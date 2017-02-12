Roundup: Romeo Langford nets 22 in New Albany win

In his return from injury Friday night, New Albany star Romeo Langford said his finger wrap had a hand in limiting him to 14 points against Providence. Less than 20 hours later, the junior matched that effort – in the first half.

The Bulldogs (18-3) opened up a 46-27 lead over visiting Evansville Central (6-12) through two quarters Saturday afternoon and cruised to a 77-48 win behind 22 points from Langford and 18 from fellow junior Sean East. It’s the second straight win for New Albany after its setback at Columbus East. The Bulldogs have won 15 of their last 16 games, which includes a victory over rival Providence on Friday.

After scoring a combined six points in the past two games, senior Isaac Hibbard bounced back with an 11-point performance on Saturday. Sophomore Derrick Stevenson also had 11, with freshman Julien Hunter chipping in 10 for the balanced Bulldogs.

With three games remaining in the regular season, New Albany next travels to Bedford North Lawrence (8-14) on Friday for a Hoosier Hills Conference matchup before hosting Indianapolis Manual (13-5) next Saturday. The IHSAA state basketball tournament pairings show is set for Sunday, Feb. 19 at 5 p.m.

New Albany 77, Evansville Central 48

Bulldogs (18-3): Romeo Langford 22p; Sean East 18p; Isaac Hibbard 11p; Derrick Stevenson 11p; Julien Hunter 10p; Savion Southers 5p

Bears (6-12): Joe Space 15p, Collin Wedding 13p, Keon Jones 6p, Malcolm DePreist Jr. 4p, Zach Daugherty 4p, Jermiah Bradley 4p, Devon Mills 2p

Local wrestlers advance to state



Area wrestlers Tristan Sellmer and Bradley Philpot of Floyd Central, along with New Washington’s Noah Franklin, have qualified for next weekend’s state-championship meet at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis after earning at least two wins at Saturday’s Evansville semi-state.

Fourth-ranked Sellmer, in fact, concluded play by winning the semi-state title in the 138-pound division. Philpot qualified in the 195-pound division, and Franklin advances at 132.

Jeff’s Walker 7th in state final



Jeffersonville swimmer Rachel Walker placed seventh out of eight in the 500-yard freestyle state championship at the IUPUI Natorium in Indianapolis on Saturday. A junior, Walker also placed 14th in the 200 free consolation round.

Walker advanced to Saturday’s state-final round behind a strong showing at prelims on Friday. She turned in a time of 4:56.78 for fifth in the 500 free to go along with a 1:51.94 for 13th in the 200, among her other events.

Floyd Central’s Lauren Thompson and Corydon’s Gracie Saulman barely missed state-championship cuts. Thompson placed 19th and 28th in the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly, respectively. Saulman was 18th in the 100 free and 19th in the 200 individual medley.

Area boys basketball results from Saturday



Floyd Central 61, Evansville Harrison 56, OT

Jeffersonville 76, Jennings Co. 59

Crawford Co. 60, Henryville 47

Clarksville 54, Madison 36

West Washington 71, Washington Township 58