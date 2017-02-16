Roundup: Sacred Heart wins late on the road

The Sacred Heart Academy girls basketball team went on an 8-2 run midway through the fourth quarter to pull away from Campbell County.

Kiki Samsel scored 19 points and Grace Berger scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Valkyries defeated the Camels, 66-60 on the road. Kia Sivils scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds as well for the Valkyries.

“It was a really good game,” Sacred Heart head coach Donna Moir said. ‘I thought Campbell County was very well coached and they caused us matchup problems.”

Taylor Clos led the Camels, who represented the 10th Region in last year’s Kentucky Sweet 16, scoring 20 points and grabbing six rebounds. But the Valkyries defense forced the camels to shoot just 38 percent from the field for the game while they shot nearly 45 percent from the field.

Sacred Heart, winners of six straight, next hosts Lindsey Duvall and Bullitt East on Friday before closing the regular season next Tuesday at home against Seneca.

Here’s a look at the rest of high school basketball action from Louisville and around the state on Feb. 15, 2017.

SCORES

GIRLS

SACRED HEART 66, CAMPBELL CO. 60

SACRED HEART (23-5)

Cierra Scott 1p; Kiki Samsel 19p, 3r, 3a; Erin Toller 7p, 4r, 3a; Kia Sivils 10p, 8r; Kristen Clemons 6p, 4r; Grace Berger 17p, 9r; Natalie Fichter 6p, 6r.

CAMPBELL CO. (16-12)

Taylor Clos 20p, 6r, 3a; Mackenzie Schwarber 15p, 7r, 3a; Alexis Keeton 10p, 4r; Chloe Seckman 2p, 3r; Tamara Wells 2p; Mallory Holbrook 11p.

Scores from around the state:

Grant Co. 60, Ludlow 52

Holmes 64, Bishop Brossart 19

Lawrence Co. 69, Sheldon Clark 65

Letcher County Central 71, Allen Central 48

Lex. Bryan Station 62, Lex. Tates Creek 35

Lex. Paul Dunbar 74, Woodford Co. 40

Mason Co. 83, Bourbon Co. 18

Paintsville 46, Belfry 42

Pendleton Co. 58, Villa Madonna 48

Scott 63, Cov. Holy Cross 50

Trimble Co. 43, Newport Central Catholic 35

West Carter 64, Raceland 44

BOYS

ST. X 61, FAIRDALE 56

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Sam Boarman scored 24 points on 8-of-10 shooting to lead the Tigers (17-10) to a fifth-consecutive win. St. X trailed by double-digits midway through the third quarter but was able to rally. Fairdale (12-16) fell short of winning its second game in as many days. Glenn Queen paved the way for the Bulldogs, finishing with 19 points and seven assists.

ST. X (17-10)

James Taylor 10p, 8a; Chase Westenhofer 2p; Tyler Barnes 7p, 4r; Paul Oberst 2p; Jack Koch 4p; Sam Boarman 24p; Evan Walker 2p, 4r; Pierce Kiesler 10p, 7r.

FAIRDALE (12-16)

Glenn Queen 19p, 7a; Markelo Sullivan 9p, 6r, 4a; Ike Roby 12p; Seth Dewboys 2p, 4r; Stephen Moore 3p; Treziaun Allen 2p; Craig Ash 9p, 4r.

Scores from around the state:

Anderson Co. 59, Western Hills 50

Buckhorn 88, Oneida Baptist 73

Cov. Holy Cross 72, Newport 70, 2OT

Lawrence Co. 74, East Ridge 71

Lloyd Memorial 57, Bishop Brossart 55

DeSales 63, Shelby Co. 54

Menifee Co. 77, Owsley Co. 54

Pike Co. Central 67, South Floyd 65

Walton-Verona 58, Augusta 44