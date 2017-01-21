Roundup: Thompson sends Presentation to All "A" Finals

Jaelin Thompson ensured that the Presentation Academy girls basketball team would be heading back to Franfort.

With less than four seconds remaining, Thompson took a pass from Lauren Nunnelley and hit a long jump shot at the buzzer to give the Toppers a 44-42 win over Holy Cross in the Sixth Region All “A” championship, sending the Toppers to the All “A” finals in Frankfort next week for the third consecutive year.

“It’s huge, it’s one of our goals every year,” Presentation coach David Jackson said. “We always know it’s going to be a tough battle playing Holy Cross so it’s huge to survive, and to go again it’s a big deal.”

Neither team was able to develop much offensive rhythm during the game, as Thompson’s nine points led the Toppers. Courtney Jackson and Lilly Stephenson, the team’s top two scorers coming into the game averaging 10.4 and 17.1 points per game, both scored just seven points each.

Halle Snyder scored a game-high 16 points for the Cougars.

The Toppers first-round game is on Wednesday against Eighth Region champions Trimble County.

GIRLS

Butler 72, Manual 71, 3OT

Butler outlasts Manual in 3OT thriller

BOYS

Oldham Co. 71, Collins 48

Oldham Co. powers past Collins

BUTLER 72, MANUAL 71 3OT

MANUAL (15-4)

Jaela Johnson 20p; Tonysha Curry 14p, 10r; Aniah Griffin 6p; Nila Blackford 30p; Jeanay Riley 1p.

BUTLER (18-1)

Breia Torrens 2p, 5a; Tasia Jeffries 24p; Teri Goodlett 9p; Jaelynn Penn 23p, 15r; Molly Lockhart 12p, 10r; Kiara Cain 2p.

PRESENTATION 44, HOLY CROSS 42

PRESENTATION (12-6)

Courtney Jackson 7p; Lauren Nunnelley 2p; Jaelin Thompson 9p; Lilly Stephenson 7p; Julia Vogt 8p; Madison Perkins 2p; Cassie Jones 6p; Ashley Swearingen

HOLY CROSS (7-13)

Ally Klein 4p; Kayley Reed 8p; Lauren Shraut 2p; Halle Synder 16p; Madison Turner 2p; Karly McKinney 1p; Olivia Murphy 2p; Amber Kaufman 7p.

7th Region All “A” Classic

at KCD

KCD 53, WHITEFIELD ACADEMY 48

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Double-doubles by Olyvia Green and Kierra Scott led KCD (5-13) to the 7th Region All “A” Classic title over Whitefield Academy (7-10). Scott scored 15 points and had 11 rebounds, while Green contributed 13 points and added 15 rebounds. Jaya McClure led all scorers with 26 points for the Wildcats.

WHITEFIELD ACADEMY (7-10)

Jaya McClure 26p; Lauren Harris 3p; Abby Ritter 15p; Bekah Dwyer 2p; Juliana Yates 2p.

KCD (5-13)

Meghana Manchi 6p; Kierra Scott 15p, 11r; Tia Dowling 5p, 10r; Rachel Jennings 10p; Olyvia Green 13p, 15r; Iyla Draw 1p, 7r; Maya Rao 3p, 6r.

Raatz Fence/O’Shea’s Classic

at Mercy

PRINCETON (OHIO) 44, ASSUMPTION 36

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Rockets (9-12) fell in the first game of the Raatz Fence/O’Shea’s Classic to visiting Princeton (Ohio) (11-4). The Rockets shot just 18 percent from the field as a team. Leading scorer Samantha Babey was held to just nine points following a 16-point performance on Thursday. Princeton (Ohio) was led by a double-double from DeAsia Reed, with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

PRINCETON (OHIO) (11-4)

Malika Wildon 8p, 3r, 4a; Trinity Morris 7p, 3a; Willow White 6p; Jacquelyn Hinesman 4p, 3r; Jimeisha Smith 8p, 7r; DeAsia Reed 11p, 12r.

ASSUMPTION (9-12)

McKenna Schelb 1p, 4r; Reese Sexton 5p; Abby McQueary 3p, 6r; Samantha Babey 9p, 6r; Jenna Calhoun 5p, 3r; Taylor Allen 13p, 3r.

