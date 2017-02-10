Roundup: Pierce Kiesler scores 17 in St. Xavier win

Here a look at scores and stats from high school basketball action in Louisville and around the Commonwealth on Feb. 9, 2017.

SCORES

BOYS

ST. X 74, BROWN 36

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Pierce Kiesler finished with 17 points and seven rebounds to lead the Tigers (15-10) past the Bears (7-17). This is the third-straight win for the Tigers. The Tigers went on a 24-8 run in the second quarter, and then a 21-6 run in the third to pull away for the victory. Tyler Barnes added 11 points for the Tigers. Jared Fife and Jai’rus Bibb both finished with 10 points for the Bears.

BROWN (7-17)

Sanjay Sivils 4p, 3a, 1s, 1r; Jared Fife 10p, 1s, 3r; Collin Bynum 2p, 1a, 1s, 4r; Parker Hodge 2p, 3r; Ethan McComas 5p, 1b, 4r; Montez Moore 3p, 1r; Jai’rus Bibb 10p, 1r.

St. X (15-10)

James Taylor 9p, 1a, 2s, 3r; Paul Oberst 7p, 3a, 2s, 2r; Will Crum 2p, 3r; Pierce Kiesler 17p, 3a, 2b, 7r; Cameron McDonogh 3p, 3a, 4s, 2r; Clay Borders 2p, 1r; Chase Westenhofer 4p, 1a, 2s, 2r; Tyler Barnes 11p, 2a, 1b, 1s, 3r; Andre Coleman 1p, 1a; Jake Wehder 9p, 3r; Matthew Smith 2p, 2a, 1s; Andrew Lechleiter 2p, 1s, 7r; Evan Walker 5p, 1a, 4r.

PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 77, FREDERICK FRAIZE 61

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Eagles (8-14) played one of their best games of the season with a 77-61 victory over the Aces (10-18). Michael Merideth had a career high of 24 points for the Eagles, and Isaiah Young added 18 points and six assists. Steven Jennings led the Aces with 19 points in the defeat.

FREDERICK FRAIZE (10-18)

Xander Jennings 5p; Hunter Hawley 3p; John Fetch 3p; Dylan Simmons 15p; Max Dubree 9p; Seth Harness 7p; Steven Jennings 19p.

PORTLAND CHRISTIAN (8-14)

Isaiah Young 18p, 6a; Keller Mackey 9p; Jonah Trejo 6p; Quincy Dye 12p; Brandon Ferry 3p; Charlie Niestadt 3p; Michael Merideth 24p; Isaiah Walls 2p.

SPENCER CO. 47, COLLEGIATE 36

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Bears (18-7) defeated the Titans (15-12), 47-36. Leading the Bears was Jacob Coke, who finished with 12 points. Barrett Myers scored 14 points for the Titans.

SPENCER CO. (18-7)

Jacob Coke 12p; Bryson Cannon 9p; Jackson Cole 9p; Jacob Seawright 7p; Michael Seawright 4p; Daniel Wheeler 2p; Sam Conley 2p; Jake Whitlock 2p.

COLLEGIATE (15-12)

Barrett Myers 14p; Tyler McDaniel 6p; Ryan McDaniel 6p; Nayaab Grewal 5p; Eli Allen 3p; Gray Weaver 2p.

HOLY CROSS 85, ST. FRANCIS 61

HOLY CROSS (12-11)

Cade Crawley 5p; Deshawn Ellis 8p; Hunter Adams 2p; Sam Bearden 5p; Jaren McDonald 19p; Chase Phillips 12p; Cooper Scott 5p; Ethan Short 7p; Max Bearden 2p; Ethan Driskell 4p; Shane Barkley 5p; Keeton Thornsberry 11p.

ST. FRANCIS (14-7)

Jomar Sullivan 11p; Ahmad Moore 20p; Noah Sparks 26p; Connor Gorman 4p.

Scores from around the state:

