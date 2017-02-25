Roundup: Providence edges New Washington

Top-ranked Providence capped the regular season with a win on Senior Night Friday, but it didn’t come easy.

The Pioneers (20-2), back to No. 1 in the latest Class 2A AP poll, got all they wanted from visiting New Washington (15-9) before escaping with a 48-45 win. The Mustangs, who received votes in the Class 1A rankings, led by one with less than a minute remaining before Juston Betz responded with a bucket to give the Pioneers a lead they wouldn’t give up.

Betz led the way with 24 points Friday, and Alex Judd chipped in eight for Providence. Hunter Lind and Zach Moore paced New Washington with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Up next for Providence is a thrilling Sectional 46 opener on Tuesday evening at Crawford County. The Pioneers take on No. 9 Henryville (19-5) at 6 p.m. The winner advances to a semifinal meeting with Paoli (14-8) next Friday at 6 p.m.

In Class 1A Sectional 62 at New Washington, the Mustangs welcome Rock Creek (13-10) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The winner moves to an early matchup with Lanesville (11-11) on Friday.

Salem 56, Borden 52, OT: Class 3A’s ninth-ranked Lions (20-2) edged the Class 1A Braves (11-11) in overtime behind 15 points from Hunter Weeden and 14 from Jeffery Burch. Nathan Bachman led Borden with a game-high 19 points. Salem advances to host its Sectional 30 opener versus Scottsburg (5-18) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Borden hosts Medora (3-18) in its Sectional 61 opener on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Brownstown 73, Orleans 45: The Braves finished their season at 21-2 with a rout of the visiting Bulldogs (5-18) on Senior Night. Ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, Brownstown matches up with North Harrison at Salem in its sectional opener on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Winner moves to a semifinal meeting with Charlestown (12-10).

Silver Creek 69, Seymour 40: The Dragons (14-8) walloped the host Owls (8-14) to wrap up their regular-season slate. Silver Creek meets Corydon Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The Dragons, with a win, advance to the sectional semifinals versus the Salem-Scottsburg winner Friday. Seymour hosts Sectional 15 first-round play against Jeffersonville (14-10) Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Castle 73, Jeffersonville 52: The Red Devils dropped their second straight to fall to 14-10 ahead of sectional play. Jack Nunge led the Knights (20-3), ranked No. 8 in the Class 4A poll, with 30 points, and Gerrin Moore led Jeffersonville with 17. The Red Devils, with a win at Seymour Tuesday, will meet Floyd Central (18-4) in the semifinals on Friday.

Charlestown 53, Christian Academy of Indiana 31: The Pirates (12-10), behind a commanding win over the Warriors (11-13), will enter postseason play on a high note. Charlestown will await the Brownstown-North Harrison winner in the Sectional 30 semifinals on Friday. CAI, meanwhile, takes on Shawe (1-20) on Tuesday.

Friday’s area high school basketball results



West Washington 52, Shoals 40

Mitchell 60, Scottsburg 55

Bedford North Lawrence 67, Corydon 39

Crawford County 63, Paoli 47

Austin 68, Crothersville 40

Franklin 64, Jennings County 55

Southwestern 52, South Dearborn 36

Heritage Hills 66, Perry Central 46

From Thursday: Eastern Pekin 59, Springs Valley 57