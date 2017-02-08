Roundup: Rattlers clinch share of De Anza League title

On senior night, the Rancho Mirage boys’ basketball team’s seniors picked up their 97th career win, next to just 17 losses, with an 82-27 win over Coachella Valley and clinched at least a share of the team’s third De Anza League title in their three-year history.

Charles Neal led the team with 30 points, while Matt Barajas-Tiedeman followed with 17. The Rattlers (24-3, 9-0) play next on Friday at Twentynine Palms at 7:30 p.m. to try and clinch the league title outright.

Boys’ basketball



Desert Christian Academy 92, Palm Valley 25: With the win on Tuesday, the Conquerors stay undefeated in Victory League action at 11-0 and finish the regular season at home on Thursday against Redlands Adventist.

Girls’ water polo



Xavier Prep 21, Cathedral City 0: The Saints finished off their regular season with a shutout win, led by five goals from Ariel Forehand, along with three each from Jillian Barbato, Megan Holmes and Blair Burlingame. Goalkeeper Savannah Jessup made five blocks.

Palm Desert 19, Palm Springs 8: Sarah Nichols led the Aztecs to a win on Monday with 10 goals for the Aztecs. Goalkeeper Abree McCabe made five saves in goal.

Girls’ basketball



Coachella Valley 56, Rancho Mirage 42: Vanessa Woods led the Arabs to victory with 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, followed by Iliana Corona’s double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds. The Arabs finish the season on Thursday at Desert Mirage.

Desert Christian Academy 52, Palm Valley 7: With Tuesday’s win, the Conquerors tied a school record for wins in a season. Ashley Klopfenstein led the way with 17 points with three 3-pointers, while Abby Wagner followed with 10 points. DCA (21-5) plays next on Thursday.

Boys’ soccer



Desert Mirage 19, Yucca Valley 0: The Rams picked up their sixth consecutive De Anza League title, led by six goals from Jesus Rodriguez and two each from Dante Delgado and Cedric Rivas. Desert Mirage (19-4, 9-0) finishes the regular season on Thursday at Coachella Valley.

Desert Christian Academy 6, Desert Chapel 1: Timmy Nixon recorded his first career hat trick to lead the Conquerors to a win. DCA (11-8, 9-0) finish the season at home on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

California Winter League



British Columbia Bombers 8, New York Colonials 3: The Colonials’ Jack Kraft broke up a pitchers’ duel with a solo homer in the top of the fourth, followed by a run off a sac fly in the fifth.

But in the bottom of the fifth, the Bombers caught fire with six runs, led by Thomas McGuckin’s RBI double and Louis Johnson’s two-run single.

David Foster earned the win in just one inning with one strikeout.

Toronto Rush 10, Hit King 5: After trailing 5-2 in the fourth, Hit King tied it up with the help of Jimmy Pinakidis’ two-run single. But Scott Carcaise grabbed the lead right back for the Rush with a homer, while his teammates picked up four more runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Norman Coleman-Goodwin earned the win in relief work.

Palm Springs Chill 10, Coachella Valley Snowbirds 1: Tyler Eichhorst led the way at the plate, going 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs, while Ricky Schafer threw four shutout innings in the start with four strikeouts for the win.

Palm Springs Power 11, Alberta Grizzly 9: Alberta held leads of 6-1 and 9-3, but in the fourth inning, the Power picked up six runs, led by two-run doubles from Daniel Moro and Brandon Oliver. In the fifth, the Power pulled ahead off an RBI triple from Aaron Marshall.

Cody Beck earned the win in three innings of relief work, allowing just three hits and zero runs.

Oregon Lumberjacks 6, Canada A’s 1: Robbie Kidd picked up the win on the mound for the Lumberjacks in two innings. Jack Parenty recorded a double and an RBI while d’Aundray Van Slyke was 2 for 2 at the plate with a double.

Manitoba North Stars 13, Washington Blue Sox 1: With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning, the North Stars picked up a run off a sac fly from Lorenzo Wright. In the bottom of the fifth, Brandon Cloutier’s RBI single tacked on another, and a triple in the sixth from Brad Dennis and singles from Andres Coll and Dylan Sprague made it 7-1 as Manitoba cruised.

The North Stars used four relievers to hold the Blue Sox scoreless in the final six innings, with Shaq Thompson picking up the win, striking out five in two innings.