Roundup: Saints boys' golf team starts season with win

The Xavier Prep boys’ golf team started its season off strong on Tuesday, handily taking down Desert Valley League foe Indio 215-312. The Saints were led by Delong Tan with a medalist round of 38, followed by a 40 from Stone Van. Jonathan Vargas and Aaron Delgado led the Rajahs

Boys’ tennis

Xavier Prep 16, Indio 2: Topher Saliba led the Saints to a league victory by sweeping his three singles sets, giving up just one total game (6-0, 6-0, 6-1). Makai Quintana (6-0, 6-0), Ajeet Bir (6-1, 6-1) and Pablo Drerning (6-1) picked up the rest of the singles points for the Saints.

In doubles, Umrith Bajaj and Anthony Bross pulled shutouts in all three of their sets, while Harrison Katz and Nico Tahernia (7-5, 6-3, 6-3) and Jared Clark and Carter Lawton (6-4, 6-3) picked up the final five sets for Xavier Prep.

The Saints take the court next at Palm Springs.

Cathedral City 10, Shadow Hills 8: With the help of winning seven of nine singles matches, the Lions narrowly defeated DVL foe Shadow Hills.

The match came down to the last set of the day, where Max Corado beat Matt Alaniz 7-5. Corado won another match, while Mark Vogt picked up three wins, and Sebastion Lopez won two sets.

In doubles, Sadrac Comacho and Andrew Nguyen won two sets, while Luis Rodriguez and Caesar Zavala won one.

The Lions (2-1, 1-0) play next against Palm Desert at home.

Softball

Palm Springs 6, Serrano 1: Raquel Harris pitched a complete game on the mound for the Indians, giving up just three hits and no earned runs to give Palm Springs its first win of the season. At the plate, Sarah Martin and Davia Hines each recorded a single, a double and two RBIs to lead the team.

Baseball

Cajon 6, Xavier Prep 5: The Saints fell in extra innings over the weekend in the Redlands Baseball Invitational. On the mound, Ben Wysard threw five innings, giving up six hits, two earned runs while striking out two batters.

Wysard led the Saints at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a stolen base and a run scored. Daniel Martinez scored two runs in the team’s offensive efforts.

COD athletics

Men’s basketball: Despite a 4-22 record and a 1-9 mark in conference play, Roadrunners Dajuan Fulgham and Philippe Salawa were named to the All-Pacific Coast Athletic Conference teams released on Monday.

Fulgham, a member of the second team and a sophomore, finished first the conference and sixth in the state in blocks with 58 and was third on the team in total points with 298. He was also fifth in the conference in rebounds (191) and sixth in free throw percentage (71.9).

Salawa was named an honorable mention as a freshman. He finished 10th in the conference in points per game (13.1) and was second on the Roadrunners in points (315).

Boys’ swimming

Indio 78, Desert Mirage 41: Markus Clipper (100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke) and Anthony Bautista (200 freestyle and 100 backstroke) both picked up two wins in the Rajahs’ first win of the season. Juan Nava (50 freestyle) also picked up an individual victory.

The 200 medley relay team of Nava, Rigo Brenes, Jesus Zavala and Luke Reyes won, along with the 200 freestyle relay team of Clipper, Nava, Luis Aceves and Osbin Garcia.

The Rajahs face Coachella Valley on Thursday.