Roundup: South Oldham's Jo Griffin hits milestone

The leading scorer of South Oldham High School’s boys basketball team moved his name up his team’s record books on Saturday evening.

Senior guard Jo Griffin moved into second place on the Dragons all-time scoring list with a 24-point performance as the Dragons (21-4) ran away from Owen County, 74-51 at home. Griffin, now at 1,125 career points, passed former forward Shae Goodlett who scored 1,222 points in his South Oldham career. Former guard Brad Cofer holds the all-time scoring record with 1,854 points.

“What means the most to me is the example he has set for other people,” South Oldham coach Steve Simpson said of Griffin. “He’s the first one here and the last to leave. He’s very low maintenance and does what you ask as a coach. I think he sets a great example of if you work hard, then good things can happen and you can make yourself into a good basketball player.”

University of Louisville men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino watched Griffin last Tuesday and Griffin attended Saturday’s Cardinals game against the University of Miami as part of an unofficial visit. Griffin is also considering Division III basketball options, including Hanover College, Centre College, and Transylvania University.

“I think he’s just got his options open right now to see what’s best for him,” Simpson said.

Here’s a look at scores and stats from other boys and girls high school basketball games in Lousiville and across the Commonwealth from Feb. 11, 2017:

SCORES

BOYS

SOUTH OLDHAM 74, OWEN CO. 51

SOUTH OLDHAM (21-4)

Jo Griffin 24p; Devin Young 16p; Peyton Hicks 5p; Dyllon Hoover 9p; Devin Bishop 2p; Luke Morrison 5p; Aaron Franklin 13p.

OWEN CO. (6-19)

Josh Spaulding 2p; Patrick Osbourne 9p; Walker McDonlad 9p; Blake Burke 7p; Nolan Tackett 6p; Cameron McNally 18p.

ST. XAVIER 48, COLLINS 45

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Tigers (15-10) defeated the Titans (19-8) by mounting a late fourth quarter offensive. The Titans controlled the game throughout the first three quarters when their momentum was halted in the fourth and the Tigers closed a 13-point deficit to tie the game before taking a three-point lead late in the quarter to notch a quality win. Pierce Kiesler led the Tigers offense posting 23 points, four rebounds and one block.

ST. XAVIER (15-10)

James Taylor 2p; Tyler Barnes 5p; Paul Oberst 2p; Pierce Kiesler 23p; Chase Westernhofer 2p; Jack Koch 9p; Will Crum 2p; Evan Walker 3p.

COLLINS (19-8)

Marcelius Vail 17p; Nick Fort 4p; Dayvion McKnight 4p; Charlie Cochran 15p; Dominique Turner 5p.

OLDHAM CO 87, MEADE CO 55

BRANDENBURG, Ky. – The Colones (23-5) cruised by the Green Wave (9-18), led by Zach Larimore’s 20 points. Ryan Heelan scored 15 points and Jackson Gibson added 10 points for the Colones. Aiden Mathews led the Green Wave with 18 points and Chesney Weick chipped in ten points.

OLDHAM CO (23-5)

Caleb Strunk 4p; Andre Brewer 4p; Jameson Meinhold 2p; Ryan Heelan 15p; Jackson Gibson 10p; Nicholas Coleman 4p; Cole Meskar 3p; Cameron Covany 6p; Travis Henderson 7p; Zach Larimore 20p; Brandon Dewitt 2p; Damon Thomas 2p.

MEADE CO. (9-18)

Case Medley 1; Dawson Gagel 9p; Matt Collard 3p; Aiden Mathews 18p; Steven Benock 4p; Kobe Nikolio 4p; Noah Schwartz 4p; Dakota Clayton 2p; Chesney Weick 10p.

BROWN 61, BURGIN 55

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bears (7-18) defeated the Bulldogs (13-12) in Saturday night’s contest. Jared Fife scored 16 points and helped the lead the Bears to victory. The Bulldogs had a solid performance from Jordan Hurt and Micah Dunn, whom tallied 19 points and 16 points, respectively.

BROWN (7-18)

Jared Fife 16p; Jairus Bibb 7p; Montez Moore 10p; Sanjay Sivils 9p; Collin Bynum 5p; Ethan McCombs 2p; Kobi Hess 5p; LeeAllen Halsel 3p; Triston Hillman 2p; Dawson Hodge 2p.

BURGIN (13-12)

Micah Dunn 16p; Jordan Hurst 19p; Cameron Hurt 4p; Phillip Hockensmith 9p; Wesley Tyler 7p.

COLLEGIATE 60, BETH HAVEN 56

LOUISVILLE, Ky. –The Titans (16-12) snapped a four-game losing streak defeating the Bearcats (11-14) in a close matchup. Barrett Myers led all-scorers with 25 points and Eli Allen chipped in nine points for the Titans. Cody Mikel scored 17 points and Austin Streble added 16 points for the Bearcats.

COLLEGIATE (16-12)

Barrett Myers 25p; Eli Allen 9p; Parker Duff 6p; Ryan McDaniel 6p; Tyler McDaniel 3p; Nayaab Grewal 3p; Gray Weaver 3p; Hudson Good 3p; Will Stevens 2p.

BETH HAVEN (11-14)

Cody Mikel 17p; Austin Streble 16p; Aaron Rice 8p; Isaiah Mahoney 8p; Dylan Kerr 5p; Hunter Judd 2p.

CAL 64, BRECKENRIDGE CO. 43

HARDINSBURG, Ky. – The Centurions (20-8) cruised by the Tigers (8-15), outscoring their opponent 31-13 in the second half of play.The Centurions were led by Kenneth Purvis with 22 points and Michael Woodward who added ten points.Kobe Pool and and Grayson Sosh led the Tigers with eight points each.