Raatz Fence/O’Shea’s Classic

at Mercy

BULLITT EAST 73, ST. JOSEPH (W.VA.) 61

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville signee Lindsey Duvall scored 23 points and was a rebound short of a double-double as she led the Chargers (17-4) past St. Joseph (W.Va.) (7-6). Bullitt East opened up a 17-point lead midway through the third quarter after a close first half that featured three ties. The Irish were led by Bailee Adkins with 16 points.

ST. JOSEPH (W.VA.) (7-6)

Bailee Adkins 16p; Tyesha Taylor 12p, 8r; Haylee Hunter 4p; Dena Jarrells 9p, 4r; Abby Lee 2p, 3r; Alexis Hall 12p, 7r, 5a; Paige Shy 6p.

BULLITT EAST (17-4)

Caroline Scott 2p; Lauren Masden 9p; Lindsey Duvall 23p, 9r, 6a; Cori Etherton 2p; Alexis Taylor 2p, 3r; Alyssa Peak 7p, 5r, 6a; Kirstie Henn 13p, 9r; Kathleen Scott 10p, 3r; Emmy Ralph 5p.

FERN CREEK 60, SOUTHERN 38

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Tigers (13-8) recorded their fifth-straight win, knocking off the Trojans (5-15), 60-38. Alexis Smith led the Tigers with 19 points while Maelyn Ridener added 15 points. Nia Sheckles tallied 14 points and four rebounds for the Trojans, and DaVionna Sloan had 11 points and six rebounds.

FERN CREEK (13-8)

Nsasa Makando 14p; Maelyn Ridener 15p; Aliyah Stallard 2p; Alexis Smith 19p; Tiana Austin 7p; Jordan Anderson 3p.

SOUTHERN (5-15)

DaVionna Sloan 11p, 6r; Nia Sheckles 14p, 4r; Krystal Jackson 2p; Azari Prescod 2p, 1r; Marsharea Henderson 6p, 5r; Navosha Sheckles 2p, 2r; Kelsey Thompson 1p, 2r.

PRP 80, FAIRDALE 64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Panthers (10-7) defeated the Bulldogs (6-13) with an impressive team performance. The Panthers were led by Amani Saunders and Perri Mitchell who scored 26 and 22 points respectively. PRP built an early lead behind Saunders and Faidale was unable to keep pace. Fairdale was led by Sophie Hale’s 19 points.

PRP (10-7)

Makenna Combs 1p; Reaunna Halsell 6p; Amani Saunders 26p; Mariah Jones 11p; Perri Mitchell 22p; Dayja Evons 14p.

FAIRDALE (6-13)

Hanah Cleveland 4p; A.T. Proctor 19p; Sophie Hale 6p; Caitlyn Chen 2p; Alyssa Gordon 3p; Skylar Gillies 1p; Sarah Fiorito 9p.

DOSS 57, J’TOWN 51

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Dragons (8-7) defeated the Chargers (5-13) behind Jamari Tillman’s 27 points. Both teams played even throughout the game. As time winded down the Dragons remained composed as the Chargers started to unravel after a 3-pointer was waived off.

DOSS (8-7)

Jamari Tillman 27p; Kemeshia Moxley 7p; Khadaizah Hellman 5p; Shacora Paige 12p; Kayla Tindall 10p.

J’TOWN (5-13)

Jasmine Majors 5p; Kamaya White 5p; Kaleb McDonald 8p; Jasmine Thomas 17p; Nia Cole 1p; Telia Perks 10p; Naomi Johnson 3p; Dezhane Carthen 2p.

VALLEY 55, WESTERN 44

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Destany Love scored 35 points, tying her season high, as Western (6-11) fell to the host Vikings (6-7). Lazhia Mitchell led the way for Valley with 20 points and Arion Holmes was close behind with 17 points to go along with eight rebounds.

VALLEY (6-7)

Brooklyn Black 7p, 3r; Serena Brumback 9p; Faith Jones 2p, 6r; Faith James 2p, 6r; Lazhia Mitchell 20p, 4r, 4a; Arion Holmes 17p, 8r.

