Roundup: Sacred Heart knocks off Bullitt East

In a potential Kentucky Sweet 16 matchup, Sacred Heart pulled away in the fourth quarter to take down Bullitt East.

The Valkyries went on a 7-0 run midway through the fourth quarter to take a lead that proved to be insurmountable for the Chargers, as the Valkyries held on for the 78-72 win at home.

Sacred Heart star guard Grace Berger scored 20 points on 7 of 11 shooting to go with 12 rebounds and five assists, while Ashlee Harris chipped in with 15 points and Kristen Clemons scored 14 points on a perfect 7 of 7 shooting performance. Kiki Samsel, who finished with nine points, scored her 1,000th point during the contest.

Bullitt East received big performances from Lindsey Duvall and Kirstie Henn in a game that featured eight ties and 13 lead changes. Duvall finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and three assists while Henn contributed 22 points, six rebounds and four assists. But the Valkyries defense forced the Chargers to shoot 43 percent from the field while the hosts shot 53 percent.

Here’s a look at more scores and stats from across Louisville and the rest of the Commonwealth:

SCORES

GIRLS

SACRED HEART 78, BULLITT EAST 72

SACRED HEART (23-5)

Cierra Scott 2p; Ashlee Harris 15p; Kiki Samsel 9p; Erin Toller 5p; Kia Sivils 7p; Kristen Clemons 14p; Danielle Wethington 2p; Grace Berger 20p; Natalie Fichter 4p.

BULLITT EAST (23-6)

Amber Higdon 5p; Lindsey Duvall 22p; Alyssa Peak 11p; Kirstie Henn 22p; Kathleen Scott 8p; Emmy Ralph 4p.

FERN CREEK 72, MOORE 58

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Maelyn Ridener and Alexis Smith combined for 36 points to push Fern Creek (19-11) past Moore (19-6). Sage Blue led all scorers in the defeat for the Mustangs, finishing with 22 points. Moore will prepare to take on Bullitt Central in the 23rd District semifinals on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., while the Tigers are set to face Mercy in the 24th District semifinals on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.

MOORE (19-6)

Daija Stafford 13p; Lexus Crawford 3p; Takiya Adams 2p; Jahliha McNealy 16p; Stacia Hayes 4p; Sage Blue 22p.

FERN CREEK (19-11)

Sasha Makanda 4p, 8r, 7a; Maelyn Ridener 19p, 3r; Lauren Smith 3p; Aly Mohn 6p; Alexis Smith 17p, 9r, 5a; Sierra Hancock 3p; Nae Athoba 3p; Jordin Anderson 5p, 5r.

SOUTHERN 47, J’TOWN 46

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – DaVionna Sloan made a bucket to tie the game for the Trojans (8-21) and got fouled and made the free throw to get the lead. Sloan finished with a game-high 21 points, Nia Sheckles added 15 points and Krystal Jackson scored nine for the Trojans. Telia Perks led the way for the Chargers with 14 points.

J’TOWN (6-21)

Jasmine Majors 4p; Kamaya White 9p; Jenise Scott 2p; Kaleb McDonald 10p; Jasmine Thomas 5p; Telia Perks 14p; Naomi Johnson 2p.

SOUTHERN (8-21)

DaVionna Sloan 21p; Nia Sheckles 15p; Krystal Jackson 9p; Kelsie Thompson 2p.

BUTLER 72, HENDERSON CO. 50

LOUISVILLE, Ky . – The top rated Bulldogs (27-2) controlled the entire contest, defeating the Colones (24-4) 72-50 led by Jaelynn Penn’s 24 points. Breia Torrens scored 14 points and Fontasia Jeffered added ten points for the Bears. Emma Lander scored 15 points to lead the Colonels in a losing effort.

HENDERSON CO. (24-4)

Jalee Carter 5p; Alyssa Dickson 7p; Emma Lander 15p; Breanna Chester 2p; Alisha Owens 21p.

BUTLER (27-2)

Breia Torrens 14p; Fontasia Jeffries 10p; Jasmine Elder 2p; Kiara Cain 2p; Jaelynn Penn 24p; Teri Goodlet 5p; Molly Lockhart 8p; Janna Lewis 7p.

CENTRAL 66, FAIRDALE 61

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Valerie Johnson scored 27 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the lone senior on senior night for Fairdale (12-15), but Central (13-12) got the win. Stephonie Cole scored 25 points to lead the victorious Yellow Jackets. Central will play Portland Christian Monday night at 6:00 p.m. in the 25th District quarterfinals, while Fairdale will host PRP on Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. in the 21st District semifinals.

