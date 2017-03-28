Roundup: Providence wins season opener

Defending Class 2A state champion Providence earned a 2-0 win in its season opener versus Wheeling (Ill.) on Monday behind senior pitcher Jake Lewis’ effort on the mound.

An Eastern Kentucky commit, Lewis tallied a no-hitter in the five-inning, rain-shortened shutout. He added a double at the plate and a run scored in the bottom of the first inning to spur early momentum. Junior shortstop Timmy Borden, a Louisville commit, belted an RBI double that scored Lewis before junior infielder Reece Davis drove in Borden with a base hit later in the frame.

Senior infielder Parker Graf added a double in the third inning, but the Pioneers couldn’t convert. Nevertheless, Lewis fanned five of the 16 batters he faced and allowed just one walk en route to the shutout.

Providence, No. 1 in the Class 2A coaches poll, is back in action Tuesday as it hosts Wheeling for a doubleheader beginning with junior varsity at 4:30 p.m. The Pioneers (1-0) travel to North Harrison on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

New Albany falls in opener



New Albany dropped a 7-2 decision in its rain-shortened season opener at Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) on Monday.

The Bulldogs took a 2-1 lead into the second frame but allowed four runs in the fifth, which proved to be the final inning. Junior pitcher Chase Rudy took the loss for New Albany. The Purdue commit tallied three strikeouts, four walks and three earned runs while allowing one hit in two innings of work.

Senior Logan Charbonneau led the way for the Bulldogs (0-1) at the plate, finishing 2-for-2 with a double. Junior Ryan Robison and senior Jacob Mullins also nabbed hits for New Albany. The Bulldogs look to bounce back on Tuesday at Donelson Christian Academy (Tenn.) at 5 p.m.

Providence 2, Wheeling (Illinois) 0

Wheeling: 000 00 – 0 0 0

Providence: 200 0x – 2 4 1

WP: Lewis (1-0), LP: Maloney 2B – Lewis (P), Borden (P), Graf (P)

Brentwood Academy 7, New Albany 2

New Albany: 200 00 – 2 4 0

Brentwood: 120 04 – 7 6 0

WP: Tulloch, LP: Rudy 2B – Charbonneau (N), Robison (N), Mullins (N). 3B – Rosen (B)