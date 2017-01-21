Roundup: Palm Desert surges past La Quinta in rivalry game

Juan Desantiago had 17 points and five rebounds and Will Struthers finished with 13 points, six rebounds and sox assists to lead Palm Desert to massive 63-50 comeback victory over Desert Valley League rival La Quinta.

The score was tied at the half before the Aztecs outscored the Blackhawks 30-17 after the intermission to grab the win.

Palm Desert’s Dylan Ulber had nine points and six assists and made 7-of-7 free throws at the end of the game, and Devin Lopez had 10 points. Jacob Plata had six rebounds and six points.

The Aztecs are now (11-8, 4-2 DVL) and play Saturday at 5 p.m. at Palm Springs.

Boys’ basketball

Cathedral City 51, Shadow Hills 40: Kavonte Kinney finished with 24 points and 16 rebounds and Tshaun Toussaint had 15 points and 11 boards for the Lions in the win.

Indio 51, Xavier 45: Christian Briceno had 19 points, Jeremiah Brown scored 10 and Isaiah Riley finished with 12 for Indio in the win.

Girls’ basketball

Indio 36, Xavier Prep 7: Leslie Herrera scored 15 points and had five steals and Vianay Gonzales finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals. The Rajahs next play Monday at Shadow Hills.

Shadow Hills 52, Cathedral City 46: The Knights grabbed another win to remain undefeated in DVL play. Dominique Urbina had a another strong outing, totaling 24 points, nine assists, six rebounds, and a pair of steals and blocks. Melissa Martinez added another double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds, and Sydni Tribble recorded her first career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Shadow Hills (11-8, 7-0 DVL) plays La Quinta at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Palm Desert 45, La Quinta 36: Seline Schinke scored 18 points, Alexis Legan finished with 17, and Ehizogie Igbinedion, Marisa Givens and Charlotte Bracco eached chipped in for the Aztecs in the win.

Palm Desert record (8-12, 3-2 DVL) play next on Wednesday at home against Cathedral City.

California Winter League baseball

The Palm Springs Power remained unbeaten (2-0) in the California Winter League Friday, defeating the Alberta Grizzly, 6-1, before rain swept through the area and cancelled a host of games later in the day.

All three games at Palm Springs Stadium were called due to wet conditions, but the Power game rolled on at the adjacent auxiliary field. Palm Springs took a quick 1-0 lead when Curtis Gomez scored on an error committed by Grizzly shortstop Mark Pisanello.

The Grizzly came back to tie the game in the bottom of the second, when Matthew Benedetto drove in Ryan Caldwell with an RBI single. But Power answered back on a Shunto Kamoshida RBI that drove in Gomez to take a 2-1 lead.

The Power scored a couple more insurance runs on consecutive doubles by Gomez, Casey Fletcher, and Kamoshida. Alberta was able to mount a potential threat in the 5th when the Grizzly loaded the bases with two outs, but Devin Clifford was called out on strikes to end the threat.

In Game 2, the New York Colonials defeated the Oregon Lumberjacks, 8-3. Oregon struck first when Joe Daru, a late insertion into the lineup, brought in two on an RBI single in the bottom half of the second.

The Colonials cut the lead in half the next inning with a run scoring on a sac fly off the bat of DJ Martinez. New York would then score two and take the lead in the top of the fourth when Giovann Texiera walked with the bases loaded and Daniel Arevalo hit one into the air for a sac fly.

The Lumberjacks tied it up on a sac fly from Ryan Rinsky, before the Colonials’ offense came to life in the final frame. The knockout blow came from New York third baseman Kalani Brackenridge who ripped a double to clear the bases and give his team a three-run lead.