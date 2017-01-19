Roundup: Samsel, Berger lead Sacred Heart over Scott

Kiki Samsel continues to establish herself this season as one of the top scorers in the Commonwealth.

The junior guard tied a career-high with 21 points as the Sacred Heart Academy girls basketball team routed Scott High School, 67-48, on the road Wednesday evening. It was the third consecutive road game for the Valkyries (14-4), and sixth consecutive victory.

Not to be outdone, Grace Berger, an Indiana commit, had another all-around strong performance, scoring 18 points, grabbing nine rebounds, dishing out seven assists and creating two steals. Freshman Kristen

Clemons came off the bench to score eight points and grab six rebounds, four of them on the offensive glass.

Sacred Heart is back in action Saturday morning against another out-of-state opponent in the Saint Joseph School from West Virginia in the Raatz Fence/O’Shea’s Classic, hosted by Mercy Academy.

Here are scores and stats from boys and girls basketball around Louisville and the state on Jan. 18, 2017:

GIRLS

SACRED HEART 67, SCOTT 48

SACRED HEART (14-4)

Cierra Scott 2p; Ashlee Harris 3p, 3a; Kiki Samsel 21p, 3r, 4a; Erin Toller 3p; Kia Sivils 7p, 3r; Kristen Clemons 8p, 6r; Grace Berger 18p, 9r, 7a; Natalie Fichter 5p, 3r.

SCOTT (10-8)

Kelly Franxman 11p, 4r; Summer Secrist 14p, 4a; Emma Profitt 4p, 3r; Kimberly Davis 6p, 6r; Kristen Brown 2p, 6r; Alexis Stapleton 11p, 5r.

NORTH BULLITT 63, SOUTHERN 23

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Eagles (13-5) flew past the host Trojans (5-14) to win a fifth-consecutive game. North Bullitt had raced out to a 21-6 lead by the end of the first quarter. Nia Sheckles led all scorers with 12 points for Southern.

NORTH BULLITT (13-5)

Katie Milby 6p; Alexis Mouser 3p; Hailey Free 5p; Ayanna Rios 8p; Cambria Wulf 4p; Lauren Deel 4p; Sarah Janes 8p; Janice Janes 7p; Kaylie Davis 10p; Emily Tryman 8p.

SOUTHERN (5-14)

Nia Sheckles 12p; Krystal Jackson 4p; Azari Prescod 2p; Marsharea Henderson 1p; Dasani Johnson 4p.

PRP 77, VALLEY 42

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Amani Saunders and Perri Mitchell led the Panthers (9-7) in a rout of the Vikings (4-7). Saunders scored a game-high 18 points, while Mitchell added 17 points. After a close first half, the Chargers used 26-6 run in third quarter to put the game away.

VALLEY (4-7)

Serena Brumback 6p; Brooklyn Black 11p; Faith James 1p; Lazhia Mitchell 14p; Arion Holmes 6p; Mahogany Maddox 4p.

PRP (9-7)

Makenna Combs 2p; Reaunna Halsell 10p; Taylor Price 4p; Amani Saunders 18p; Mariah Jones 15p; Perri Mitchell 17p; Dayja Evans 11p.

CENTRAL 73, FAIRDALE 64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Stephonie Cole had a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Yellow Jackets (8-6) to a victory over Fairdale (6-12). Central raced out to a 20-9 lead in the first quarter and never trailed. Janaesha Jefferson led the Bulldogs with 20 points.

FAIRDALE (6-12)

Shanice Thomas 6p; Tyasia Brown 8p; Janaesha Jefferson 20p; Valerie Johnson 14p; Sheree Lattimore 2p; Maria Nylund 14p.

CENTRAL (8-6)

Thelisia Guin 9p, 9r; Shamaria Stikes 2p, 5a; Gerail Pickett 3p; Precious Hereford 17p; Darian Neal 12p; Stephonie Cole 24p, 10r; India New 4p; Domonique Blakey 2p.

6th Region All “A” Classic at Portland Christian

PRESENTATION 59, BETH HAVEN 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Lilly Stevenson scored 12 points, pushing her past 1,000 for her high school career, to lead Presentation (11-6) past the Bearcats (4-9). The Toppers will take on Holy Cross on Friday at 8 p.m. at Portland Christian in the 6th Region All “A” Classic Final.

PRESENTATION (11-6)

Nicole Kuchma 6p; Hannah Smith 4p; Ashlynn Tucker 1p; Courtney Jackson 14p; Jaelin Thompson 3p; Lilly Stevenson 12p; Julia Vogt 3p; Lili Cortese 2p; Madison Perkins 4p; Cassie Jones 10p.

