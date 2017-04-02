Roundup: Providence run-rules two on road

Providence improved to 5-0 in commanding fashion on Saturday behind a pair of run-rule victories at the Tiger Classic in Alexandria, Ind.

The defending Class 2A state champion Pioneers, ranked No. 1 in the preseason coaches poll, cruised to a 13-2 win over Peru in Game 1 before putting together an 11-0 shutout of host Alexandria-Monroe in the nightcap. Providence is unbeaten in its past 14 games dating back to last season, and the Pioneers have outscored their first five opponents 49-7.

Providence scored 13 runs on 14 hits for its run-rule victory over Peru in Game 1. The Pioneers scored two or more runs in each of the first four innings.

Jake Lewis picked up his second win in as many starts, and Providence coach Scott Hornung said the senior Eastern Kentucky commit “was dominant” commanding his pitches. Lewis was one of five players to add a double at the plate, too. Juston Betz tallied two doubles for the Pioneers.

“The offense scored early against a really nice pitcher and mixed a good dose of speed and power,” Hornung said.

Providence used a three-run home run from Timmy Borden to seal its win over the Tigers in Game 2. The Pioneers took a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth before opening up the run-rule advantage. Reece Davis was credited with the win for Providence.

“It all starts with Reece on the mound and Adam Uhl behind the plate,” Hornung said. “Reece was in such command of the strike zone today. Adam was terrific defensively and had a nice day at the plate. Timmy Borden is such a threat offensively in the three spot, and we continue to get production from many in our lineup.”

The Pioneers hit the road again Tuesday as it travels to Eastern Pekin for a 5 p.m. start. The Pioneers compete in Ballard’s Super Prep Series in Louisville on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of next week.

Providence 13, Peru 2

Providence: 422 50 – 13 14 3

Peru: 000 02 – 2 3 1

WP: Lewis. LP: Sean Smith. 2B: Betz 2 (P), Davis (P), Proctor (P), Lewis (P), Wilkinson (P).

Providence 11, Alexandria-Monroe 0

Alexandria-Monroe: 000 00 – 0 1 3

Providence: 030 17 – 11 11 0

WP: Davis. LP: Stokes. 2B: Lewis (P), Uhl (P). 3B: Graf (P). HR: Borden (P).

New Albany earns first win



New Albany earned its first win of the young season behind a 9-1 victory over South Dearborn in the second game of a split doubleheader on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (1-3) scored eight runs combined in the second, third and fourth innings to open up a sizeable lead. Ryan Robison paced New Albany at the plate with a two-run home run in the fourth and a double. Logan Charbonneau, who went 2-for-4, picked up the win for the Bulldogs. He went five innings and allowed one earned run on four hits.

New Albany fell behind 6-0 after two innings and dropped a 10-1 decision to 13th-ranked Carroll Saturday afternoon in Game 1. Chase Rudy took the loss as New Albany allowed 14 hits overall. Robison went 2-for-3 to lead the way at the plate. Andrew Ricketts batted in Jonah Boone for the Bulldogs’ only run.

New Albany, which received votes in the preseason Class 4A coaches poll, makes its way to Charlestown on Tuesday for a meeting with the Pirates at 6 p.m. before returning home against Class 1A No. 4 Borden on Wednesday.

Fort Wayne Carroll 10, New Albany 1

Carroll: 240 011 2 – 10 14 0

New Albany: 000 010 0 – 1 4 0

WP: Lebamoff. LP: Rudy. 2B: Jones (C), Shirk (C), Braun (C), Robison (N), Boone (N).

New Albany 9, South Dearborn 1

South Dearborn: 000 010 0 – 1 5 3

New Albany: 024 210 x – 9 11 0

WP: Charbonneau. LP: Fentress. 2B: Pfeffer (S), Charbonneau (N), Robison (N), Medley (N). HR: Robison (N).

Seymour routs Class 1A No. 1 Lanesville



Host Seymour ran away with a 14-2 win over Class 1A defending runner-up Lanesville Saturday. Tyler Bloom nabbed the win for the Owls, and Satoshi Hirose tallied six RBI.

The top-ranked Eagles (1-1) travel to Orleans on Monday before a game at Crawford County on Thursday of this week. Seymour (2-0) will look to stay perfect at Columbus North on Tuesday.

Southern Indiana baseball results from Saturday

Clarksville 5, Shoals 3; Clarksville 4, Shoals 1

Hauser 5, Henryville 4; Henryville 9, Hauser 4

Moore (Ky.) 12, Scottsburg 2; Scottsburg 12, Moore (Ky.) 7

Austin 2, Decatur Central 1; Austin 10, Decatur Central 0

Jeffersonville runner-up at Fuzzy Zoeller Invite



Jeffersonville boys golf turned in a second-place finish at the Fuzzy Zoeller Invitational at Covered Bridge on Saturday.

The Red Devils carded 327, paced by Jay Williams’ 80 and Allen Crews’ score of 81, to finish 10 shots back of winner Bloomington South, led by medalist Joe Weiler with a two-over 74. Corydon’s Joey Wiseman also posted 74 but lost the tiebreaker.

Madison (333) placed third Saturday behind Jeffersonville, and Floyd Central (337) was close behind in fourth. Silver Creek (342), Providence (349), New Albany (358), Evansville Reitz (366) and Corydon (385) rounded out the team scoring.

New Albany’s Nolan Keeler finished one shot off the lead at 75 – good for third place individually – and Joey Steinert carded an 80 for the Bulldogs. Madison’s Austin Mahoney and Case Keifer posted 79 and 80, respectively. Jeffersonville, meanwhile, had its top four golfers shoot 84 or better. Harrison Paul (82) and Blake Berry (84) also impressed for the Red Devils.

Jeffersonville softball rallies for win



Jeffersonville trailed 3-2 entering the sixth inning but came away with a 5-3 victory over Fishers at home Saturday behind a late rally. The Red Devils improved to 3-2 with the win.

Kaylee Strong paced Jeffersonville’s 10-hit effort with two doubles, three RBI and four total bases. Faith Denig added a double and one RBI for the Red Devils, who are back in action at Salem on Tuesday.

Southern Indiana softball results from Saturday

Henryville 9, Paoli 0; Henryville 5, Paoli 0

Edgewood 15, New Albany 5

BNL 12, Trinity Lutheran 0

Borden 3, Fishers 1