WESTERN (6-11)

Destany Love 35p; Cheyenne Brooks 6p; Alyssa Hayes 3p.

BULLITT CENTRAL 60, ATHERTON 44

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Sierra Graham dominated with 18 points for the Cougars (6-13) as they went on to defeat the Rebels (9-14), 60-44. Amber Walden also had 13 points for the Cougars, a majority of which came from her four 3-pointers. Sarah Overley led her squad with with 19 points.

BULLITT CENTRAL (6-13)

Amber Walden 13p; Sierra Graham 18p; Makenzie Bible 3p; Lauren Welch 3p; Haley Maggard 5p; Katlin Graham 7p; Brooke Ewing 3p; Carlie Walls 5p; Courtney Blevens 3p.

ATHERTON (9-14)

Lauren Burks 4p; Sarah Overley 19p; Paige Riley 2p; Taeci White 4p; Lucy Washington 4p; Kaylynn Thompson 6p; Hailey Stone 5p.

MALE 75, CENTRAL 36

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Bulldogs (15-1) defeated the Yellow Jackets (8-6). The Bulldogs routed the Yellow Jackets in Friday’s contest. Male had 12 players record a score in the contest. Toelle Johnson led Male with 11 points. Central was led by Stephanie Cole who recorded 20 points and led all scorers.

MALE (15-1)

Ciaja Harbinson 4p, 6a; Toelle Johnson 11p, 5r; Emilia Sexton 8p; Destiny Combs 5p; Derise Cox 8p; Alana Striverson 8p; Jada Owens 5p, 6r; India Green 6p, 5r; Kyra Hogan 5p; Cameron Browning 3p; Logan Calvert 8p, 5r; Maya Crimes 3p.

CENTRAL (8-6)

Precious Hereford 7p; DeAsia Yates 3p; Gerail Pickett 1p; Stephonie Cole 20p; Aurianna Burnett 4p.

EASTERN 83, OLDHAM CO. 52

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Briana Mishler led hot-shooting Eastern (13-6) to a win over the Colonels (10-9). Mishler finished with 22 points and was one of four players scoring in double digits for the team. Eastern shot 55 percent from the field, including 6-of-13 from the 3-point line. Oldham Co. was led by Kaylee Nuernberger with 16 points.

OLDHAM CO. (10-9)

Bayleigh Richardson 3p; Madison Clark 4p, 5r; Lakynn Goldsmith 4p, 3r; Sophia Head 8p; Alexis Head 11p; Kaylee Nuernberger 16p; Aliyah Swanson 2p, 3r; Ally Korzeniowski 4p.

EASTERN (13-6)

Briana Mishler 22p, 3a; Tedi Nunn 2p; Breanna Anthony 4p; Molly Thompson 3p; Mikayla Kinnard 12p, 5r, 4a; Natalie Collins 12p, 4r, 6a; Kiara Pearl 13p; Destiny Houseal 8p, 5r; Jaidyn Townsend 1p; Devin Beach 6p, 4r.

CAL 58, NORTH HARDIN 46

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Summer Conti and Shelby Calhoun pushed the Centurions (13-6) past host North Hardin (3-18). Conti, recently signed to Rollins College, scored 18 points, while Calhoun posted a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. CAL swarmed the Trojans from the outset, forcing 23 steals in total. North Hardin was led by Sydney Coleman, who finished with 12 points.

NORTH HARDIN (3-18)

Addison Sutton 3p; Niya Jones 2p; TeDeja Marhsall 11p; Sydney Coleman 12p; Deveona Daniel 11p; Alexis Ingram 7p.

CAL (13-6)

Hayley Ice 4p; Summer Conti 18p, 3r, 3a; Emma Frank 2p, 4r; Shelby Calhoun 13p, 12r; Sarah McDonald 8p, 2r; Mia Beam 13p, 4r.

Raatz Fence/O’Shea’s Classic

at Mercy

MERCY 46, TOLEDO ROGERS (OH) 41

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Jaguars (10-10) squeezed out a 46-41 win against the Rams. Danielle Feldkamp led the Jaguars with 19 points and nine rebounds. Hope Sivori added 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals for the Jaguars.

