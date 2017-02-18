Roundup: Rattlers boys' hoops sneaks into quarterfinals

It’s on to the quarterfinals for the Rancho Mirage High School boys’ basketball team as they gritted out a road win Friday night in a Division 3AA playoff game.

The Rattlers trailed by 11 in the first half, but chipped away and worked it to a 58-58 tie with 1:23 left. The defense did the rest as Rancho Mirage scored the last seven points of the game for a 65-58 victory.

Koby Alvarez hit a 3-pointer to give the team the lead they would never relinquish.

Charles Neal was impressive as usual, scoring 28 points including six 3-pointers. Bryan Talley racked up 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Spencer Hardin worked his way for three key second-half baskets. Matt Tiedeman, Chris Albert, Bryan Revis and Marquis Prior played tremendous defense.

It marked the 100th career victories for Neal and Deryhan Harris who have been with the team since its inception in 2014.

Rancho Mirage (27-3) now hosts Schurr High School (Montebello) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Boys’ soccer

DHS 1, Ontario Christian 0: In an attempt to beat the rain in the forecast, these two teams toiled on Thursday and the Golden Eagles pulled off the road win in the first round of the Division 6 playoffs.

Jesus Ruiz notched the goal for DHS, which advances to the second round on Wednesday where they will host the division’s No. 1 seed in Nogales.

Fairmont Prep 2, Desert Christian Academy 0: The Conquerors’ postseason run came to an end with a 2-0 loss to Fairmont Prep. DCA finishes the season with a Victory League title and a 12-10 record.

Weather washes out games: Two desert boys’ soccer playoff teams have to wait to begin their postseason journey thanks to Mother Nature.

Palm Desert’s road game at El Rancho High School was moved to noon on Monday. The game will be played at Pioneer High School. This after Palm Desert drove all the way there, only to have the game postponed.

Palm Springs’ game at South Torrance High School was also postponed and is rescheduled to 3 p.m. on Monday.

MARY NUTTER CLASSIC



College softball tournament played at Big League Dreams in California

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Kentucky 4, UC Davis 1

Oregon 5, Kentucky 4

Oregon 4, Kent State 3

UCLA 3, Cal Poly 1

UCLA 1, UCF 0

Loyola Marymount 10, Liberty 8

Arkansas 15, LMU 2

Cal 2, Illinois 1

Illinois 5, St. Mary’s 1

Kent State 6, San Diego 2

St. Mary’s 2, Utah Valley 1

San Diego 10, Utah Valley 9 (8)

UCF 2, Cal Poly 1 (9)

Arkansas 15, LMU 2

Arkansas 8, CSUN 7

Washington 8, CSUN 0

UC Davis 3, Liberty 0

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Check marynutterclassic.wordpress.com for weather updates

Wrigley Field

10 a.m.: Oregon vs. Liberty

12:30 p.m.: Oregon vs. CSUN

3 p.m.: UCLA vs. UC Davis

5:30 p.m.: UCLA vs. Kentucky

8 p.m.: CSUN vs. Kentucky

Yankee Stadium

9:30 a.m.: UC Davis vs. Illinois

Noon: Arkansas vs. Illinois

2:30 p.m.: Cal Poly vs. Utah Valley

5 p.m.: San Diego vs. Arkansas

7:30 p.m.: San Diego vs. Cal Poly

Fenway Park

9:30 a.m.: Kent State vs. St. Mary’s

Noon: Kent State vs. Cal

2:30 p.m.: Cal vs. UCF

5 p.m.: UCF vs. Loyola Marymount

7:30 p.m.: Utah Valley vs. LMU

Des Moines Field

Noon: St. Mary’s vs. Liberty