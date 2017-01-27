Roundup: Rattlers basketball earns 20th win of season, 79-22

The Rancho Mirage Rattlers boys’ basketball team won its 20th game of the year for the third-consecutive season Thursday, defeating Desert hot Springs 79-22 in a Desert Valley League game.

Since the start of the 2014-15 season, the Rattlers are 70-14 .

The Rattlers sprinted to a 45-10 lead and easily took the win from there. Bryan Talley had 22 points and Charles Neal added 16 for Rancho Mirage. Both Matt Barajas-Tiedeman and Chris Albert both had 12 points each. All 10 Rattlers had multiple baskets.

The Rattlers are now 20-3 overall and 6-0 in De Anza league and play Tuesday at Desert Mirage.

Coachella Valley 54, Yucca Valley 45: The Arabs outscored the Trojans 9-0 in the finals 35 seconds of the game, including a key 3-pointed by Ruben Dominguez that gave the Arabs the lead for good.

Ramón López was the top scorer with 19 points for Coachella Valley, followed by Dominguez with 11 points and Eddie Gil with 10.

The Arabs will be on the road Tuesday to face Desert Hot Springs.

Desert Christian 79, Desert Chapel 14: The Conquerors improved to 8-0 in the Victory League with the easy victory. Desert Christian is now 14-5 overall.

The Conquerors next play on Tuesday at Bloomington Christian.

Girls’ basketball

Desert Christian 50, Desert Chapel 5: The Conquerors led 20-2 after the first quarter and ere never threatened after that in the victory.

Jayla Grubbe led the way with 13 points for Desert Christian, with Abby Wagner adding 11 points and Kaylee Espinoza scoring 10 points with five rebounds. Ashley Klopfenstein added nine points and eight assist.

Desert Christian is 6-2 in league, 17-6 overall. The Conquerors travel to Bloomington Christian Tuesday.

Rancho Mirage 46, Desert Hot Springs 36: On senior night the Rattlers came away with the De Anza League win.

Jahnece Curtis had 19 points for Rancho Mirage, with Blanca Rodriguez scoring eight, Liz Rosin scoring seven, Phoenix Chirwa scoring seven and Jody Ingal adding five points.

Rattlers return home Tuesday to play Desert Mirage.

Girls’ water polo

Xavier 17, Indio 4: The Saints showed off a balanced attack in the Desert Valley League win over Indio.

Xavier had goals from Camille Dervieux, Emma Keenan, Reina Rover, Jillian Barbato, Emma Cooper, Juliana Olesnicky, Amy Armendariz, Katlin Koch and Tiffany Caston.

Girls’ soccer

Coachella Valley 3, Yucca Valley 2: The Arabs improved their De Anza League record to 5-1-0 (12-7-1 overall) with the win over the Trojans.

Coachella jumped to a 2-0 lead early in the first half on goals by Lupita Torres and Mariah Godinez with assist by Miranda Torres and Jenny Salcido. Yucca Valley fought back to tie game 2-2 early in second half. But in the 79th minute Mariah Godinez scored on a penalty kick that decided the game.

Coachella Valley will be home Tuesday against Desert Hot Springs.

Desert Mirage 1, 29 Palms 0: In a De Anza League match, the Rams earned the win with stout defense and a goal by Fernanda Gonzalez.

Desert Mirage is 3-3 in league.

Rancho Mirage 3, Desert Hot Springs 0: Jaidah Martin’s goal in the 20th minute of the first half was all the Rattlers would need in the De Anza League victory.

Kenya Cordero assisted on the winning goal. In the 26th minute Katalina Valenzuela scored off a cross from Briana Luna. In the 71st minute Katalina Valenzuela scored the final goal.

The game marked the 11th shutout of the year for Rancho Mirage, which is now 6-0 in league, 11-6-2 overall.

Boys’ soccer

Desert Mirage 6, 29 Palms 0: The Rams won the De Anza League match to improve to 5-0 in league and 15-4 overall.

Desert Mirage was led by two goals from Froilan Rodriguez and goals from Fabian Perez, Erick Serrano, and Jesus Vargas. Assists for the Rams came from Alejandro Pimentel (two), Erick Serrano, Jesus Beltran, Bryan Parra, and Fernando Perez. Dante Delgado played a strong game in goal for the winner.

The Rams will face Rancho Mirage Tuesday.

Boys’ wrestling

La Quinta 45, Palm Springs 21: The Blackhawks recorded six pins in winning the Desert Valley league match against Palm Springs.

Winning by pin for La Quinta were Mikey Jahnig (120 pounds), Jeremiah Mejia (126), Jacob Tessandore (138), Joey Garcia (145), Richie Rico (195) and Joseph Ferrara (220)

Winning by decision for the Blackhawks were Benji Velasco (152), Noel Magallanes (160) and Aidan Miller (170).

California Winter League

The first game of the day for the CWL saw the Hit King defeat the Manitoba NorthStars.

Hit Kin 4, Manitoba NorthStars 3: The Hit King was leading 3-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth when the NorthStars scored three on a Bobby Dragon RBI double, an RBI single by Dylan Sprague, and Brad Dennis’ RBI groundout.

The Hit King came right back to take the lead on a Brandon Smalling RBI single. Katie Griffith went three-up, three-down in the bottom of the fifth, striking out one and earning the victory. Jarret Martin got the two-inning save, striking out five and securing the 4-3 win for Hit King.

Palm Springs Power 1, Alberta Grizzly 0: The second game featured one of the best pitching performances in the league this season by the recent Southern Illinois Miners signee Peyton Lobdell.

Lobdell did not allow a hit, and struck out 10 batters in five innings to earn the victory for the Power. The only hit the Power allowed in seven innings came off of Adam Falcon. Falcon did not allow a run, however, and earned the six-out save to preserve a 1-0 victory. James Ball threw his second-consecutive complete game allowing only one run and five hits in a losing effort for the Grizzly.

Toronto Rush 4, Palm Springs Chill 2: The Rush scored four runs in the fourth and fifth innings to overcome an early two-run deficit to defeat the Chill in the final game at the Auxiliary Field. The Rush broke through in the fifth with a three-run rally to take the lead for the first time in the game. Ian Soignier broke the tie with an RBI single to put Toronto out in front for good.

Washington Blue Sox: The first game at Palm Springs Stadium featured a tightly contested contest between the Washington Blue Sox (1‒3) and the Canada A’s (1‒2).