Roundup: Palm Desert girls' soccer earns draw

The Palm Desert High School girls’ soccer team had twice as many shots as Valley View on Tuesday night, but had to settle for a 1-1 tie.

The goals in the game came two minutes apart, as Valley View took a 1-0 lead in the 58th minute, only to see Jane Jordan answer in the 60th minute with a goal of her own. Alyssa Granados added an assist for the Aztecs.

Boys’ soccer

Desert Christian Academy 8, Palm Valley 0: The Conquerors made quick work of the Firebirds in a Victory League matchup.

Jake Hushaw had a huge game with four goals. Scott Jones, Jake Bazua, Davis Jensen and Jake Jung also scored. Bazua added two assists, while Cade Burth, Kaila Fergon and Timmy Nixon added assists.

DCA (4-7, 2-0) plays Tuesday at Redlands Adventist Academy.

Oak Hill 1, La Quinta 1: The Blackhawks earned a tie in a non-league home game thanks in part to six saves by Logan Prescott. Lucas Rosales had the goal as La Quinta stayed unbeaten at 6-0-3 on the year. The Blackhawks host Cathedral City on Jan. 12.

Girls’ wrestling

Rancho Mirage at South Hills Wrestling Classic: The Rattlers finished 10th overall as a team and had five individual placers. Rena Alaniz had the top performance taking first place at 101 pounds.

Natalie Avila (235), Monica Kezis (106) and Juliana Granados (160) all took home third place, and Nevaeh Bass nabbed fifth.