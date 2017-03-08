Roundup: Tigers roll past RHS; Panthers stuns Sioux Valley

Led by a 16-point effort from Altenburg, Harrisburg downed Roosevelt 71-52 in the Region 1AA championship to advance to the state tournament.

Roosevelt was led by Fiegen, who notched 19 points.

No other stats were provided.

Brookings 68, Brandon Valley 56 at Brandon Valley — Recap upcoming…

CLASS A SWEET 16

No. 16 Dakota Valley 85, No. 1 Sioux Valley 79 (OT) at Sanford Pentagon — In arguably the best game of the night, Dakota Valley rallied to stun top-seeded Sioux Valley on Tuesday at the Pentagon. Dakota Valley, which trailed through most of regulation, took the lead with 27 seconds left thanks to a layup from Robert Rosenquist that made it 73-72 with 27 seconds left. He tacked on a pair of free throws 20 seconds later that pushed the margin to three with under 10 seconds remaining.

Down, but not out, the Cossacks turned to senior Tayt Vincent, who delivered the game-tying 3-pointer with two seconds remaining.

In overtime, Rosenquist broke the 75-75 stalemate with a pair of free throws two minutes in.

Zack Puetz answered immediately with a 3-pointer for Sioux Valley, but John Prochello put Dakota Valley ahead for good with back-to-back buckets that pushed the score to 81-78 with 59 seconds remaining.

Rosenquist, who went 13-for-14 from the line, finished with a game-high 28 points.Jack McCabe added 19 points and three assists, while Luke Schmitt and Prochello tallied 13 and 11 points, respectively. Tanner Smith dished out six assists.

For Sioux Valley, Vincent accumulated 27 points, seven assists and a steal. The Augustana signee ends his high school career as the program’s all-time leading scorer.

Trevor Hanson tacked on 17 points and Max Nielson added 12 points and six assists.

No. 2 Madison 67, No. 15 Hot Springs 30 at Corn Palace — Mason Leighton led a quartet of double-digit scorers and Madison cruised past Hot Springs and into the state tournament. Leighton finished with a game-high 18 points to go with seven steals, while teammate Jaxon Janke tallied 14 points. Jadon Janke and Aaron Fiegen both finished with 10 points. For Hot Springs, Skyler Haden finished with 10 points. The Bulldogs limited Hot Springs to 29 percent shooting from the field.

No. 3 Chamberlain 61, No. 14 Crow Creek 47 at Pierre TF Riggs — Stats not provided.

No. 13 Tri-Valley 62, No. 4 Clark/Willow Lake 38 at Swiftel Center — No. 13 Tri-Valley will be joining its Dak XII brethren in Sioux Falls next weekend after it laid a healthy walloping on No. 4 Clark/Willow Lake on Tuesday. Jayden Burggraff led the Mustangs with 17 points and five assists, while teammate Will Steineke finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Noah Jewett finished with 13 points and 10 boards and Cade Falor added 12 points. For Clark/Willow Lake, Micah Burke finished with 14 points, Bradyn Rusher added 12 points and Jacob Prouty notched 10.

No. 12 Tea Area 83, No. 5 Little Wound 58 — Led by a combined 50 points from Noah and Ethan Freidel, No. 12 Tea Area punched its ticket to state with a blowout win over No. 5 Little Wound. Noah Freidel hit 12 of 23 shots (4 of 8 3-pointers) en route to a game-high 28 points. He tacked on seven boards, five assists, four steals and a block to fill out the rest of the statsheet. Not to be outdone, brother Ethan tallied 22 points on 7 of 14 shooting with five dimes. Payton Conrad also scored in double figures, finishing with 12 points. For Little Wound, Robert Shangreaux led the way with 20 points and 10 boards. Teammate Michael Brave chipped in 11 points.

No. 6 St. Thomas More 52, No. 11 Aberdeen Roncalli 45 — Recap upcoming…

No. 7 S.F. Christian 83, No. 10 Sisseton 44 at Swiftel Center — Fueled by a game-best 16-point performance from Koln Oppold, No. 7 Sioux Falls Christian punched its ticket to state with a rout of No. 10 Sisseton. Mitchell Goodbary and Gavin Schipper both added 13 points, while Dejay Fykstra finished with 12. For Sisseton, Dion Iyarpeya notched 13 points and seven assists, while DJ White notched 11. The Chargers shot 62 percent from the field and knocked down six of their nine 3-pointer attempts, with Oppold going 4-for-4.

No. 9 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 81, No. 8 Pine Ridge 77 at Winner Armory — No. 9 Mt. Vernon Plankinton got 46 of its points from two players, but it was enough to top No. 8 Pine Ridge and reach the state tournament. Devin Rihanek scored a game-high 26 points and added four assists, while teammate Dane Rihanek tallied 20 points and two assists. Hayden Schmidt dished out five assists. For Pine Ridge, Corey Brown finished with 22 points. Halin Bad Bear added 18 points and Joe O’Rourke finished with 15 points. Michael Janis tallied 12 points.