CENTRAL (13-12)

Lisa Guin 12p, 9r; Shamaria Stikes 6p, 4a; Precious Hereford 17p, 8r, 4a; Stephonie Cole 25p, 11r, 4a; Domonique Blakey 5p.

FAIRDALE (12-15)

Maria Nylund 19p, 4a; Tyasia Brown 6p, 3p; Valerie Johnson 27p, 7r; Sheree Lattimore 4p; Janaesha Jefferson 5p, 7r.

HENRY CO. 55, SENECA 21

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Ladycats (8-21) cruised past the Redhawks (5-23), 55-21 in the last game of the season. Katherine Buckler had 16 points, and Janey Thompson finished with 12 points for the Ladycats. Marie Ninamou had 11 points, 11 rebounds and six steals for the Redhawks.

SENECA (5-23)

Marie Ninamou 11p, 11r, 6s; Asia Smith 2p, 3r; Jamia Brightwell 8p, 1r, 4s.

HENRY CO. (8-21)

Janey Thompson 12p; Kaylee Tingle 10p; Ashley Mullins 2p; Rylee Mitchell 3p; Katherine Buckler 16p; Aleah Tuggle 5p; Ella White 2p; Bridgette Keeling 2p; Kailey Kays 3p.

NORTH BULLITT 67, PRP 52

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. – The Eagles (23-7) overtook the Panthers (14-10), 67-52 with Lauren Deel and Hailey Free leading the Eagle pack with 22 and 20 points, respectively. Perri Mitchell put up 23 points for the Panthers.

NORTH BULLITT (23-7)

Katie Milby 5p; Lexi Mouser 3p; Hailey Free 20p; Lauren Deel 22p; Sarah Janes 2p; Caroline Janes 10p; Kayli Davis 5p.

PRP (14-10)

Makenna Combs 2p; Reaunna Halsell 5p; Amani Saunders 10p; Mariah Jones 4p; Perri Mitchell 23p; Dayja Evans 8p.

Scores from around the state:

Allen Central 71, Piarist 52

Anderson Co. 62, Campbellsville 39

Bardstown 50, North Hardin 35

Betsy Layne 61, Jenkins 48

Boone Co. 52, Dixie Heights 48

Boyd Co. 83, Rowan Co. 56

Boyle Co. 59, Pulaski Co. 44

Breckinridge Co. 72, Ohio Co. 30

Calloway Co. 64, Ballard Memorial 50

Central Hardin 55, Meade Co. 48

Clay Co. 64, Berea 51

Conner 67, Newport Central Catholic 41

Crittenden Co. 56, Fort Campbell 30

East Carter 61, Bath Co. 28

Edmonson Co. 66, Greenwood 56

Elizabethtown 67, Simon Kenton 65

Franklin Co. 58, Mason Co. 50

Fulton City 46, Community Christian (Paducah) 35

Gallatin Co. 45, Ludlow 40, OT

Garrard Co. 56, Menifee Co. 54

Georgia School for the Deaf, Ga. 46, Ky. School for the Deaf 29

Grayson Co. 51, Hancock Co. 31

Harlan 65, Corbin 55

Harrison Co. 78, Montgomery Co. 59

Henry Co. 56, Lou. Seneca 21

Highlands 70, Beechwood 29

Holmes 68, Cooper 59, OT

Lawrence Co. 66, Elliott Co. 26

Letcher County Central 52, Belfry 47

Lex. Paul Dunbar 56, Madison Central 55

Lincoln Co. 62, Casey Co. 58

Livingston Central 71, Paducah Tilghman 44

Lou. Butler 72, Henderson Co. 50

Lou. Eastern 78, Lou. Waggener 18

Lou. Fern Creek 72, Lou. Moore 58

Lou. Holy Cross 47, Bethlehem 43

Lou. Male 66, Lou. DuPont Manual 57

Lou. Sacred Heart 78, Bullitt East 72

Lou. Southern 47, Lou. Jeffersontown 46

Lynn Camp 61, Middlesboro 36

Marion Co. 57, LaRue Co. 34

Mayfield 53, Hickman Co. 39

McCracken County 55, Hopkins Co. Central 38

McCreary Central 45, Barbourville 42

Mercer Co. 96, Southwestern 67

Metcalfe Co. 75, Washington Co. 34

Nelson Co. 60, John Hardin 56

Newport 80, Augusta 45

North Bullitt 67, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 52

Oldham Co. 49, Lou. Ballard 30

Owen Co. 49, Grant Co. 46

Owensboro 62, Butler Co. 59

Paris 54, Rose Hill Christian 19

Pineville 58, Oneida Baptist 21

Prestonsburg 48, Sheldon Clark 41

Red Bird 51, Cordia 30

Russell 45, Allen Co.-Scottsville 40

Spencer Co. 53, Bullitt Central 34

St. Henry 65, Lex. Christian 39

Trimble Co. 51, Lloyd Memorial 36

Walton-Verona 48, Carroll Co. 30

West Carter 60, Greenup Co. 43

Williamstown 66, Pendleton Co. 39

Woodford Co. 63, Bourbon Co. 59

BOYS

FERN CREEK 82, MOORE 45

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Anthony Wales dominated with 29 points, five rebounds and three steals to lead the Tigers (28-2) past the Mustangs (19-10) 82-45 on senior night. Wales also had four 3-pointers. Chance Moore added 16 points and four rebounds for the Tigers. Ramon Collins finished with 19 points for the Mustangs.

MOORE (19-10)

Quintin Anderson 1p; Justin Weaver 6p; Antwan Hurt 8p; Rae Von Vaden 4p; Russel Vaden 4p; Malik Anderson 1p; Ramon Collins 19p; Keagan Genry 2p.

FERN CREEK (28-2)

AJ Thomas 7p, 4r, 2a; Anthony Wales 29p, 5r, 2a, 3s; Ahmad Price 11p, 5r, 5a, 1b, 3s; Daiquan Jones 2p, 2r; Cint Wickliffe 7p, 3r; Kyree Hawkins 3p, 5r, 1a; Chance Moore 16p, 4r, 1a, 1b, 1s; Tony Rogers 5p, 3r, 4a, 2s; Shamar Hines 2p.

WAGGENER 57, EASTERN 45

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Jacquess Hobbs and DeVon Cooper combined for 44 points to lead the Wildcats (18-10) past the host Eagles. Hobbs went 8-for-9 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Eastern was led by Sugar Wyche, who finished with 19 points. Waggener is set to do battle with Seneca in the 27th District semifinals at 7:30 p.m. on Monday night. Eastern will take on CAL on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. in the 28th District semifinals.

EASTERN (15-14)

Sugar Wyche 19p; Jacob Robinson 8p; Isaiah Ross 1p; Caleb Williams 7p; Javen Rushin 10p.

WAGGENER (18-10)

Ethan Taylor 5p; Kevion Hudson 1p; Jacquess Hobbs 20p; Ben Simic 5p; Cobie Montgomery 2p; DeVon Cooper 24p.

FAIRDALE 55, IROQUOIS 47

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Bulldogs (13-16) shot 50 percent from the floor en route to a close win over Iroquois (14-16). Fairdale also outrebounded the Raiders by nine. Keelan Kennedy led Iroquois, finishing with 17 points. The Raiders will face Western in the quarterfinals of the 22nd District on Monday night at 6:00 p.m., while Fairdale will take on PRP in the 21st District semifinals on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.

IROQUOIS (14-16)

Tchumsy Wright 3p, 3r, 5a; Damon Richardson 10p, 3r; Tresaun Edwards 8p; Davarrio Martin 5p; Rickey Holt 4p, 7r; Keelan Kennedy 17p, 4r.

FAIRDALE (13-16)

Glenn Queen 15p, 3r, 6a; Markelo Sullivan 9p, 5r; Ike Roby 11p, 6r; Aundrey Chandler 1p; Seth Dewboys 5p; Treziaun Allen 2p, 5r; Craig Ash 12p, 7r.

KCD 77, CAI 73

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — J.R. Mathis and the Bearcats (12-14) out-cooked Stephen Cook and the Warriors. Mathis recorded 16 of his 44 points in the fourth quarter to push the Bearcats past the Warriors. Cook recorded 37 points in Friday night’s contest helping the Warriors mount a third quarter assault that closed a 12-point deficit to one going into the fourth. However Mathis fourth quarter take-over was too much for the Warriors to overcome.

KCD (12-14)

Solomon Mathis 18p; J.R. Mathis 44p; Hayden Krause 11p; Wilder Brice 2p; Cedric Cosby 2p.

