolled past the Redhawks (0-3) in its season opener. Aaron Blake was the winning pitcher for the Centurions, allowing only one earned run while throwing for eight strikeouts. Matthew Derrindinger hit a single to drive in two runners in the bottom of the second inning to open up a comfortable 4-1 advantage. Seneca was led by James House and Mason Hauger, who each had a double.

SENECA 101 000 0 – 2 3 3

CAL 221 222 x – 11 10 1

WP: Aaron Blake (1-0) 6IP, 3H, 2R, 1ER, 8K, 2BB

LP: Dayton McQuilling (0-1) 1 2/3IP, 3H, 4R, 3K, 1BB

SENECA (0-3): James House (1-2, 2B, 1R); Mason Hauger (2-3, 2B).

CAL (1-0): Matthew Derrindinger (2-3, 2R, 2RBI); Luke Price (3-4, 3B, 2B, 3R, 1RBI).

KCD 7, SPENCER CO. 6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – KCD (3-1) held off a furious rally to defeat Spencer Co. (0-3) by a run. The Bears scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally but could not tie the game. Gabe Sherman led the offense for the Bearcats, finishing 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and an RBI. Josh Lifson stole three bases for KCD as well. Spencer Co. was led by a triple by Michael Seawright.

SPENCER CO. 000 102 3 – 6 8 1

KCD 205 000 x – 7 9 2

WP: Mason Bennett (1-0) 7IP, 8H, 6R, 2ER, 4K, 2BB

LP: McDaniel (0-1) 3IP, 8H, 7ER, 2K, 0BB

SPENCER CO. (0-3): Brodye Manning (2-3, 2R); Michael Seawright (1-3, 3B, 1R).

KCD (3-1): Gabe Sherman (3-4, 2B, 1RBI, SB); Josh Lifson (1-3, 1R, 1RBI, 3SB); Jack Prohaska (1-3, 2B, 1RBI); Jackson Diaz (2-4, 1R, 2RBI).

TRINITY 6, OLDHAM CO. 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Shamrocks (3-0) came from behind to defeat Oldham Co. (2-1). Matthew Higgins hit a double in the bottom of the fifth inning, driving in two runs and sparking a four-run inning to rally Trinity. Oldham Co. was led by Chris Seng and Grant Larimore, who each finished with two runs scored.

OLDHAM CO. 202 010 0 – 5 6 2

TRINITY 100 140 x – 6 4 4

WP: Price Adams (1-0) 4IP, 3H, 4R, 1ER, 5K, 2BB

LP: Tyler Morrison (0-1) 4IP, 4H, 4R, 3ER, 4K, 3BB

OLDHAM CO. (2-1): Chris Seng (1-3, 2R); Grant Larimore (2-2, 2R).

TRINITY (3-0): Matthew Higgins (1-3, 2B, 1R, 2RBI); Brandon Pfaadt (1-2, 2B, 1RBI).

TENNIS

MALE 3, EASTERN 2

Singles: 1. Josh Cooksey (M) d. Amal Patel 6-4, 6-1; 2. Harrison Evans (E) d. Ben Veldman 6-2, 6-2; 3. Rowan McCullum (E) d. Will Embry 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: 1. Luke Anderson/Carter Wedding (M) d. Fatvik Adalkha/Reece Jordan 6-4, 7-5; 2. Ashton Beckham/Mason Dues (M) d. Josh Daniel/Iaian White 6-3, 6-4.

MANUAL 5, CAL 0

Singles: 1. Spencer Strelsov d. Jacob McDonnell 6-0, 6-0; 2. Luke Sheridan-Rabideau d. Casey Diamond 6-4, 6-0; 3. Hart Howard d. Luke Miller 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles: 1. Erich Endres/Michael Ioffe d. Cooper Jordan/Jackson Scheiber 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ryan Kline/Aidan Sheridan-Rabideau d. Andy Greene/Jake Greene 6-0, 6-1.

BUTLER 4, DESALES 1

Singles: 1. Chris Rice (D) d. Don Cun 6-4, 6-3; 2. Alain Bui (B) d. Dylan Nicholson 6-0, 6-0; 3. Ryan Miller (B) d. Nick Ohlman 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles: 1. Cameron Stewart/Cooper Stewart (B) d. Evan Lawson/Matt Greer 3-6, 6-4, 10-6; 2. Braxton Clark/Andy Gahan (B) d. Jeremy Johnson/Nathan Cecil 6-1, 6-3.