Allen Central 46, June Buchanan 36

Allen Co.-Scottsville 63, Metcalfe Co. 39

Anderson Co. 46, Owen Co. 42

Bath Co. 44, Augusta 43

Boyd Co. 100, Lawrence Co. 71

Breckinridge Co. 71, McLean Co. 58

Buckhorn 53, Cordia 48

Bullitt East 91, Lou. Fairdale 88, 2OT

Calvary Christian 54, Villa Madonna 53

Central Hardin 78, South Oldham 69

Christian Co. 94, Fort Campbell 47

Clay Co. 90, Oneida Baptist 83

Cov. Catholic 56, Dixie Heights 39

Cov. Holy Cross 58, Ryle 50, OT

Elliott Co. 87, Lewis Co. 68

Eminence 84, Trimble Co. 58

Franklin-Simpson 70, South Warren 29

Fulton City 53, Hollow Rock-Bruceton, Tenn. 35

Hancock Co. 46, Apollo 43

Henderson Co. 87, Hopkins Co. Central 56

Hopkinsville 88, University Heights 75

Knox Central 88, Jackson Co. 73

Letcher County Central 64, Leslie Co. 53

Lex. Bryan Station 65, Lex. Tates Creek 60, OT

Lex. Paul Dunbar 97, Lex. Henry Clay 74

Lex. Sayre 85, Wolfe Co. 64

Lexington Catholic 64, Lex. Christian 43

Madison Southern 88, Western Hills 47

Murray 61, Hickman Co. 56

Paris 81, George Rogers Clark 67

Pike Co. Central 69, Menifee Co. 57

Pineville 59, Harlan 57

Riverside Christian 61, Ky. School for the Deaf 48

Rowan Co. 65, East Carter 49

Scott Co. 84, Grant Co. 34

South Floyd 80, Magoffin Co. 74

Spencer Co. 47, Lou. Collegiate 36

Thomas Nelson 53, Fort Knox 51

Whitley Co. 54, Barbourville 51

GIRLS

SHAWNEE 66, KCD 41

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Golden Eagles (12-8) rallied in the second half, coming off a tie at halftime, to overcome the Bearcats (8-18) 66-41. The Golden Eagles were led by Jalana Scruggs’ 28 points, and Keiana Patterson added 13. Kierra Scott for the Bearcats finished with 16 points.

SHAWNEE (12-8)

Keiana Patterson 13p; Dakeya Bolden 6p; Jalana Scruggs 28p; Makerhen Cuff 9p; TaNeshya Allen 10p.

KCD (8-18)

Meghana Manchi 6p, 2a; Kierra Scott 16p, 9r, 3b; Tia Dowling 1p, 6r, 4a; Olyvia Green 14p, 11r; Iyla Draw 4p.

VALLEY 63, WHITEFIELD 50

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Lazhia Mitchell dominated with 29 points to help the Vikings (8-10) get the 63-50 win against the Wildcats (63-50). Arion Holmes finished with 18 points for the Vikings. Abby Ritter finished with 23 points for the Wildcats.

WHITEFIELD (9-14)

Jaya McClue 4p; Megann Bruckert 1p; Lauren Harris 6p; Abby Ritter 23p; Julianna Yates 9p; Ellie Shipp 7p.

VALLEY (8-10)

Brooklyn Black 4p; Serena Brumback 6p; Faith James 2p; Lazhia Mitchell 29p; Arion Holmes 18p; Mahogany Maddox 4p.

PRESENTATION 81, CENTRAL 78

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Toppers (14-8) pulled out an 81-78 victory against the Yellowjackets (9-12). Courtney Jackson led the Topper pack with 27 points while Lilly Stephenson added 21. For the Yellowjackets, Precious Hereford exploded with 23 points on five made 3-pointers.

CENTRAL (9-12)

Lisa Guin 8p, 5r; Shamara Stikes 15p, 10a; Precious Hereford 23p, 8r, 7a; Darian Neal 8p, 5a; Stephanie Cole 10p, 5r; Dominique Blakey 6p; India New 8p.

PRESENTATION (14-8)

Courtney Jackson 27p; Lauren Nunnelley 17p; Jaelin Thompson 1p; Lilly Stephenson 21p; Julia Vogt 12p; Ashley Swearingen 3p.

Scores from around the state:

Bethlehem 53, Fort Knox 8

Betsy Layne 50, Lawrence Co. 47

Boyd Co. 70, West Carter 35

Boyle Co. 72, Marion Co. 52

Burgin 49, Ky. School for the Deaf 30

Calvary Christian 33, Villa Madonna 31

Campbellsville 51, Washington Co. 35

Christian Co. 68, Fort Campbell 28

Clay Co. 64, Oneida Baptist 28

Cooper 49, Ryle 47

Estill Co. 62, Breathitt Co. 61

Frederick Fraize 66, Lou. Portland Christian 35

Fulton City 61, Hollow Rock-Bruceton, Tenn. 55

Glasgow 43, Hart Co. 29

Hopkinsville 65, University Heights 27

Knott Co. Central 63, Hazard 52

Leslie Co. 73, Powell Co. 36

Lex. Henry Clay 66, East Jessamine 30

Magoffin Co. 50, Belfry 36

Mayfield 68, Community Christian (Paducah) 26

Metcalfe Co. 65, Allen Co.-Scottsville 54

Nelson Co. 73, North Hardin 35

Owensboro Catholic 45, Grayson Co. 38

Pikeville 63, East Ridge 54

Rockcastle Co. 59, Madison Central 55, 2OT

Rose Hill Christian 47, Hannan, W.Va. 43

Sheldon Clark 54, Pike Co. Central 50

South Warren 53, Franklin-Simpson 43

Whitesville Trinity 58, Dawson Springs 53

Whitley Co. 55, Pineville 42