Roundup: Salem extends school-record streak

SALEM, Ind. — The Salem High School boys basketball team is rewriting the school record book.

The Lions, ranked No. 7 in Class 3-A, erupted for 46 points in the second half and pulled away from rival Paoli 79-58 Tuesday night. The win gives Salem (16-1) its 15th straight victory – the longest winning streak in program history at the Washington County school.

“With our schedule and teams in our conference, I’m thrilled to be where we’re at,” said Salem coach Hank Weedin. “I felt like if everything clicked right, we had a team that was capable of being undefeated. … But I never really saw 15 in a row – but i’m glad we’re there.”

Weedin said the win streak isn’t something the team – a tight-knit group – is thinking about much.

“They’re pretty focused,” Weedin said. “They don’t want the season to end. Sometimes a loss will help a team. … But we don’t need it for motivation.

“They’ve been playing with each other for eight or nine years. They’ve all been Salem fans since they were little kids.”

Salem only led 37-32 with 6:20 left in the third quarte ras Paoli’s Dawson Easterly hit a six-footer. Then the Lions scored the next six points – two layups by Hunter Weedin and another one from Derek Cornett – and the lead grew to 43-32.

From there, the Lions gradually pulled away. In the second half, the Lions hit 15 of 24 shots for 62 percent.

Hunter Weedin, the coach’s son who scored 21 points in the second half, tallied a season-high 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Seth Hobson added 17 points and seven rebounds. Jaelen Nice tallied 14 points.

“We stopped giving them easy buckets and we started attacking,” Hunter Weedin said. “We’re tough.”

Hank Weedin said the Rams (11-7) kept shading the 6-foot-4 Hobson and made entry passes difficult.

“That really opened it up for Hunter and (he) kept attacking the basket,” Hank Weedin said.

Hunter Weedin hit 15 of 16 throws, and the Lions hit 28 of 31.

Salem 79, Paoli 58

Lions (16-1): Landon Suvak 3p; Hunter Weedin 27p, 9r; Jaelen Nice 14p; Xavier Haendiges 6p; Derek Cornett 8p; Jeffrey Burch 4p; Seth Hobson 17p, 7r

Rams (11-7): Jordan Clark 14p; Ty Lawson 8p, 5a; Dawson Easterday 18p; Ashton Minton 7p; Jacob Babcock 2p; Dietrich Sears 7p, 7r; Mitchell Radcliff 2p.

West Washington tops Borden

West Washington avenged an early-season loss to Borden and remained perfect at home with a 68-53 win over the visiting Braves Tuesday night.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Senators (13-5), who received votes in this week’s Class 1A AP poll. Borden (11-8) has lost eight of its past 12 after a 7-0 start. Both Sectional 61 members, West Washington – now 7-0 at home – improved to 3-1 versus sectional opponents this season, while the Braves dropped to 3-2.

Peyton Walker paced the senior-laden Senators with 21 points, and Noah Green added 19. Point guard Michael Sizemore added 13 for West Washington. Nathan Bachman led the Braves with 17 points.

The Senators led 34-26 at the half and extended their advantage to 51-37 with two minutes left in the third on a 3-point play from Green. A jumper from Bachman brought the Braves, who never led after 9-7, within nine to begin the fourth quarter, but West Washington responded with a 3-pointer from Walker and cruised to the final.

Bachman and Noah Hart went for 27 and 29, respectively, in a 72-58 win over the Senators on Dec. 16. The duo combined for 29 on Tuesday. Borden looks to bounce back at Crawford County next Tuesday. West Washington is back in action at Crothersville on Friday.

West Washington 68, Borden 53

Senators (13-5): Peyton Walker 21p, 4r; Noah Green 19p, 6a; Michael Sizemore 13p, 5r, 4a; Hunter Sanford 7p, 10r; Jackson Byrne 8p, 5r

Braves (11-8): Nathan Bachman 17p, 2a; Noah Hart 12p, 7r; Lucas McNew 12p, 2a; Chad Arnett 5p, 4r, 2a; Jacob Robinson 4p; Noah Franklin 3p

Tuesday’s area high school basketball results



Austin 58, Charlestown 52

Eastern 53, South Central 37

North Harrison XX, South Spencer XX

South Decatur 75, Crothersville 64

Hauser 63, Shawe 37

Orleans 46, Mitchell 45

Tell City 65, Cloverport 28

Southern Indiana high school sports reporter Kyle Williams contributed to this report. To submit high school sports results to The Courier-Journal, call (502) 582-4361 or email sports@courier-journal.com.