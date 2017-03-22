Roundup: Palm Desert softball tops La Quinta

An early offensive explosion gave way to a hotly contested game as Palm Desert edged La Quinta in the Desert Valley League softball opener for both teams on Tuesday at Palm Desert.

The Blackhawks scored four runs in the first inning, only to see Palm Desert come back and score of their own to retake the lead.

Emily Hagar had two hits and two RBIs for Palm Desert, and Sydney Sprinkle had two hits and scored three runs. The Aztecs played great defense and rode a complete game by Trinity Villa for the win.

Palm Desert is now 7-2 overall and 1-0 in DVL play.

Softball

Shadow Hills 17, Cathedral City 2: The Knights had no trouble in their first ever DVL game thanks to a monster night from freshman Alexa Hernandez going 5-for-5. Natalie Covbarrubias was 4-for-4. Lilliana Garza got the win and Nicole Rodriguez closed the game.

READ MORE: Six players one coach notch CIF basketball honors

Baseball

Shadow Hills 5, Indio 4: The Knights won this one in walkoff fashion, as Kevin Morden hit a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh to give the Knights a dramatic win to open Desert Valley League play.

JD Lang pitched the final four innings for the Knights to get the win. Christian Wisler and Chucky Bautista added two hits and two runs scored each.

Shadow Hills hosts Indio at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Boys’ golf

Palm Desert 194, Indio 324: A trio of Aztecs shot a two-over 38 at the Firecliff Course at Desert Willow to lead the way in this Palm Desert victory. Adam Co, John Kim and TJ Wurtz all shot 38, while Derrick Liu and Zane Rhodes each added 40 to round out the scoring for the Aztecs (5-1 DVL).

Indio was led by Jonnathan Morillo with a 58.

Rancho Mirage 239, Coachella Valley 246: The Rattlers won a tight one against the Arabs in the De Anza League opener. Marcus Lopez was match-medalist with a 42. He was followed by Benny Leung (46), Mauricio Alvarez (49), Brandon Gonzalez (51) and Grilon Rodas (51).

The Arabs were paced by Alfredo Bazaar with a 44. Jesus Zavala contributed a 45 and Joseph Torres had a 49.

Boys’ tennis

Palm Springs 12, La Quinta 6: The Indians rode their top singles and top doubles teams to a DVL victory over the Blackhawks.

Michael Cabacungan (6-0, 6-0, 6-0) and Brian Johnson (6-0, 6-0, 6-1) did the trick in singles, and the doubles tandems of Marcelo Calixto and Riley Barnett (6-0, 6-0, 6-2) and Ben Goehring and Logan Parker (6-1, 6-4, 6-4) also swept.

Palm Springs (5-1 DVL) plays at Xavier Prep on March 28.

Rancho Mirage 15, Coachella Valley 3: The Rattlers opened the defense of their two time DeAnza League Championship with a win led by No. 1 singles player Daniel Whelan, the No. 1 doubles team of Alex Arias and Carter Victorio, and the No. 2 doubles team of Austin Robison and Alex Fiero, who each won all three sets.

Rounding out the scoring was Tanner Moy who picked up two singles victories along with the doubles team of Steven Martinez and Jesus Rosales, and Louis Velazquez and Tanner Williams who also notched singles victories.

College baseball

COD 5, San Bernardino Valley 4: The Roadrunners extended their winning streak to five games in dramatic fashion, when Jerred Soriano hit a two-run, two-out double in the bottom of the ninth. Robin Landazuri tossed eight innings surrendering three runs for his third win of the season. Jason Nall led the Roadrunners (7-16, 5-2) at the plate with three hits and two runs.