Roundup: Three boys soccer teams headed to quarterfinals

With two goals on either end of halftime, the La Quinta boys’ soccer team defeated host Bloomington 2-0 Wednesday night to move onto the Division 2 CIF Southern Section quarterfinals.

Lucas Rosales got the Blackhawks on the board off a pass from Eduard Quintero. Just moments into the start of the second half, Andy Teran scored off an assist from Nick Strange. Logan Prescott made eight saves in goal to preserve the shutout.

La Quinta will host Santa Maria on Saturday at a time to be announced later.

Desert Mirage 2, Hart 1: With first half goals from Alejandro Pimentel and Jesse Gutierrez, the Rams held on for their 10th consecutive postseason win. Tony Lopez and Jesus Beltran recorded assists.

The Rams (22-4) host Western on Saturday in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m.

Cathedral City 1, Lawndale 1: After a tie through regulation and two overtime periods, the Lions prevailed in penalty kicks. Saturday, Cathedral City will travel to Bellflower for their quarterfinals matchup.

Boys’ tennis

Rancho Mirage 17, Indio 1: Daniel Whelan led the Rattlers with 6-0 sweeps in his three sets to lead the Rattlers to a season-opening win. Luis Velasquez lost only two games in his three sets, while Carlos Arias won two sets in singles.

In doubles, Tanner Moy and Carter Victorio and Alex Arias and Austin Robinson each won three sets while Julian Parks and Tanner Williams (two sets) and Julian Parks and Alex Fiero (one set) picked up the rest.

Cathedral City 11, Coachella Valley 7: Ishmael Ramirez and Carmelo Batoon led the Lions to a win over a former DVL foe with three doubles sets wins Wednesday. Sebastian Lopez and Luis Rodriguez picked up two sets, while Michael Asuncion and Andrew Nguyen won one together.

In singles, Max Corado and Mark Vogt each won two sets.

The Lions also played Beaumont on Tuesday and fell 10-8. Cathedral City plays next against Shadow Hills.