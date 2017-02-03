ROUNDUP: Rattlers move to 8-0 with easy 90-31 victory

The Rancho Mirage Rattlers stayed undefeated in De Anza League boys basketball at 8-0 with a 90-31 win over Yucca Valley Thursday.

All 12 Rattlers scored including two freshmen Jevin Dorsey and Troy Haltman. Charles Neal led the Rattlers with 21, while Bryan Talley added 15. Chris Albert and Matt Barajas-Tiedeman each with 10 points. Yucca Valley was lead by Alex Kulka and Kyle Gruwell with eight points each.

Now 22-3 overall, Rancho Mirage will play Rolling Hills Prep (1601) Friday in the Nike Extravaganza at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana.

Girls basketball



Bloomington Christian 21, Palm Valley 17: The Firebirds had their three-game winning streak snapped in the Victory League loss to the Ravens.

The Ravens outrebounded Palm Valley at both ends of the court to improve to 2-7 in league. Palm Valley fell to 5-4 with the loss.

Shelby Armor led Palm Valley with 10 points, followed by Megan Jefferson with seven points. Three different players scored six points for Bloomington Christian.

Girls water polo



Palm Desert 10, Indio 1: Eight different Aztecs scores as the team earned the Desert Valley League.

Charli Stein and Alissa Clyde each scored twice for Palm Desert, while Sarah Nichols, Paige Labayog, Judy Morrow, Andrea Uribe, Madison Platt and Jessi Waterhouse each added one goal.

The Aztecs take on Palm Springs in DVL action Monday at 3:15 at the Palm Springs Aquatic Center.

Xavier 21, Shadow Hills 2: Jillian Barbato scored seven goals as the Saints earned the DVL wins over the Knights.

Emma Cooper added four goals for Xavier, while Emma Keenan scored three times. Kaitlin Koch and Juliana Olesnicky each added two goals, while Tiffany Caston, Sami Keenan and Camille Dervieux each scored once.

Goalie Savannah Jessup had eight blocks for Xavier, while will face Cathedral City at home Monday.

La Quinta 14, Palm Springs 3: Savannah Hampton’s five goals led the Blackhawks to the DVL victory.

Mikka Von Scherr added four goals for La Quinta, followed by Ariel Carter with two goals and Rachel Sherman, Akemi Von Scherr and Mariah Yescas with one goal each.

La Quinta is 8-2 in league and 17-8 overall. The Blackhawks will be home Tuesday to face Palm Desert.

Girls soccer



Desert Mirage 2, Desert Hot Springs 2: In a De Anza League match, Anahi Galarza and Sonia Rivera scored the goals for Desert Mirage. Crystal Pineda and Fernanda Gonzalez had the assists.

Rancho Mirage 2, Yucca Valley 0: After a scoreless first half the Rattlers produced two goals to earn the De Anza League victory.

Six minutes into the second half the Rattlers scored the game-winning goal from Melanie Ramos won a head after a strong cross from Fernanda Mercado. The second goal was 20 minutes later as Melina Flores took a Salma Delgado pass and punched it in through a crowd of players.

Jasmin Sterling recorded four saves in goal for the Rattlers to record Rancho Mirage’s 13th shutout of the year.

The win pushed the Rattlers to 13-6-2 and 8-0 in DAL. Rancho Mirage will face Coachella VAlley Tuesday.

Boys soccer



Desert Mirage 1, Desert Hot Springs 0: The Rams won their 22nd consecutive De Anza League match Thursday against the Golden eagles.

Miguel Flores scored the Rams’ goal on an assist by Abraham Gallardo.

Desert Mirage is 7-0 in league, 17-6 overall. The Rams face Yucca Valley Monday.

College baseball



COD 7, Irvine Valley 6: The Roadrunners earned their first victory of the season while playing host to Irvine Valley in COD’s annual tournament honoring its former coach, Dave Buttles.

Hunter Torres earned the win for the Roadrunners, with John Carlile getting the save.

COD improved to 1-2 on the young season, while Irvine Valley dropped to 1-3. The David Buttles Memorial Tournament will continue Friday, with COD hosting Cypress at 10 a.m.

California Winter League



Toronto Rush 4, Oregon Lumberjacks 2: The main fields early game featured the Rush emerging victorious. Starting pitcher Andrew Morales led the way for the Rush, scattering seven hits across six innings while allowing just one run and striking out six Oregon batters.

New York Colonials 5, Washington Blue Sox 2: In the second game at the stadium, Lance Montano and John Giakas led the Colonials. Montano tied the ballgame at two runs including a solo inside-the-park home run to centerfield in the fourth, while Giakas singled home a run in the fifth to give his team the lead for good at 3-2.

Coachella Valley Snowbirds 3, British Columbia Bombers 1: Snowbird starter Dakota Freese was the star of the game, as he hurled a complete game masterpiece while allowing just three hits and recording eleven strikeouts to earn the win. John Menken was the standout offensive player for Coachella Valley, contributing two hits, including a double, over three at bats; he also scored a run.

Palm Springs Power 16, Manitoba North Stars 6: In the auxiliary field’s the first-place Power (9–1–1) won a slugfest against the North Stars (3–9). Nicholas Buckner went 2-for-2 with a pair of walks and towering two-run home run to lead the way for Manager Casey Dill’s Power offense, which also benefitted from an additional home run by Nicholas Willoughby.

Joshua McAdams provided much of the offense for the North Stars, as he connected for a two-run homer in the third, before adding an run-scoring triple later in the ballgame.

Canada A’s 9, Alberta Grizzly 1: The A’s (6–5) won thanks in part to a five-run explosion in the first inning. Mike McClellan led the way from the cleanup position for the A’s, collecting a pair of RBI singles and was hit by a pitch over four plate appearances. Catcher Scott Mortonalso contributed with a pair of runs batted in for Pat O’Sullivan’s A’s.