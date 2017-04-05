Roundup: Providence brings offensive firepower

If there’s one thing that’s clear about this year’s Providence High School baseball team, it’s that few near or far can match its potent offense.

The Pioneers (6-0) displayed their offensive firepower again in a 24-2 rout of Eastern (Pekin) Tuesday evening, improving Providence’s record to 6-0. It was the team’s fifth win by run rule and followed a weekend in which the Pioneers routed Peru and Alexandria-Monroe in the latter’s tournament. It extends Providence’s winning streak from last season to 15 games as well.

“I’m definitely pleased with the starting pitching and the offense,” Providence coach Scott Hornung said. “Both of those aspects of the game have been good and we’re getting it from multiple people. I’m very excited about the opportunities with us. I think our base running and defense need work right now (though). We need a little consistency on defense and more intelligence on the bases.”

Against Eastern, junior shortstop Timmy Borden was one of two to hit a home run and he drove in three RBIs, with Adam Uhl the other home run hitter, also driving in three. Juston Betz had a double and drove in six runs.

In softball action, the New Albany softball team got off to a quick start and then cruised on Alyssa Kraemer’s pitching in the circle to defeat Madison, 6-2.

Kraemer threw five and 1/3 innings allowing seven hits, two runs, none of them earned, along with two walks and two strikeouts.

At the plate, four players drove in runs including Karlee Atkins, Marissa Jones, Ericah Crosier and Terah Crosier. Erica Crosier drove in a pair despite finishing 0-for-3, while Mariah Grant went 2-for-4 with a double.

Morgan Jenks came into the game in the sixth inning and recorded the final five outs to bag her first save of the year. She allowed just one hit and struck out a pair.

Here’s a look at some scores and stats from spring sports action on April 4:

BASEBALL

PROVIDENCE 24, EASTERN (PEKIN) 2

PROVIDENCE (17)22 03 – 24 14 0

EASTERN (PEKIN) 011 00 – 2 5 1

WP: Christian Graf (2-0)

LP: J. Petro (0-1)

Providence (6-0): Timmy Borden (1-1, HR, 3RBI); Adam Uhl (HR, 3RBI); Juston Betz (2 2B,6RBI); Kaden Williams (2B); Blake Wurm (2B).

Eastern (Pekin) (1-1):

New Albany 6, Charlestown 1

Henryville 5, Orleans 3

Floyd Central 5, Jeff 1

Greensburg 11, Madison 9

Bedford North Lawrence 3, West Vigo 2

SOFTBALL

FLOYD CENTRAL 13, JENNINGS COUNTY 7

NORTH VERNON, Ind.- The second-ranked Highlanders defeated the Panthers, 13-7 led by Taylor Castleberry’s stellar night and a solid pitching performance from Lexie Heeke. Castleberry finished with three hits, two runs and with three doubles. Heeke recorded eight strikeouts while giving up six runs pitching the entire game. The Panthers were led by Amana Bonesteel who hit a home run with two RBI’s.

FLOYD CENTRAL 000 202 9 13 15 0

JENNINGS COUNTY 010 013 2 7 12 1

WP: Lexie Heeke 7IP, 6R, 8K, 3HR

LP: Gabby Mahoney 6.1IP, 10H, 9R, 9ER, 3BB, 1HR

FLOYD CENTRAL : Dallas Henderson (1-4, 1HR, 4RBI, 1BB, 1K,); Taylor Castleberry (3-4, 2R, 3 3B)

JENNINGS COUNTY: Laynee Davidson (3-4, 1R, 3RBI); Amanda Bonesteel (2-4, 2R, 2RBI, 1HR)

Salem 8, Jeff 5

Charlestown 4, South Central 0

Columbus East 4, Brownstown 2

Orleans 5, Eastern (Pekin) 0