CAL (20-8)

Milton Wright 3p; Kenneth Purvis 22p; Matthew Duvall 2p; Parker Jones 5p; Harrison Roberts 3p; Wyatt Allison 8p; Austin Carr 5p; Michael Woodward 10p; Stephen Wilson 3p; Jacob Duppes 3p.

BRECKENRIDGE CO (8-15)

Kobe Poole 8p; Korey Miller 6p; Grayson Sosh 8p; Cody Lohden 7p; Evan Barr 4p; Brock Lucas 7p; Kaeveon MItchell 3p.

PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 81, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 67

FLORENCE, Ky. – Jacob Chalk hit five 3-point shots and scored a game high 30 points for Heritage Christian (1-22) however it was not enough, as they fell short 81-67 to Portland Christian (9-15). Quincy Dye led Portland with a team-high 27 points and was followed by Keller Mackey who ended with 12 points.

PORTLAND CHRISTIAN (9-15)

Luke Kennedy 4p; Isaiah Young 13p; Keller Macky 13; Jonah Trejo 4p; Quincy Dye 27p; Terry Niestadt 1p; Brandon Ferry 4p; Charlie Niestadt 5p; Michael Merideth 5p; Isaiah Walls 5p.

HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (1-22)

Josh Carper 5p; Jacob Chalk 30p; Lukas Roper 4p; Cole Rankin 5p; Judah Chaffey 12p; Allen Worley 11p;

Scores from around the state:

Bethlehem 65, Edmonson Co. 63

Betsy Layne 68, Jenkins 67

Burgin 61, Lou. Brown 45

Calloway Co. 64, Fulton Co. 46

Carroll Co. 89, Bellevue 61

Elizabethtown 55, Warren Central 53

Fairview 46, Raceland 45

Frankfort 74, Marion Co. 69

Gallatin Co. 76, Villa Madonna 44

Garrard Co. 68, Nelson Co. 53

George Rogers Clark 82, Bracken Co. 47

Hancock Co. 69, Union (Dugger), Ind. 33

John Hardin 82, Apollo 78, OT

Johnson Central 64, Ashland Blazer 61

Lex. Paul Dunbar 81, Cov. Catholic 62

Lex. Sayre 80, Somerset 66

Marshall Co. 53, St. Mary 28

McLean Co. 38, Whitesville Trinity 37

Nicholas Co. 74, Menifee Co. 58

Powell Co. 79, Jackson City 62

Rowan Co. 65, Morgan Co. 46

Scott Co. 83, Lex. Bryan Station 49

Wayne Co. 80, Whitley Co. 75

West Carter 84, Bath Co. 62

Western Hills 84, Berea 62

Wolfe Co. 57, Estill Co. 39

Murray Bank Holiday Classic

Graves Co. 81, University Heights 56

Murray 50, Caldwell Co. 49

Schoolboy Shootout

Bowling Green 69, Lou. Male 45

Lou. Ballard 75, Chalmette, La. 63

Owensboro Catholic 61, Lou. Doss 46

GIRLS

Allen Central 54, Phelps 45

Apollo 61, Warren Central 51

Barbourville 62, Middlesboro 56

Bethlehem 47, Campbellsville 43

Bishop Brossart 52, Grant Co. 42

Bowling Green 62, McLean Co. 37

Carlisle Co. 69, Mayfield 39

Central Hardin 38, Lou. Assumption 31

Clinton Co. 60, McCreary Central 50

Corbin 73, Clay Co. 52

East Carter 74, Menifee Co. 39

East Ridge 66, Magoffin Co. 49

Edmonson Co. 54, Hancock Co. 37

Frankfort 57, Thomas Nelson 51

Greenup Co. 49, Fairview 40

Greenwood 64, Caverna 36

Hazard 70, Breathitt Co. 61

Henderson Co. 62, Marshall Co. 28

Henry Co. 47, Villa Madonna 27

Hickman Co. 61, Community Christian (Paducah) 33

Johnson Central 47, Ashland Blazer 38

Kenwood, Tenn. 53, Dawson Springs 44

Lewis Co. 60, Bath Co. 36

Lex. Lafayette 74, Boone Co. 56

Lex. Tates Creek 61, Montgomery Co. 38

Lloyd Memorial 78, Pendleton Co. 29

Lynn Camp 62, Perry Co. Central 61

Madisonville-North Hopkins 51, McCracken County 28

Model 62, Williamsburg 50

Nicholas Co. 51, Madison Central 39

North Bullitt 65, Williamstown 42

Owsley Co. 65, Elliott Co. 47

Riverside Christian 48, Rose Hill Christian 45

Robertson County 66, Bellevue 56

Scott 68, Bracken Co. 39

Shelby Valley 35, Letcher County Central 26

Simon Kenton 71, Mason Co. 55

South Floyd 71, Buckhorn 40

South Laurel 63, Bourbon Co. 57

Southwestern 60, Knox Central 43

St. Henry 54, St. Patrick 45

University Heights 53, St. Mary 43

Walton-Verona 51, Anderson Co. 50

Wayne Co. 55, Lexington Catholic 50

Webster Co. 69, Owensboro 34

Whitesville Trinity 51, Oneida Baptist 45

Wolfe Co. 54, Cordia 18

Independence Bank Valentines Shootout

Calloway Co. 61, Caldwell Co. 33

Graves Co. 60, Owensboro Catholic 46

Murray 59, Campbell Co. 41