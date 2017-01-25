Roundup: Trinity proves title credentials

Trinity High School’s boys basketball team continues to prove its title credentials.

After winning the King of the Bluegrass and Arby’s Classic tournaments, the Shamrocks (20-3) walked into traditional 11th Region power Henry Clay’s court and froze the Blue Devils out, winning 80-59. Sophomore wing David Johnson led the team with 24 points as the Shamrocks shot 59.3 percent from the floor (32 of 54) and 56 percent from behind the arc (14 of 25).

As senior leader Jacob King continues to round into form after overcoming a hand injury suffered during preseason practice players like Johnson, Justin Powell (12 points) and Jay Scrubb (DNP) have helped keep Trinity in the win column and among the top teams in the state.

The road doesn’t get easier going forward. The Shamrocks on Friday welcome former state champion Allen Feldhous Jr. and Madison Central to Louisville with games ahead against Waggener, Taylor County, and DeSales to come.

Here's a look at stories, stats and scores from boys and girls basketball games in Louisville and around the Commonwealth on Jan. 24, 2017:

TRINITY 80, HENRY CLAY 59

TRINITY (20-3)

David Burton 8p, 6r, 3a; David Johnson 24p, 4r, 3a; Jacob King 10p, 8a; Justin Powell 12p, 3r; Lucas Burkman 8p, 4r; Brendan King 2p; Stan Turnier 4p; Walter Johnson 8p; Damon McClain 2p; Kammari Kennemore 2p.

HENRY CLAY (9-10)

Quentyn Jackson 11p; Andreus Green 20p, 7r; Justin Mitchell 10p, 10r; Jalen Williams 10p; Montaveon Bean 5p; Ramond Jackson 3p.

MALE 92, SOUTHERN 85, OT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Bulldogs (8-9) knocked off Southern (8-12) in overtime. Hunter McCutcheon scored 32 points for Male, including going 4-of-8 from the 3-point line, and Charles Wilson scored 30 points for Southern. Dan Black added 20 points for the Trojans, including a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to tie the game. Male owned the extra frame, hitting on 15-of-16 free throws, to put the game on ice.

MALE (8-9)

Javon Davis 4p; Jeremiah Goldwair 2p; Jaeliln Ferrell 7p; Darian Clyburn 5p, 6r; Gene Brown 2p; Howard Flemming 4p; Hunter McCutcheon 32p; Shane Doughty 11p; Armani Rowan 2p; Todd Jackson 1p; Hogan Brownley 22p, 15r.

SOUTHERN (8-12)

Dan Black 20p, 7r, 7a; Charles Wilson 30p, 6a; Jevon Collier 9p, 6r; Olieng Kalakon 3p, 6r; Matthew Jones 17p; Hakeim Reedel 6p.

EASTERN 50, ST. XAVIER 45

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Eagles (12-7) won a tightly contested game against the Tigers (12-7) on a night when they honored their 1997 state championship team. The game saw eight lead changes and eight ties but the Eagles were able to find a way to get their third straight win. Sugar Wyche led the Eagles with 18 points and five assists and Javen Rushin tallied 15 points for the Eagles. The Tigers were led by freshmen James Taylor’s 13 points. Junior Pierce Kiesler added 11 points.

EASTERN (12-7)

Sugar Wyche 18p, 5a; Jacob Robinson 4p; Kahill Garmon 2p; Caleb Williams 7p; Javen Rushin 15p.

ST. XAVIER (12-7)

James Taylor 13p; Chase Westenhofer 8p; Tyler Barnes 4p; Paul Oberst 1p; Jack Koch 3p; Samuel Boarman 3p; Evan Walker 2p; Pierce Kiesler 11p.

VALLEY 81, MEADE CO. 60

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Tre Anderson scored 23 points, including five 3-pointers, as Valley (15-4) rolled past visiting Meade Co. (8-12). Raekwon Evans posted a double-double, scoring 19 points and grabbing 18 rebounds. The win marks an 11th straight loss for the Green Wave after an 8-1 start.

MEADE CO. (8-12)

Cade Medley 8p; Dawson Gagel 2p; Matt Collard 6p; Aiden Matthews 6p; Carson Crump 3p; Steven Benock 12p; Noah Schwartz 16p; Dakota Clayton 3p; Will Crosier 2p; Chesney Weick 2p.

VALLEY (15-4)

Ty Walter 3p; Cam Wilson 17p; Raekwon Evans 19p, 11r; Curt Lewis 14p, 8a, 8r; Jaylen Smith 2p; Xavier Johnson 3p; Tre Anderson 23p, 7a.

ATHERTON 79, FAIRDALE 73

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Rebels (7-13) completed a comeback win over the Bulldogs (8-11). The Bulldogs had built a 12-point lead entering the fourth quarter but the Rebels caught fire and ripped off 33 fourth quarter points to win the game 79-73. Flynn Calnon was the top scorer for the Rebels. Calnon tallied 27 points and was assisted by Jordan Pulford who added 17 points. The Bulldogs were led by Ike Roby’s 24 points.

ATHERTON (7-13)

Noah Weber 5p; Flynn Calnon 27p; Keron Bentley 8p; Abe Barthelemy 3p; Ty Lauderdale 9p; Jordan Pulford 17p; Justin Lado 10p.

FAIRDALE 73 (8-11)

Glenn Queen 11p; Jaxon Gaddie 6p; Makelo Sullivan 2p; Ike Roby 24p; Seth Dewboys 5p; Treziaun Allen 2p; Mark Sullivan 2p; Jacobi Dixon 6p; Craig Ash 15p.

