Roundup: Sully Buttes edges Parker for third place in 'B'

Sully Buttes 60, Parker 58 for third – Balanced scoring led the charge for Sully Buttes, which built a 13-point lead in the first half that all but vanished as some last-minute heroics were needed.

The Chargers scored 34 points in the first half, but no individual tallied more than eight as the ball was spread evenly around the court. Three players would go on to finish in double-digits, with Lincoln Jordre leading with 17. All five of Sully Buttes starters tallied at least eight points.

Devan Kleven provided some of the heroics for Sully Buttes when he made a pair of free throws with 31 seconds to play. Those shots gave the Chargers a 59-55 lead. However, Parker’s Kelby Peters knocked down a 3-pointer to make it a one-point game with 4 ticks on the clock. Sully Buttes used a long pass to Jordre under the basket to take time off the clock. Jordre was fouled on a shot attempt and iced the game by making one of his two shots with less than a second remaining.

Langford 51, White River 38 for fifth – No stats provided

Platte-Geddes 59, Harding County 32 for seventh – Cooper Kanthak led Platte-Geddes with 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Malachi Girton scored 14 points and Trevor Sprik added 10 points and five rebounds. For Harding County, Jarret Jenson scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

CLASS AA BOYS CONSOLATION

Lincoln 67, Pierre 31 for third – Christophe Bwanya led the Patriots in scoring with 15 points. Simon Higgason scored 13 points. Diang Gatluak grabbed 10 rebounds. Peyton Zabel scored 11 points for Pierre.

Rapid City Stevens 62, Huron 48 for fifth – Mason Archambault led all scorers and Rapid City Stevens with 22 points. He also grabbed seven steals. Jacob Martin scored 11 points. For the Tigers, Hyland Heinz led the way with 17 points. Tye Evers added 12 points and hauled in seven rebounds.

Brookings 71, Harrisburg 70 for seventh– The Bobcats were led by Brennan Carlson who had a double double of 29 points and 11 rebounds. Carter Holm scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds. For Harrisburg, Ace Zorr scored 23 points. Brady VanHolland chimed in with 16 points.

CLASS AA GIRLS CONSOLATION

Aberdeen Central 60, Rapid City Central34 for third– Paiton Burckhard led AC with a double double of 21 points and 12 rebounds. Melia Mounga scored 15 points and grabbed six boards. Haylee Mork scored 12 points. RCC was led by Abby Johnson who scored 15 points.

Rapid City Stevens 62, Roosevelt 49 for fifth — Kyah Watson scored 17 points and Mya Hendry 14 to the Raiders. Emma Burns added 12 points. Watson also had seven assists. For Roosevelt, Tahia Mitzel scored 11 points and Tatum Kooima had nine points.

Brandon Valley 56, Pierre 51 for seventh – Trinity Law scored 21 points to lead Brandon Valley and all scorers and also snagged seven rebounds. Danica Kocer added 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Tori Thrope led Pierre with 13 points.

CLASS A BOYS CONSOLATION

Sioux Falls Christian 64, Tri-Valley 49 for third – DeeJay Fykstra led the Chargers with a double double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Sawyer Prins scored 16 points and Lincoln Unruh added 10 points and five assists. Jayden Burggraff led Tri-Valley and all scorers with 18 points. Noah Jewett scored 12 points.

Dakota Valley 56, St. Thomas More 41for fifth – The Panthers were led by Robert Rosenquist who scored 19 points and dished out nine assists. Luke Schmitt scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds. Preston Arity, Jake Satter and Isaac Kortemeyer scored 10 points each for STM.

Chamberlain 65, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 52 for seventh – Seth Friesz of Chamberlain, had himself a game, scoring 31 points while snagging eight rebounds. Tiegen Priebe added 19 points. Devin Rihanek led MVP with 17 points while grabbing seven boards. Cody Mullenburg scored 14 points.