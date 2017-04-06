Roundup: Payton Bledsoe gives Ballard Super Prep win

Payton Bledsoe’s tenth-inning RBI helped lead the Ballard High School baseball team to a 2-1 victory over Lockport (Ill.) in the opening night of the annual Super Prep tournament.

Ballard (8-3) and Lockport were locked in a pitchers dual through the opening five innings. After Ballard’s Jo Adell drove in a run on a double in the first inning, the Bruins weren’t able to add to their advantage. That led to Lockport’s Brent McDowell driving in a run in the top of the sixth inning to tie the score at 1-1.

Through a rain delay in the seventh inning and strong pitching from Lockport’s CJ Weins and the Ballard’s bullpen, both teams continued to find the winning formula to come away victorious. At last, in the tenth inning, the Bruins loaded the bases for Bledsoe, and the senior delivered the game-winning hit.

Ballard’s back in action Thursday against Hamilton Southeastern (Ind.).

Here’s a look at some other scores and stats from spring sports action in Louisville:

BASEBALL

BALLARD 2, LOCKPORT (IL.) 1

LOCKPORT (IL.) 000 001 000 0 – 1 3 0

BALLARD 100 000 000 1 – 2 8 1

WP: Ben Collins (2-1) 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB

LP: CJ Weins 4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 8 K, 3 BB

BALLARD (8-3): Jo Adell (3-3, 1 RBI, 2 2B); Payton Bledsoe (1RBI)

LOCKPORT: Brent McDowell (1-1, RBI)

THOMAS NELSON 5, WHITEFIELD 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Generals (2-6) defeated the Wildcats (0-5) Tuesday afternoon. Both teams displayed strong pitching. Mason Deetsch threw 15 strikeouts for the Wildcats but could not secure the win. Both teams remained scoreless until the sixth inning when the Generals were able to score three runs. The Generals Dale Satterly recorded a double and four RBI’s.

THOMAS NELSON 000 003 2 – 5 4 1

WHITEFIELD 000 001 – 1 1 3

WP: ELLIOTT REITER (1-0) 7 IP, 10 K, 2 BB, 1 H, 1 ER.

LP: MASON DEETSCH (0-3) 7 IP, 15 K, 2 BB, 4 H, 2 ER.

THOMAS NELSON (2-6): Dale Satterly (3-4, 1 2B, 4 RBI, 1 R)

WHITEFIELD (0-7): Jacob Hardin (1-2. 1 BB, 1 RBI)

2017 CAL Spring Break Tournament

at CAL

BUTLER 4, BRECKENRIDGE CO. 3

BRECKENRIDGE CO. 000 003 0 – 3 6 1

BUTLER 001 210 – 4 10 2

WP: Ryan Luckett (3-1) 6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 9 K

LP: Mitrell 6 IP, 4 R, 10 H, 3 K

BRECKENRIDGE CO. (3-6): Jose Perez (2-3, 2B 2 RBI).

BUTLER (7-5): Cade Blevens (2-3, 3B, 1 RBI, 1 R); Cody Fallon (2-3, 2 RBI)

2017 CCAL Spring Break Tournament

at CAL

MARSHALL CO. 11, SOUTHERN 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Marshals (9-3) outlasted the Trojans (4-9). Weston Harper allowed no hits and no runs in three innings pitched. Justin Bowles also made life difficult for batters on the mound for Southern, allowing just three hits in two and 2/3 innings. Conner Fries was the leader at the plate for Southern, getting one of their two hits to drive in the only two runs of the game.

MARSHALL CO. 212 302 1 – 11 9 4

SOUTHERN 000 200 0 – 2 2 4

WP: Weston Harper (1-0) 3IP, 0H, 0R, 3K, 1BB

LP: Justin Bowles (1-3) 2 2/3IP, 3H, 5R, 5ER, 2K, 7BB

MARSHALL CO. (9-3): Lucas Forsythe (2-3, 2RBI); Lance Dyke (1-3, 2RBI); Tyler Belcher (1-2, 2RBI).

SOUTHERN (4-9): Conner Fries (1-3, 2RBI).

Cal Ripken Experience

at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

MALE 8, BOYD CO. 0

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – The Bulldogs (9-2) won their ninth-straight game with a shutout of Boyd Co. (5-4) in a game played at the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach. Matthew Kirkland picked up the win, allowing only two hits and zero runs in five innings pitched. Philip Jewell finished 1-for-2 at the plate, scoring two runs while driving in two more.

MALE 020 150 0 – 8 6 0

BOYD CO. 000 000 0 – 0 2 3

WP: Matthew Kirkland (2-0) 5IP, 2H, 0R, 6K, 1BB

LP: Evin Preece (2-1) 4IP, 1H, 3R, 0ER, 3K, 3BB

MALE (9-2): Trevor Campbell (2-4, 1R); Philip Jewell (1-2, 2R, 2RBI).

BOYD CO. (5-4): Braden Wyatt (1-2).

UNIVERSITY CHRISTIAN (FLA.) 15, HOLY CROSS 7

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ray Steilberg hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning, but Holy Cross (3-5-1) fell in Jacksonville, Fla. to University Christian (Fla.) (11-5). Hunter Adams and Gavin Bailes each finished 2-for-3 for the Cougars. Darien Smith led the Christians, finishing 4-for-5 with three runs.

HOLY CROSS 200 310 1 – 7 6 5

UNIVERSITY CHRISTIAN (FLA.) 346 101 x – 15 15 3

WP: Ryan Meister (2-1) 4IP, 5H, 5R, 4ER, 4K, 2BB

LP: Christian Schulten (0-2) 3 2/3IP, 11H, 14R, 5ER, 0K, 2BB

HOLY CROSS (3-5-1): Ray Steilberg (1-2, HR, 3RBI); Hunter Adams (2-3, 1R, 1RBI); Gavin Bailes (2-3, 2B, 1BB).

UNIVERSITY CHRISTIAN (FLA.) (11-5): Cody Melton (2-3, 3R, 2BB); Darien Smith (4-5, 3R); Cameron Johnson (3-4, 2B, 3RBI).