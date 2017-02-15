ROUNDUP: Palm Springs water polo impressive in victory

When you are a Division 7 girls’ water polo team playing in the Desert Valley League against top teams in Division 2, Division 4 and Division 5, you become battle tested.

The Palm Springs Indians showed that on Tuesday, as despite being the fourth-place team in the DVL, they blitzed San Bernardino, the first-place team from the Mountain Valley League, 17-4.

Annie Mascaro led the with the six goals, while Destiney Purdy added five goals. Siobahn Clermont added three goals, and Alex Salinas had 11 saves in net.

The convincing win puts the Indians into a second-round matchup at home on Thursday against Western (Anaheim), the No. 6-ranked team in Division 7. Western beat La Quinta Westminster 14-5 on Tuesday.

District track meet

Sign up: There is still time to sign up for the All District track Meet on March 24. The event is for boys and girls between first and eighth grades (athletes born between 2002-2010). It’s $10 per child, who can participate in up to three events.

The entry deadline is March 17, no entries on day of meet. Registration forms must be turned in at the Coachella Valley High School ABS office. The Address is 83800 Airport Blvd. in Thermal. For more information, contact Maribel Campos (760) 399-5183 ext. 8625525 or e-mail Maribel.campos@cvusd.us.