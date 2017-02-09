Roundup: Shadow Hills girls' hoops takes school's first DVL title

As Shadow Hills joined the Desert Valley League this school year, it provided an interesting story line to see in which sports the Knights could contend with the DVL teams and in which sports they would have a tough time.

In the sport of girls’ basketball, the Knights officially did more than just contend. With Wednesday night’s 48-26 victory over Xavier Prep, the Knights concluded an 11-1 run through the Desert Valley League and secured the outright DVL title. It’s the first sport in which the Knights have captured a DVL title.

In the win, Melissa Martinez had a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds. Sydni Tribble added seven points and six steals, while Valerie Phlaum had seven points.

The Knights are off on Friday and await their playoff path in Division 3A. The pairings are released on Sunday and Shadow Hills likely will host a playoff game on Thursday.

Shadow Hills 64, Xavier Prep 55: The Knights finished the season in style, winning on senior night. Mikey Mathews led the way with 22 points including five 3-pointers in the third quarter and set a school record for 3-pointers in a season with 66. Jake Abawag added 15 points and senior Maverick Stansberry had six points and 10 rebounds. Stansberry finished his career as the school’s leading rebounder. Senior Jaden Navarro had four steals for the Knights who finish the DVL season at 2-10.

Girls’ basketball

Palm Desert 34, Palm Springs 28 (OT): Seline Schinke paced the Aztecs to a key win in the battle for second place in the DVL with 18 of her team’s 34 points.

With the win, both Palm Desert and Palm Springs are now 8-3 in league play with one game left.

Palm Desert (13-13, 8-3) finishes regular season play at Indio on Friday.

Leading the way for the Indians was Jamiah Hall with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Kaleigh Vargas added 11 points and four assists. Tzipporah Page had a whopping 13 rebounds.

Palm Springs (16-7, 8-3) plays at La Quinta on Friday.

Boys’ basketball

La Quinta 79, Indio 69: The Blackhawks put themselves in a winner-take-all game on Friday with a 10-point win over the Rajahs.

La Quinta and Palm Springs are both 9-2 heading into Friday’s season finale at Palm Springs. The winner will be DVL champs.

The Blackhawks (15-12, 9-2) had three players in double digits to send off the senior Blackhawk class on Senior Night. Marcelo Zepeda had 17 points, while Pierce Sterling and Christian Sanchez both had 16 points.

In the loss for the Rajahs, Jeremiah Brown had 19 points, Christian Briceno had 14 and Jaime Perezchica added 10.

The Rajahs (14-12, 7-4 DVL) were eliminated from league title contention, but are still in the running to tie for second. They play at Indio on Friday.

Boys’ soccer

Palm Desert 3, Palm Springs 0: A hat trick by forward Jhonatan Urbina sparked the Aztecs to victory over the Indians in this DVL contest. Aaron Gipson recorded his second consecutive shutout with seven saves. David Dominguez and Josh Phillips spearheaded a solid defensive effort, and Enrico Meghnagi added an assist.

The Aztecs (9-9-3, 6-4-1) moved into third place in the DVL and hosts Indio in the season finale on Friday.

La Quinta 4, Indio 0: The Blackhawks are putting the finishing touches on their DVL title, and added another win with a shutout of the Rajahs. On senior night, seniors Andrassy Teran and Lucas Rosales each contributed a goal and an assist. Senior Reed McRae also had a goal while seniors Anthony Ruiz and Chris Avalos both had an assist. Jonathan Delgado scored the other goal for La Quinta. Logan Prescott had eight saves for the shutout.

La Quinta (14-1-3, 10-1) has already clinched a DVL title. They play their final regular-season game before the playoffs on Friday at Palm Springs.

Girls’ soccer

La Quinta 11, Indio 0: The Blackhawks kept their grip on the top spot in the DVL with a convincing win at Indio. Alexis Garcia, Jianna Guerrero and Tatiana Woodworth each had two goals, while Rosalinda Escobar, Hannah Mendoza, Marcela Gallo, Monica Calderon, and Lyndsey Knowles each chipped in with one. Nicole Maler and Belen Jimenez combined for the shutout.

The victory clinched at worst a share of the DVL title for La Quinta. La Quinta (17-2-4, 10-0-1) will host Palm Springs on Friday and with a win or tie will clinch the DVL title.

Palm Desert 5, Palm Springs 0: It was senior night for the Aztecs and they made the most of it with an easy victory, keeping them alive in the DVL race, a game behind La Quinta with one game left.

Lindsay Forester set up Malia Falk for the first goal 12 minutes into the game, and just two minutes later, senior Kelsey Warfield scored her first goal of the season, again off of a Forester assist. Forester scored a goal of her own in the second half, while Falk added a second and senior Jane Jordan connected on a direct free kick. Jorgelina Morales and Dess Keuililan added an assist and Sadie Rodriguez recorded four saves for her first shutout.

Palm Desert (9-1-1) play at Indio on Friday in the season finale. With a win, and if Palm Springs can upset league leaders La Quinta, the Aztecs would share the DVL title.

Women’s basketball

Grossmont 76, COD 60: Lexie Jackson led the way for the Roadrunners with her ninth double-double of the season with 13 points and 16 rebounds. COD (4-19) plays its final home game of the season at 5 p.m. on Feb. 17 against San Bernardino Valley.

California Winter League

Playoff schedule: The playoffs of the California Winter League begin today with the bottom eight teams facing off, hoping to win and extend their season, while the top four teams enjoy a bye into the next round.

Thursday’s schedule features: Manitoba vs. Hit King at 9 a.m. on the auxiliary field; Washington vs. British Columbia at 10 a.m. at Palm Springs Stadium; Coachella Valley faces the Canada A’s at 11:30 a.m. on the auxiliary field; and Alberta meets Oregon at 12:30 p.m. at Palm Springs Stadium.

The top four teams — Palm Springs Chill, Palm Springs Power, New York Colonials and Toronto Rush — will await the winners on Friday.

DVL Standings



The regular season ends Friday for the Desert Valley League teams in boys’ and girls’ basketball and boys’ and girls’ soccer. Here are the standings with one game left.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Palm Springs 9-2

La Quinta 9-2

Palm Desert 8-3

Indio 7-4

Cathedral City 3-8

Shadow Hills 2-10

Xavier Prep 1-10

Friday’s games (7 p.m.)

Indio at Palm Desert

La Quinta at Palm Springs

Cathedral City at Xavier Prep

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Shadow Hills 11-1

Palm Springs 8-3

Palm Desert 8-3

Cathedral City 6-5

La Quinta 3-7

Indio 2-8

Xavier Prep 0-11

Friday’s games (7 p.m.)

Palm Desert at Indio

Palm Springs at La Quinta

Xavier Prep at Cathedral City

BOYS’ SOCCER

La Quinta 10-1

Cathedral City 7-4

Palm Desert 6-4-1

Palm Springs 5-4-2

Indio 5-5-1

Shadow Hills 1-8-2

Xavier Prep 0-8-2

Friday’s games (6 p.m.)

Indio at Palm Desert

La Quinta at Palm Springs

Cathedral City at Xavier Prep

GIRLS’ SOCCER

La Quinta 10-0-1

Palm Desert 9-1-1

Cathedral City 7-4

Shadow Hills 5-6

Xavier Prep 4-6

Palm Springs 2-9

Indio 0-11

Friday’s games (6 p.m.)

Palm Desert at Indio

Palm Springs at La Quinta

Xavier Prep at Cathedral City