BETH HAVEN (4-9)

Kenzie Davis 5p; Delanie White 5p; Gabby Ellis 2p; Leslie Pierre 8p; Becca Sharp 2p; Serena Vaughn 3p.

7th Region All “A” Classic at KCD

WHITEFIELD ACADEMY 73, ST. FRANCIS 46

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Abby Ritter scored 30 points to lead Whitefield Academy (7-9) past the Wyverns (7-6) in the first game of the 7th Region All “A” Classic. The Wildcats broke the game open with a 23-13 third quarter. Jamani Reed led St. Francis with 19 points. Alexis Nelson was held to just 17 points in the defeat. Whitefield will play KCD in the final game on Friday night.

ST. FRANCIS (7-6)

Alexis Nelson 17p; Jamani Reed 19p; Destiny Otto 3p; Caroline Pepa 4p; Norah Patrick 1p; Parker Smith 2p.

WHITEFIELD ACADEMY (7-9)

Jaya McClure 13p; Sarah Mercer 2p; Lauren Harris 11p; Haley Gaines 2p; Abby Ritter 30p; Bekah Dwyer 3p; Ashley Pike 2p; Juliana Yates 8p; Ellie Shipp 2p.

KCD 57, BROWN 49

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Olyvia Green scored 25 points to spark KCD (4-13) in a wire-to-wire victory over Brown (7-9). The Bears were led by Sydney Houseal with 11 points. KCD will host Whitefield in the 7th Region All “A” Classic Final on Friday night.

BROWN (7-9)

Sydney Johnson 8p; Brianna Williams 4p; Madi Cockroft 10p; Lexi Henderson 1p; Fati Abdur-Rahman 9p; Natalie Copeland 2p; Hanna Corus 4p; Sydney Houseal 11p.

KCD (4-13)

Meghana Manchi 11p, 5r; Kierra Scott 10p, 9r, 3a; Tia Dowling 9p, 8r; Rachel Jennings 1p, 7r, 5a; Olyvia Green 25p, 11r; Iyla Draw 1p, 5r, 3a.

Scores from around the state:

Bath Co. 49, Fairview 37

Buckhorn 63, Cordia 20

Butler 62, Eastern 46

Central Wise, Va. 78, Jenkins 17

Cov. Latin 36, Cin. SCPA, Ohio 5

Dixie Heights 67, St. Henry 46

East Ridge 61, Hazard 60

George Rogers Clark 74, Paris 27

Harrison Co. 59, Robertson County 32

Lewis Co. 50, Bourbon Co. 36

Lloyd Memorial 61, Boone Co. 51

Magoffin Co. 72, Allen Central 44

Manchester, Ohio 51, Augusta 35

Spencer Co. 47, Walton-Verona 46

Wolfe Co. 46, Breathitt Co. 41

4th Region All ‘‘A’’ Classic

Metcalfe Co. 47, Cumberland Co. 32

Monroe Co. 65, Clinton Co. 26

5th Region All ‘‘A’’ Classic

Bethlehem 55, Caverna 32

11th Region All ‘‘A’’ Classic

Berea 41, Frankfort 36

Toyota Classic

Ryle 70, Scott Co. 55

BOYS

SOUTHERN 78, NORTH BULLITT 75, OT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Trojans (8-10) survived an overtime thriller over visiting the visiting Eagles (6-12). Southern built an 11-point lead at the half, but the Eagles used a 21-6 run in the third quarter to take control. Dan Black hit a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining in regulation to cap the Southern rally. Matthew Jones went 3-of-4 from the free-throw line with in the final minute and the Eagles were unable to tie the game on the final possession. Travis Dunnavan led all scorers with 28 points for North Bullitt.

NORTH BULLITT (6-12)

Logan Steinmacher 2p; Peyton Luttrell 9p; Travis Dunnavan 28p; Lance Johnson 6p; Nate Johnson 7p; Dylan Ing 4p; Brendan Holt 19p.

SOUTHERN (8-10)

Dan Black 23p; Charles Wilson 22p; Jevon Collier 2p; Isaiah Jackson 5p; Olieng Kalakon 4p; Matthew Jones 15p; Hakeim Reedel 7p.

BULLITT EAST 79, MANUAL 46

MT WASHINGTON, Ky. — After a sluggish first half, the Chargers found their shot as they pummeled the Crimsons at home. The Chargers led by just four points after one quarter but turned on the jets in the second, outscoring the Crimsons 23-3 in the second quarter, which included five 3-pointers. Jared Osborne led the Chargers with 18 points and Conner Green finished with 17 points. Kenyan Jacob led the Crimsons with 15 points.