TOLEDO ROGERS (Ohio)

Zia Cooke 13p, 4r, 6a, 5s; Ariss Amison 3p, 7r, 1a, 1b, 2s; Geionna Hollingsworth 1p, 4r, a. 1s; Keyaira Burroughs 5p, 1r, 1s; Lauren Smith 9p, 2r, 2s; Tasya Gant 4p, 7r, 1s; Tanaziah Hines 6p, 7r, 1a, 5b.

MERCY (10-10)

Taziah Jenks 7p, 5r, 1a, 1s; Raquael Reese 3p, 6r, 2a; Hope Sivori 11p, 6r, 2a, 2s; Regan Berger 2p, 4r, 2a, 1b, 2s; Josie Woods 4p, 1r, 1s; Danielle Feldkamp 19p, 9r, 1s.

BOYS

OLDHAM CO. 71, COLLINS 47

OLDHAM CO. (16-4)

Ryan Heelan 8p, 1a; Ismail Jones 6p, 2a; Jackson Gibson 14p, 7a, 5s; Travis Henderson 8p, 6r, 1a; Zach Larimore 17p,10r, 2a, 6s; Caleb Strunk 5p; Andre Brewer 8p; Jameson Meinhold 3p; Nicholas Coleman 2p.

COLLINS (15-5)

Eric Mowder 6p; Dayvion McKnight 7p; Charlie Cochran 13p, 16r, 2b; Nick Eades 1p; Dominque Turner 11p, 5r; Marcellus 9p, 4r.

6th Region All “A” Classic

HOLY CROSS 67, BETH HAVEN 45

HOLY CROSS (10-8)

Cade Crawley 13p; De’Shawn Ellis 3p; Sam Bearden 2p; Jaren McDonald 1p; Chase Phillips 18p; Cooper Scott 7p; Ethan Short 4p, 10r; Max Bearden 3p; Ethan Driskell 16p, 4r.

BETH HAVEN (10-7)

Isiah Mahoney 11p; Aaron Rice 3p; Dylan Kerr 2p; Austin Streble 14p; Cody Mikel 15p.

VALLEY 83, WESTERN 59

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Vikings (15-4) overtook the Warriors (7-10). Cam Wilson exploded tonight with 22 points and six 3-pointers for the Vikings. The Vikings hit total of 14 3-pointers in the game. Juvon Thompson led the Warriors with 21 points.

VALLEY (15-4)

Ty Walter 11p, 6r; Cam Wilson 22p; Raekwon Evans 13p, 9r; BJ Anderson 9p, 2a; Kurt Lewis 6p, 10a, 8r; Jaylen Smith 3p; Xavier Johnson 5p; Eric George 3p; Tre Anderson 11p, 6a.

WESTERN (7-10)

Mark Jones 5p; Raeshawn Wright 4p; Stoney Mack 4p; Dazmen Lively 2p; Juvon Thompson 21p; Jojuanta Dickerson 8p; Ernest Bradley 2p; Anthony Lewis 6p; Seth Sales 4p; Jaelin Shannon 3p.

BARDSTOWN 69, NORTH BULLITT 66

BARDSTOWN (14-4)

Kel Livers 19p; Tavris Slaughter 9p; TraJan Walls 13p; Daydrian Allen 28p.

NORTH BULLITT (6-13)

Lance Johnson 2p; Peyton Little 9p; Brendan Holt 14p; Travis Dunnavan 29p; Nate Johnson 2p; Logan Steinmacher 6p; Dylan Ing 4p.

MANUAL 48, ST. X 46, 2OT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Manual (4-13) held on to upset the visiting Tigers (11-7) in double overtime. With four seconds left at the end of the second overtime, Brock Cassin hit the front end of a one-and-one to put the Crimsons lead at four points and all but seal the win. Pierce Kiesler led all scorers with 16 points for St. X.

ST. X (11-7)

James Taylor 11p; Cameron McDonogh 5p; Tyler Barnes 3p; Paul Oberst 6p; Samuel Boarman 5p; Pierce Kiesler 16p.

