Roundup: Talley leads Warriors past Stevens

Fueled by Jack Talley’s 20-point performance, Washington rolled past Rapid City Stevens 56-37 Friday night at Sioux Falls Washington. Talley knocked down 6 of 10 shots, including 3 of 4 from behind the arc. He also posted nine boards, two assists and three steals. Isaac Goeman notched 11 points and two steals for the Warriors. Mason Archambault led Rapid City Stevens with 11 points and three steals.

Alcester-Hudson 76, Baltic 56 at Baltic — Stats not provided.

Brandon Valley 64, Aberdeen Central 55 at Brandon — Spencer Grage led the Lynx with 17 points on 6 of 9 shooting to go with 10 rebounds. Cooper Olthoff added 15 points and Drew Jurgens finished with 12. For Aberdeen Central, Cannon Hannigan notched 15 points, Cole Bergan added 14 and Jonah Dohrer tacked on 12.

Brookings 62, Roosevelt 46 at Brookings — Behind 10-7 after the first quarter, Brookings outscored Roosevelt 38-21 over the second and third quarters. Devin Coughlin led Brookings with 13 points. Carter Holm scored 12, Josh Mohs 11 (plus seven assists) and Brennan Carlson tallied 10. For Roosevelt, Jackson Reiff finished with a game-high 16 points.

Canton 79, Irene-Wakonda 68 at Canton — Alex DeJong scored a game-high 28 points for Canton, while teammate Kayden Verley added 27. Christian Beachler finished with 10 points. Trey King paced Irene-Wakonda with 22 points. Levi Van Beek notched 18.

Dakota Valley 73, Dell Rapids 70 at Dell Rapids — In a back-and-forth affair, Luke Schmidt’s 19-point effort helped Dakota Valley gain the edge over Dell Rapids. Robert Rosenquist tallied 17 points and 14 rebounds, plus four assists, while John Prochello tallied 17 points. Jack McCabe dished out six assists. Jeffrey Schuch led Dell Rapids with 15 points, while teammates Mason Schmidt and Mason Peter both finished with 13. Austin Ellingson tallied nine assists.

Elk Point-Jefferson 58, Beresford 53 at Elk Point — Behind a 25-point effort from Jared Merkley, Elk Point-Jefferson held off Beresford. Merkley added three assists and a pair of blocks, while teammate Tyler Leif finished with 11 points. Zeke Robinson had four steals. For Beresford, Jonah Larson had 23 points and Sam Nelson finished with 12 points and three steals.

Harrisburg 65, Spearfish 46 at Spearfish — The Tigers emptied their bench Friday against Spearfish, but it was Nick Hoyt wholed the way in scoring with 11 points in 14:27 of playing time. Justis Clayton added 10 points, while Wil Johnson finished with six steals. For Spearfish, Devan Fox notched 14 points.

Lennox 70, West Central 54 at Hartford — Quincey Ihnen and Marshall McLaren tied for the team lead in points with 17 apiece for Lennox, while teammate Brock Anderson finished with 15 and eight boards. Josh Arlt tallied eight assists, and four steals. For West Central, Jackson Miller had 17 points, Dan Waldner added 13 and Nick Nagel tallied 12.

Lincoln 71, Rapid City Central 58 at SF Lincoln — Alex Glanzer was one of six Patriots to score in double figures, finishing with a team-high 12 points on 5 of 10 shooting. Carson Coulter, Simon Higgason and Diang Gatluak all posted 11 points, while Andrew Tverberg and Dillon Barrow both notched 10. For Rapid City Central, Kaill Walton-Blanden scored a game-high 15 points to go with five assists, and Tod Stephens finished with 12 points.

Tea 75, Parkston 39 at Parkston — Ethan Freidel scored a game-high 23 points for Tea, while Mason Ritter added 13. For Parkston, Brady Albrecht notched 11 and Alex Scott tallied 10 points.

GIRLS



Alcester-Hudson 44, Baltic 34 at Baltic — Cassidy Walth notched 16 points and six rebounds for Alcester Hudson, while teammate Kendra Jensen added 14 points and five assists. Baltic’s Maddie Polzin scored nine points, Kayla Kappler added eight and Rachel Aberson finished with five.

Dell Rapids 72, Dakota Valley 60 at Dell Rapids — Jayda Knuppe tallied 17 points for Dell Rapids and Ariel Hoffman added 15. Emma Paul pulled in 10 rebounds. Their efforts helped DR overcome a 33-point effort from Dakota Valley’s Peyton Wingert.

Elk Point-Jefferson 52, Beresford 49 at Elk Point — Kalla Bertram notched 18 points and three assists, while teammate Karlee Shatswell added 12 points and seven boards to help EPJ top Beresford. Alana Bergland led Beresford with 14 points. Jessica Niles had two blocks and two steals.

