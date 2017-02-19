Roundup: Romeo Langford becomes Floyd Co.'s top scorer

Romeo Langford reached another milestone in his still-budding basketball career on Saturday night.

The junior guard became Floyd County’s all-time leading scorer with 40 points in New Albany’s 76-72 overtime victory over Indianapolis Manual. Langford passed Floyd Central legends Pat Graham (1,886) and Jerry Schellenberg (1,891) and currently sits at 1,906 career points, good for 79th-most in state history. On Friday, Langford passed former Floyd Central guard Jerry Hale (1,842) with a 36-point performance against Bedford North Lawrence.

“The accolades, the records just keep getting broken,” New Albany coach Jim Shannon said. “He’s just a joy to coach and be around. We’re all going through this right now, and I’ve got a lot of great kids, but what a blessing to have him. There’s no question he’s the best player to play in this county and he’s arguably the one of the best players to play in the state. He’s phenomenal. He just does so many things. I run out of accolades, I’m gonna have to buy a thesaurus.

“Especially when you think about him coming off that injury. He was diving on the floor tonight, blocking shots, taking it to the rim, dunking. I just can’t say enough. He’s remarkable, and what an accomplishment to be the all-time leading scorer in Floyd County history – and he’s just a junior.”

Langford was at his usual self on Saturday, and in the first half he kept the Bulldogs in the game with 21 of their 26 points, including all 12 of the Bulldogs’ points in the second quarter. With his team trailing 31-26 at the half, Shannon said he challenged senior Isaac Hibbard and junior Sean East to pick up some of the scoring, and the pair made big second-half contributions.

Hibbard scored eight points in the third quarter and East scored his first 10 points of the game in the fourth as the Bulldogs clawed back from a deficit as high as 10. East even hit a rare “five-point play,” as he hit a 3-pointer and was fouled once the shot had gone in. With New Albany in the double bonus, East went to the line and hit both of his free throws.

“We talked at halftime about attacking the basket north and south,” Shannon said, “and I really challenged (Hibbard) and (East) to start doing that. And Isaac did that in the third quarter, and again Romeo was doing Romeo while this was going on. And after Isaac in the third, Sean did it in the fourth. All the other kids played their roles.”

Sophomore Derrick Stevenson took a charge in overtime to foul out Manual’s Courvoisier McCauley, who finished with a team-high 32 points.

“It was huge,” Shannon said of the charge. “I thought they played really well.”

Of course, it was left for Langford to play hero. With his team trailing by three with less than a minute remaining in regulation, Langford drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie it up and send the game into overtime. From there, Langford scored the first five points in the extra period, including a free throw after a dunk that ignited the home crowd.

NEW ALBANY 76, INDIANAPOLIS MANUAL 72

NEW ALBANY (20-3)

Romeo Langford 40p, 11r; Sean East 13p; Derrick Stevenson 2p; Isaac Hibbard 16p; Julien Hunter 3p; Trey Hourigan 2p;

INDIANAPOLIS MANUAL (14-6)

Montez McNair 9p; Amari Evans 4p; Nathan Merriweather 11p; Willanta Hankston 3p; Jalen Johnson 4p; Courvosier McCauley 32p; Jaron Glenn 9p