MANUAL (4-13)

Willam Britt 8p; Jonah Gelhaus 2p; Jordan McClendon 5p; Kenyan Jacob 13p; Brock Cassin 4p; Terrance Ballard 5p; Noah Hawkins 11p.

DOSS 66, J’TOWN 56

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Terez Traynor tallied 21 points to lead the Dragons (13-7) over the Chargers (7-11), 66-56. Jaylon Hall finished with 14 points and had four 3-pointers for the Dragons as well. The Chargers’ Chris Trigg finished with 14 points and five rebounds.

DOSS (13-7)

Jaylon Hall 14p; Stephon Franklin 3p; Terez Traynor 21p; Shawnkel Knight-Goff 2p; Cameron Maddox 11p; Zha Cobi Stokes 2p; DaRon Washington 8p; Tyione Downs 3p; Michael Weaver 2p.

J’TOWN (7-11)

Dakota White 10p, 1r, 1a; Chris Trigg 14p, 5r, 1a; Delvonte McCloud 4p, 8r, 2a; Jalen Davis 8p, 1r, 2a; Jalen Garnett 5p, 3r; Jaden Rogers 3p, 2a; Jordan Lyons 12p, 1r, 1a.

BULLITT EAST 77, MEADE CO. 57

BRANDENBURG, Ky. – The Chargers (14-6 ) defeated the Green Wave (8-11) behind Luke Ezell’s 13 points and 10 assists. Connor Green led Bullitt East with 21 points. Bullitt East was able to build the lead and maintain it. The Green Wave were led by Noah Schwartz’s 15 points and 10 rebounds. Dakota Clayton chipped in 12 points as well.

BULLITT EAST (14-6)

Luke Ezell 13p, 10a, 5r, 7s; Connor Green 21p, 3r; Sean Johnson 3p; Jared Osborne 13p; Konnor Polson 11p; Grant Skaggs 6p; Derrick Donigan 8p; Michael Tandy 2p.

MEADE CO. (8-11)

Dawson Gagel 4p, 1a; Aiden Mathews 8p; Steven Benock 3p; Kobe Nikalio 5p; Noah Schwartz 15p, 10r; Dakota Clayton 12p, 4r; Chesney Weick 10p, 7r, 4a.

PRP 80, FAIRDALE 45

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Panthers (10-8) got red hot in the third. In a closely contest game between the Panthers and the Bulldogs (8-9) Malik Bunzy caught a red-hot hand in the third quarter to build an insurmountable lead for the Panthers. Bunzy connected from behind the arc five times. The Bulldogs were led by Gleen Queen’s 20 points. Queen led all scorers in the contest.

PRP (10-8)

B.J. Robinson 9p, 7r; Micah Kinnebrew 10p, 6r; Malik Bunzy 17p; Gerald Gray Jr. 5p, 5r; Trey Hill 14p, 7r; Cyncer Wilson 6p; Cashawn Beasley 10p; Tyler Redmon 5p; Tyler Anderson 4p.

FAIRDALE (8-9)

Glenn Queen 20p; Jaxon Gaddie 8p; Isaiah Roby 8p; Stephen Moore 1p; Craig Ash 8p.

IROQUOIS 73, MOORE 65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Raiders (11-9) were able to squeeze out an overtime win against the Mustangs (12-6). The Raiders were able to build an early first half lead. However, the Mustangs were able to stay composed and chip away at the lead in the second half. With less than thirty seconds in regulation the Mustangs were able to tie the game and force overtime. The Raiders pushed the tempo to go on a 11-point run to close the Mustangs out.

IROQUOIS (11-9)

T.C. Wright 2p; Damon Richardson 7p; TreSaun Edwards 19p; Davario Martin 12p; Rickey Holt 11p; Demetris Booth 8p; Markelle McDaniel 1p; Keelan Kennedy 13p

MOORE (12-6)

Raevon Vaden 9p; Russell Vaden 14p; Antwan Hurt 6p; Shamar Overstreet 9p; Keagan Gentry 4p; Ramon Collins 12p; J.J. Weaver 11p.