Elkton-Lake Benton 54, Dell Rapids St. Mary 39 at Elkton — ELB picked up 25 points from Callie Otkin, plus 10 each from Sam Schindler and Rachel Hegerfeld. Hegerfeld also added 11 rebounds. Dell Rapids St. Mary was paced by Sydney Cook who finished with 11 points.

Harrisburg 63, Spearfish 20 at Spearfish — Sydney Hallign scored 14 points to lead Harrisburg, while teammate Bailey Pickering dished out five assists. For Spearfish, Alexsis Kemp scored nine points.

Howard 58, Garretson 43 at Garretson — Led by Hilary Albrecht who scored a game-high 17 points, Howard took down Garretson. Bailey Rudebusch added 14 points, while Macy Erickson finished with 12. Garretson’s Kindra Clark scored a team-high 13 points, Macey Bohl added 12 and Erynn Fink notched 10.

Irene-Wakonda 57, Canton 44 — Three O’Malley’s led the way for Irene-Wakonda. Shannon scored a game-high 20, Malloy added 15 and Norah finished with 10. For Canton, Elizabeth Woods notched 18 points.

Lincoln 65, Rapid City Central 59 at SF Lincoln — Anna Brecht poured in a game-high 28 points to power Lincoln past Rapid City Central. Courtney Klatt added 15 points, plus seven steals, a block and four assists. Rapid City Central was paced by Abby Johnson who finished with 17 points and three steals.

Roosevelt 47, Brookings 33 at Brookings — Led by Tahia Mitzel’s 17-point effort, Roosevelt took down Brookings. Mitzel was the Riders’ lone double-digit scorer, though Taylor Bonestroo picked up five steals. For Brookings, Michaela Jewett picked up eight points.

Sioux Falls Christian 61, Chester 46 at Chester — Stats not provided.

Tri-Valley 51, Tea Area 48 at Tea — Stats not provided.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 69, Clark/Willow Lake 63

Alcester-Hudson 76, Baltic 56

Bennett County 63, New Underwood 23

Brandon Valley 64, Aberdeen Central 55

Brookings 62, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46

Canton 79, Irene-Wakonda 68

Chamberlain 69, Wagner 38

Colman-Egan 52, Arlington 46

Crazy Horse 90, Tiospaye Topa 44

Custer 51, Belle Fourche 47

Gayville-Volin 69, Centerville 35

Gregory 51, Scotland 34

Hamlin 50, Redfield/Doland 48

Harrisburg 65, Spearfish 46

Herreid/Selby Area 67, Eureka/Bowdle 47

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 66, Faith 48

Kimball/White Lake 62, Sunshine Bible Academy 22

Langford 66, Faulkton 37

Lennox 70, West Central 54

McLaughlin 77, Winner 71

Milbank Area 66, Britton-Hecla 43

Pierre 63, Watertown 47

Platte-Geddes 61, Bon Homme 49

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 72, Highmore-Harrold 58

Sioux Falls Lincoln 71, Rapid City Central 59

Sioux Falls Washington 56, Rapid City Stevens 37

Sully Buttes 63, Ipswich 43

Tea Area 75, Parkston 39

Timber Lake 48, Newell 46

Waubay/Summit 50, Great Plains Lutheran 40

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 73, Clark/Willow Lake 40

Alcester-Hudson 44, Baltic 34

Belle Fourche 56, Custer 40

Castlewood 47, Waverly-South Shore 31

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 77, Crow Creek 66, OT

Dell Rapids 72, Dakota Valley 60

DeSmet 60, Deubrook 42

Edgemont 43, Hot Springs 42

Elk Point-Jefferson 52, Beresford 49

Elkton-Lake Benton 54, Dell Rapids St. Mary 39

Faith 68, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 30

Faulkton 65, Langford 41

Harding County 69, Rapid City Christian 30

Harrisburg 63, Spearfish 20

Howard 58, Garretson 43

Irene-Wakonda 57, Canton 44

McLaughlin 45, Winner 35

New Underwood 64, Bennett County 16

Parker 60, Viborg-Hurley 34

Philip 66, Lyman 59

Platte-Geddes 59, Bon Homme 19

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 67, Highmore-Harrold 27

Scotland 57, Gregory 46

Sioux Falls Christian 61, Chester 46

Sioux Falls Lincoln 65, Rapid City Central 59

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 47, Brookings 33

Sioux Falls Washington 72, Rapid City Stevens 62

Sully Buttes 85, Ipswich 53

Timber Lake 60, Newell 33

Tri-Valley 51, Tea Area 48

Wagner 68, Chamberlain 30

Wall 65, Dupree 40

Warner 54, Freeman 45

Watertown 63, Pierre 54

Wolsey-Wessington 39, Sunshine Bible Academy 30

Dakota Plains Invitational

Freeman Academy/Marion 42, Flandreau Indian 39

DWU Culver’s Classic

Bridgewater-Emery 52, Parkston 45