CAI (10-10)

Noah Williams 11p; Stephen Cook 37p; Riley Lianehan 12p; Patrick Fitzgibbon 9p; Bailey Conrad 4p.

ST. XAVIER 43, BUTLER 38

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Tigers (17-10) toppled the Bears (16-10). Pierce Kiesler led the charge for the Tigers, recording 17 points. The Bears were led by Marcus Montgomery’s 15 points.

ST. XAVIER (17-10)

James Taylor 5p; Tyler Barnes 3p; Paul Oberst 6p; Will Crum 5p; Sam Boarman 5p; Evan Walker 2p; Pierce Kiesler 17p.

BUTLER (16-10)

Jaquay Wales 3p; Marcus Montgomery 15p; Austin Wise 3p; Kel’Shawn Mozee 1p; Reece Tolley 3p; Soloman Pennix 8p; Mike Burns 5p.

PRP 68, NORTH BULLITT 46

LOUISVILLE, Ky. –Gerald Gray Jr. scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds and BJ Robinson added 13 points with 11 boards as the Panthers (15-10) cruised by the Eagles (7-22). Lance Johnson led the Eagles with 13 points and Brennon Holt scored 19 points.

NORTH BULLITT (7-22)

Logan Steinmacher 4p; TJ Toney 16p; Lance Johnson 13p; Nate Johnson 3p; Brennon Holt 10p.

PRP (15-10)

BJ Robinson 13p, 7r; Malik Bunzy 11p; Gerald Gray Jr 18p, 7r, 4a, 5s; Trey Hill 8p, 5s,6a; Cyncere Wilson 8p; Cawhawn Beasley 2p; Darius Osborne 6p; Jordan Wallace 2p.

SOUTHERN 73, J’TOWN 69

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The game was back and forth all night, but in the fourth quarter, Matthew Jones for the Trojans (15-12) hit two free throws with four seconds left to win, 73-69 over the Chargers (9-18). Kendall Jones finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Trojans. For the Chargers, Delvonte McCloud had 19 points.

J’TOWN (9-18)

Jalen Davis 7p; Dakota White 6p; Delvonte McCloud 19p, 6r; Jaden Rogers 7p; Jalen Garnett 2p; Justin Baker 10p; William Brown 7p; Chris Trigg 11p.

SOUTHERN (15-12)

Dan Black 15p, 6a; Charles Wilson 15p, 7a; Ronyell Hamby 2p; Jevon Collier 4p; Isaiah Jackson 3p; Andre Walker 3p; Matthew Jones 5p; Hakeim Reedel 8p, 6r; Kendall Jones 18p, 10r.

BETHLEHEM 67, HOLY CROSS 63

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Matthew Hagan hangs 28 points on the Cougars to notch a win for the Eagles Friday night. Hagan was assisted by Jacob Taylor’s 16 points. The Eagles were led by DeShaun Ellis’s 14 points.

BETHLEHEM (20-8)

Sam Talbert 4p; Connor Beisler 5p; Tyler Ohler 6p; Matthew Hagan 28p; Jacob Taylor 16p; Tyler Logsdon 5p; John Prescott 3p.

HOLY CROSS (14-14)

DeShaun Ellis 14p; Hunter Adams 1p; Sam Bearden 2p; Jaren McDonald 13p; Ethan Short 11p; Max Bearden 5p; Ethan Driskell 5p; Shane Barkley 12p.

CAL 65, COLLINS 62

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – CAL (21-9) notched its 21st win of the season, marking the most in school history, in a thriller over Collins (19-11). KC Purvis, who finished with 12 points, hit two free throws with a second remaining to put the Centurions up three, and Collins could not get a shot off as time expired. Michael Woodward led all scorers for CAL, finishing with 20 points, while the Titans were paced by a 16-point effort from Jacob Feltner. CAL will face Eastern in the 28th District semifinals on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m., while Collins will host Shelby Co. in the 30th District semifinals on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.

COLLINS (19-11)

Dayvion McKnight 9p; Charlie Cochran 15p; Nick Eades 1p; Dominque Turner 9p; Kyle Perdue 1p; Nick Fort 8p; Marcellus Vail 3p; Jacob Feltner 16p.

CAL (21-9)

Milton Wright 8p; KC Purvis 12p; Parker Jones 16p; Wyatt Allison 2p; Austin Carr 7p; Michael Woodward 20p.