Roundup: Salem holds off Jeff in overtime

SALEM, Ind. — Down by six points in the final minute, Salem rallied to force overtime and then held Jeffersonville scoreless in the final 2:52 of overtime to win 85-79 Tuesday night.

“Tonight was our night and we’re going to enjoy it,” said Salem coach Hank Weedin.

The Lions victory appeared to be in deep trouble with less than 40 seconds left in regulation. After Jeffersonville’s Joe LaGrange hit two free throws with 1:10 left, the Red Devils (14-9) led 75-69.

“Our poise was good,” Hank Weedin said.“We didn’t fall apart when we got down. I thought our guys kept battling. Jeffersonville’s got a very good team. They’re going to be great the next couple of years.”

After Jeff’s Jacob Jones missed the front-end of a one-and-one, Salem’s Hunter Weedin drilled a 3-pointer with 31.6 seconds left, cutting the deficit to 75-72. Following a Red Devil turnover, the Lions (19-2) had another chance and Jaelen Nice drilled a 3-pointer from the left corner to tied the game with 14.5 seconds left.

In overtime, Jones drove the lane twice for two layups and the Red Devils led 79-75 with 2:52 left. Jeffersonville didn’t score again. The Red Devils also had three players foul out — Jones, Tre Coleman and Gerrin Moore. Salem, meanwhile, iced the game at the free-throw line, where the Lions hit 8 of 10 in overtime.

“We didn’t take care of our business. We deserved to lose tonight,” Jeffersonville coach Joe Luce said.

Seth Hobson led a balanced Salem attack with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Jeffrey Burch, who hit 7 of 10 shots, added 17 points. Weedin added 16 points, and sophomore Xavier Haendiges had 15.

Bailey Falkenstein, who scored 41 points in Jeffersonville’s last game against Ballard, continued his hot shooting by draining 4 of 5 shots in the first quarter for 10 points. Falkenstein finished with 25 points.

SALEM 85, JEFFERSONVILLE 79 OT

JEFFERSONVILLE (14-9)

Jacob Jones 9p, 7r, 11a; Tre Coleman 11p, 7r; Joe LaGrange 7p; Gerrin Moore 7p, 7r; Bailey Falkenstein 25p; Michael Minton 20p.

SALEM (19-2)

Hunter Weedin 16p, 7r; Jaelin Nice 10p; Xavier Haendiges 15p; Derek Cornett 3p, 6a; Jeffrey Burch 17p; Seth Hobson 24p, 12r

House lifts Henryville past Clarksville



Henryville’s Andrew House nailed a 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining to lift the Hornets (19-5) to a 51-48 win over Clarksville (12-10). The win secured a single-season record 19 wins for Henryville.

Nick Walker led the way for the Hornets Tuesday with 19 points. House hit four 3-pointers for 12 points. Braxton Robertson added 12, and Christian Stewart led Clarksville with 15.

HENRYVILLE 51, CLARKSVILLE 48

HORNETS (19-5)

Walker 19; B. Robertson 12; House 12; Badger 3; Green 2; Dieterlen 3

GENERALS (12-10)

Stewart 15; M. McEwen 4; VanWinkle 8; B. McEwen 3; Ludwick 7; Taylor 11

Area high school basketball results from Tuesday



Paoli 69, North Harrison 62

Charlestown 52, Trinity Lutheran 36

Columbus North 56, Seymour 39

Southwestern 58, Eastern Pekin 41

Austin 63, Lanesville 55

Corydon 46, South Central 29

Mitchell 62, Shoals 46

Milan 65, Shawe Memorial 25

Tell City 65, Boonville 64