BULLITT EAST (13-6)

Conner Green 17p; Noah Wilson 3p; Grant Skaggs 1p; Rece Watson 2p; Konnor Polson 4p; Derrick Donigan 8p; Jared Osborne 18p; Sean Johnson 9p; Luke Ezell 9p; Thomas Wisehart 5p; Michael Page 2p; Zak Perdew 1p

MANUAL (3-12)

Lester Perez-Garay 2p; Jordan McClendon 11p; Kenyan Jacob 15p; Brock Cassin 9p; Eli Roberts 3p; TJ Ballard 2p; Noah Hawkins 2p; Alex Conlin 2p

VALLEY 71, PRP 64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cameron Johnson scored 20 points to lead Valley to a big win over the rival Panthers. Trey Hill led PRP with 20 points and 10 rebounds in the defeat.

PRP (9-8)

BJ Robinson 2p, 5r; Micah Kennebrew 1p; Gerald Gray Jr. 18p, 10r; Trey Hill 20p, 10r; Cyncer Wilson 15p; Cashawn Beasley 6p, 8r; Tyler Anderson 2p.

VALLEY(13-4)

Cameron Wilson 20p; Raekwon Evans 11p; Curt Lewis 12p; Xavier Johnson 6p; Eric George 12p; B Angelo Anderson 10p.

HOLY CROSS 84, SHAWNEE 35

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Cougars advanced to the finals of the Sixth Region All “A” Classic with a thrashing of the Golden Eagles. Chase Phillips scored 21 points while Ethan Short scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. The Golden Eagles’ Nick Warf led the way for his team with 12 points.

HOLY CROSS (9-8)

Chase Phillips 21p, 2a; Ethan Short 15p, 10r; DeShawn Ellis 13p, 7a, 6r; Max Bearden 8p, 5r; Shane Barkley 7p; Ethan Driskell 6p, 11r; Cooper Scott 6p; Sam Bearden 4p; Cade Crowley 2p, 6a; Keeton Thornsberry 2p

SHAWNEE (1-16)

Nick Warf 12p; Jermon Boyd 11p; Amontay Mitchell 7p; Lajuantre Gray 2p; Robert Pillow 2p; Ronald Lewis 1p

FAIRDALE 74, CENTRAL 48

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bulldogs pulled away from the Yellow Jackets late as they returned to a .500 record. Craig Ash scored 18 points and Glenn Queen scored 17 points for the Bulldogs in the win. Devin Firman scored 16 points for the Yellow Jackets but he was the only played to finish in double-figure scoring.

FAIRDALE (8-8)

Glenn Queen 17p; Jaxon Gaddie 13p; Isaiah Roby 4p; Seth Dewboys 9p; Treziaun Allen 5p; Craig Ash 18p; Jacobi Dixon 8p;

CENTRAL (9-8)

Korey Johnson 6p; Derron Douglas 3p; Devin Firman 16p; Josh Watkins 5p; Josh Black 2p; Antwan Thompson 2; Michael Romain 6p; Chris Wallace 4p; Tre Thomas 4p

WESTERN 66, IROQUOIS 55

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Juvon Thompson’s big night helped the Warriors topple the Raiders. Thompson recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while DaJour Cameron led the team with 15 points to go with his five rebounds. Davarrio Martin scored a game-high 23 points to go with six rebounds for the Raiders, while Keelan Kennedy recorded a double-double of his own in the defeat, scoring 14 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

WESTERN (7-9)

Oneal Swint 9p, 5r; Dajour Cameron 15p, 5r; Tyon Pearson 7p, 5r; Juvon Thompson 14p, 10r; Rusean Wright 2p; Stoney Mack 6p, 1r; Jaelin Shannon 8p, 5r; Anthony Lewis 2p, 2r; Mark Jones 2p; Dazmen Lively 1p

IROQUOIS (10-9)

TC Wright 5p, 4r; Damon Richardson 7p, 1r; Tresaun Edwards 2p, 1r; Davarrio Martin 23p, 6r; Marcelle McDaniel 2p, 3r; Keelan Kennedy 14p, 11r; Kalon Howard 2p, 6r

Scores from around the state:

Belfry 64, Pike Co. Central 56

Cin. N. College Hill, Ohio 48, Holmes 38

Cov. Catholic 55, Cooper 52

Dixie Heights 65, Conner 48

Leslie Co. 69, Jackson City 49

Shelby Co. 53, Franklin Co. 49

Walton-Verona 59, Boone Co. 39

1st Region All ‘‘A’’ Classic

Carlisle Co. 55, Hickman Co. 46

5th Region All ‘‘A’’ Classic

Fort Knox 69, Caverna 65

9th Region All ‘‘A’’ Classic

Lloyd Memorial 73, St. Henry 36

Ludlow 58, Villa Madonna 51

Toyota Classic

Scott Co. 82, Rockcastle Co. 53