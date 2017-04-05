Roundup: Shadow Hills baseball soars past Saints

The Shadow Hills High School baseball team is wasting no time becoming acclimated to the Desert Valley League, as they moved their record to 4-1 in league play with a win over Xavier Prep on Tuesday.

JD Lang pitched five strong innings, yielding just one earned run in leading the Knights to a 6-2 road win.

Chucky Batista had three hits and three runs scored including a solo home run in the seventh. Kevin Morden added three hits, while TJ Lew had two hits.

The Knights (11-2, 4-1) host Xavier Prep in a rematch on Friday.

Softball

Palm Springs 7, Indio 6 (9): The Palm Springs High School softball team found itself behind a talented Indio squad 6-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning, that’s when Raquel Harris and Davia Hines went to work.

Harris belted a two-run homer to cut it to 6-5, and the Hines followed it up with a dramatic back-to-back home run to tie it at 6. The home run completed the cycle for Hines, who went 5 for 5 in the game.

Sarah Martin ended the game with a one-out double in the seventh which scored Hines. Alyssa Ayala added three hits, while Cristina Moreno and Isabel Castillo added two hits each. Harris earned the win with four strong innings.

Palm Desert 21, Shadow Hills 6: The Aztecs shelled the Knights behind a huge night from Jamiana Gateb who went 5 for 6 with six RBIs, including two home runs and four runs scored. Bayley Gonzalez was 5 for 5 with four RBIs and scored three runs. Sydney Sprinkle was 4 for 6 with two RBIs, a home run and four runs scored, and Emily Hagar and Carly Williams each had three hits.

Trinity Villa earned the victory on the mound for the Aztecs who move to 11-2 overall and 4-0 in the DVL.

READ MORE: Palm Desert wrestler Anthony Mantanona earns national honor

READ MORE: Meet The Desert Sun top winter athletes

Desert Christian Academy 6, Bloomington Christian 4: The Conquerors opened a 6-1 lead and held on for the win. Jahzell Estrada struck out 13 to get the victory. Ashley Klopfenstien was 2 for 3 with a double and a run, while Maycee Jone and Estrada each scored twice. DCA (8-1, 2-0) host Calipatria on Friday.

Baseball

Desert Christian Academy 15, Bloomington 1: Scotty Jones threw a complete-game one-hitter to lead the Conquerors. Wyatt Snellenberger went 3 for 3 with two triples scoring three runs. Troy Collins went 2 for 4 with two runs and Casey Harrell went 2 for 4 with one run.

Indio 11, Cathedral City 1: The Rajahs were led offer by Richie Amavizca who went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Erik Burciaga was 2 for 2 with two RBIs, while Christian Rodriguez had two hits and three RBIs to add to the attack. Jason Leon and Cipriano Rivera each added a pair of hits. Burciaga picked up the win on the mound allowing just one hit and striking out eight in five innings. The Rajahs play Friday at Cathedral City.

Boys’ golf

Rancho Mirage 238, Yucca Valley 248: The Rattlers picked up a 10-stroke road win with Benny Leung leading the way with a 42. He was followed by Marcus Lopez and Brandon Gonzalez with identical 46s, Mauricia Alvarez (49) and Grilon Rodas (55).

Yucca Valley was led by Tyler Brooks who matched Leung for top honors with a 42.

Coachella Valley 266, Desert Mirage 321: The Arabs used a balanced attack to pick up a De Anza Leauge win. Jesus Zavala and Raul Monroy led the way, each shooting 52. Joseph Torres added a 53 and Izaiha Lucas added a 54.

The Rams were led by Emmanuel Zepeda with a 60, and Ignacio Ramirez had a 61.

Coachella Valley (8-4, 2-2) hosts Rancho Mirage on Thursday at The Golf Club in La Quinta. Desert Mirage hosts Twentynine Palms on Wednesday.

Boys’ tennis

Cathedral City 12, Indio 6: The Lions doubled up the Rajahs winning seven on nine singles sets, in a reversal of the first meeting won by Indio 10-8. Max Corado, Sebastian Lopez and Mark Vogt picked up those singles wins. In doubles, Carmelo Batoon and Luis Rodriquez won all three sets, while Ishmael Ramirez and Cesar Zavala won twice.

Next for Cathedral City is a makeup game Wednesday at Palm Springs, before the traditionally scheduled Thursday match against La Quinta.

Xavier Prep 14, La Quinta 4: The Saints slugged past the Blackhawks behind singles sweeps from Umrith Bajaj (6-4, 6-0, 6-2) and Marcelo Lopez (6-4, 6-4, 7-5). Nico Taherina added a 7-5 win.

In doubles, Topher Saliba and Makai Quintana won 6-0, 6-1, with one point each gained by the teams of Anthony Bross and Harrison Kats, Bross and Carter Lawton, Lawton and Joshua Clark, Jared Clark and Ajeet Bir and Jaden Emerson and Ryan Dickson.

The Saints play at Beaumont on Thursday.

Coachella Valley 11, Desert Mirage 7: The Arabs picked up a De Anza League victory on Monday.

In the loss for Desert Mirage, Juan Mendez swept his singles matches (6-3, 6-4, 6-2) and Bob Montez added a singles win 6-2. In doubles, the team of Daniel Ramirez and Josue Huerta teamed to win 6-1, 7-6 (3), and Erick Estrada and Daniel Solorzano won once 7-6 (5).

College baseball

COD 3, Imperial Valley 1: The Roadrunners scored three runs in the first two innings and held on for the win. Robin Landazuri had nine strikeouts and earned the win. Quinton Bidon earned the save. Allan Dong was 3 for 2 with a run and two walks, and Travis Tanaka was 2 for 3 with a walk and two RBIs.

COD (9-20, 7-6) play at Imperial Valley on Thursday.