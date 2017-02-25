Roundup: Rattlers ride Whelan to second win on season

The Rancho Mirage boys’ tennis team picked up their second win of the season 14-4 over Shadow Hills, again behind a nearly flawless performance from senior No. 1 singles player Daniel Whelan, who swept his three matches and only lost three total games. The No. 1 doubles tandem of Tanner Moy and Carter Victorio also won all three sets.
Luis Velasquez and Carlos Garcia finished off singles play for the Rattlers with two wins and one win, respectively. The doubles teams of Alex Arias and Austin Robinson, Julian Parks and Alex Fiero and Arias and Tanner Williams also picked up victories.
CIF playoff schedule
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Boys’ soccer
D2: Santa Maria at La Quinta, 3 p.m.
D4: Western at Desert Mirage, 5 p.m.
D4: Cathedral City at Bellflower, 1 p.m.
Girls’ water polo
D5: Xavier Prep vs. Poly (Pasadena) at William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, 1 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
D5A: Bellarmine-Jefferson at Desert Christian Academy, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY’S GAMES
Girls’ soccer
D5: Palm Desert at Viewpoint, TBA
D7: Pacific at Rancho Mirage, TBA
FRIDAY’S/SATURDAY’S GAMES
Boys’ basketball
D5A: Desert Christian Academy vs. Sherman Indian, TBA