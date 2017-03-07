Roundup: Shadow Hills dominates Coachella Valley baseball in 8-0 win

Ramon Romo pitched four shutout innings and Kevin Morden and TJ Zontek had two hits apiece to lead Shadow Hills in an 8-0 win over Coachella Valley on the baseball diamond Monday.

The Knights had 10 hits overall, with Christian Wisler, Chucky Bautista, and Nelson Sanchez providing strength from behind the plate. JD Lang scored a pair of runs for Shadow Hills.

The Knights’ softball team also had a big afternoon, with a dominating 18-1 win over Desert Hot Springs.

Kari Razo who pitched five innings and only allowed just a single run. Amy Ibarra blasted a three-run homer over the left center field fence and ended the day with six RBIs. Salma Meza batted 2-for-3 in the game.

The Knights’ baseball team (4-1) travels to Canyon Springs Thursday at 3:15 p.m. The Shadow Hills softball team is 4-2, and will play next at Rancho Mirage on Wednesday.

Softball

Desert Christian Academy 2, Temecula Prep 0: Jahzell Estrada had ten strikeouts and no walks and allowed just a pair of hits allowed in six innings to lead the Conquerors Monday in their season opener in the Linfield Christian Lions Tournament. Maycee Jones was 2-for-3 at the plate with a run and two stolen bases. Ashley Klopfenstein was 2-for-2 with a stolen base and a walk. Emily Grana was 1-for-2 with a walk and Abby Wagner was 1-for-2 with a run. DCA plays again Thursday at 2 p.m. against Linfield Christian.

Golf

La Quinta High finished sixth in the 12 team field with a score of 228 Monday in the Riverside Cup. The Balackhawks were led by Mark Williams, who shot a 76, and Nick Conoway, who shot a 79. Christian Elms (86), Paden Duncan (93) and Cameron Winslow (94) also contributed. La Quinta hosts Temecula Valley Tuesday at Silverrock Resort.

Fun Fundraiser

Hope for Isaiah: The Scorpions Water Polo Club will be having a fundraiser and raffle for Isaiah, a 4-year-old who has been battling Leukemia for over a year. The exhibition water polo game and raffle will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Palm Desert Aquatic Center. Any proceeds raised up to $4,500 will be matched by The Desi Strong Foundation and the money will go to the family as they try to handle medical costs and avoid foreclosure of their home. If you can’t attend but want to make a tax-deductable donation, please visit www.squareup.com/store/desistrong.