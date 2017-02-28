Roundup: Palm Springs wins events at 52nd Annual Relays

A number of athletes from Palm Springs High School won events at the 52nd Annual Relays Saturday against Redlands East Valley. Five girls and seven boys won events.

For the girls, Dyana Miller won the 200 meters with the time of 26.80 seconds. She joined Jenna Day, Hannah Wright, and Lilliana Chalfant in the 4×100 relay, finishing with a time of 52.10.

In the high jump relay, Hannah Wright, Maribel Wright, and Maricela Wright had a combined distance of 13 feet, four inches. The three also combined for a distance of 44 feet, ten inches in the long jump relay, and 89 feet 5 inches in the triple jump relay.

For the boys, Domanick Murray won the 200 meters with a time of 22.40 seconds. Andrew Clark won the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.70, and the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 41.50.

In the 4×100 relay, Cole Bolger-Cruz, Murray, Damion Loman, and Kiviok Hight won with a time of 3:36.70. In the triple jump relay, Clark, Devon Johnson, and Tschaikowsky Brown combined for a distance of 110 fee, nine inches.

Softball

Indio 14, Desert Mirage 7: Freshman Kianna Salas was 1-for-2 from the plate with a bases loaded triple to lead Indio. Jackie Aguilar and Jennifer Servin each finished 2-for-4, and Areli Moreno was 4-for-5 with three RBIs. Karina Zavala-Corona hit a home run for the Rajahs (1-2).

CIF playoff schedule



TUESDAY’S GAMES

Girls’ soccer

D5: Palm Desert at Viewpoint (Calabasas), 3 p.m.

D7: Pacific at Rancho Mirage, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Boys’ basketball

D5A: Desert Christian Academy vs. Sherman Indian at Godinez High School (Santa Ana), 2 p.m.