MOORE 53, DESALES 49

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the second consecutive night, Moore came out victorious. The Mustangs knocked off the Colts, 53-49, in a defensive battle that was close throughout. Ramon Collins scored a game-high 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Shamar Overstreet chipped in with 10 points. Austin Black scored a team-high 14 points for the Colts in the defeat.

MOORE (14-7)

Ramon Collins 19p, 8r; Shamar Overstreet 10p; Justin Weaver 8p, 5r; Malik Anderson 6p; Antwan Hurt 5p, Russel Vaden 5p, 6r

DESALES (12-7)

Austin Black 14p; Sam Weining 12p; Travis Seibert 12p; Jaxon Burgess 11

WAGGENER 60, CAL 48

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Wildcats (13-6) defeated the Centurions (15-5) behind Devon Cooper’s solid offensive performance. Cooper tallied 25 points in the win. Cooper, who just recently joined the lineup for the Wildcats, is proving to be a solid addition, as the Wildcats have defeated CAL and Waggener.

WAGGENER (13-6)

Ron Fell 6p; Ethan Taylor 6p; Kezion Hudson 4p; J.J. Kalakon 3p; Jacquess Hobbs 12p; Ben Sinic 2p; Cobe Montgomery 2p; Devon Cooper 25p.

CAL (15-5)

Milton Wright 11p; KC Purvis 9p; Parker Jones 9p; Wyatt Allison 6p; Austin Carr 5p; Michael Woodward 8p.

SOUTH OLDHAM 84, CARROLL CO. 55

SOUTH OLDHAM (17-3)

Jo Griffin 27p; Peyton Hicks 14p; Devin Young 13p; Luke Morrison 12p; Aaron Franklin 11p; Dyllon Hoover 3p; Devin Bishop 3p; Dustin Hubrich 1p

CARROLL CO. (4-15)

Evan McMahan 21p; Tyler Stewart 12p; Eli Yocum 10p; Wyatt Supplee 6p; Braedyn Cole 4p; David Duncan 2p

ST. FRANCIS 85, BROWN 62

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — St. Francis senior James Risley and sophomore Ahmad Moore carried the Wyverns (10-6) past the Bears. Moore scored 26 of his 32 points in the second half. Risely scored 15 of his 26 in the second half.

ST. FRANCIS (10-6)

TJ Richardson 2p; Caleb Mason 2p; Jonah LeStrange 5p; Noah Sparks 5p; Jomar Sullivan 13p; James Risley 26p; Ahmad Moore 32p.

BROWN (5-12)

LeAllen Halsell 2p; Ethan McComas 2p; Parker Hodge 2p; Evan Thompson 2p; Kobe Hess 2p; Montez Moore 2p; Collin Bynum 5p; Jairus Bibb 8p; Sanjay Sivils 17p; Jared Fife 20p.

J’TOWN 79, BULLITT CENTRAL 49

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Chargers (8-11) defeated the Cougars (7-12). The Chargers built their lead early and continued to push the pace against the Cougars. The Chargers were led by Jordan Lyons’ 16 points. Lyons helped the Chargers end a five-game skid. The Cougars look to bounce back from Tuesday night’s loss against Western H.S. on Friday night.

J’TOWN (8-11)

Dakota White 4p; Justin Baker 4p; Chris Trigg 2p; Delvonte McCloud 7p; Jalen Garnett 4p; Jaden Rogers 8p; Jordan Lyons 16p; Tayshon Candell 5p; Clifton Rutledge 9; William Brown 7p; Carlos Foster 5p.

BULLITT CENTRAL (7-12)

Jake Mann 9p; Tay Higdon 4p; Aiden Terry 4p; Seth Mitchell 4p; Danny Goldsmith 6p; Jax Lester 2p; Trey Kerney 9p; John Barnes 1p; Chander Ocasio 6p; Tyler Tatum 2p; Nolan Creason 3p; Tanner Hazlett 2p.

PORTLAND 62, BETH HAVEN 51

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Eagles (5-12) ended a five-game slide by toppling the Bearcats (10-7). The Eagles were led by sophomore Quincy Dye’s 28 points.

PORTLAND (5-12)

Isaiah Young 9p; Keller Mackey 4p; Quincy Dye 28p; Michael Meredith 10p; Jonah Trejo 11p.

BETH HAVEN (10-7)

Cody Mikel 13p; Austin Streble 13p; Aaron Rice 11p; Isaiah Mahoney 9p; Dylan Kerr 5p.

CENTRAL 77, WESTERN 70

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Yellow Jackets (11-8) held on to defeat the Warriors (7-11). The Yellow Jackets were up 20 points in the third quarter as the Warriors began to storm back into contention. The Warriors closed the gap to nine but solid free-throw shooting from Derron Douglas helped the Yellow Jackets to hold off the Warriors. The Yellow Jackets senior guard Devon Firman tallied 16 points in Tuesday’s win and has surpassed 1,000 career points. Douglas finished the night with 15 points. The Warriors were led by Juvon Thompson 24 points.

CENTRAL (11-8)

Korey Johnson 12p; Derron Douglas 15p; Dominique Knight 10p; Josh Watkins 7p; James Simpson 6p; Chris Rawlings 2p; Andrew Crittenden 9p; Devon Firman 16p.

WESTERN (7-11)

Mark Jones 3p; Dajour Cameron 13p; Oneal Swint 8p; James Wright 4p; Dazmen Lively 4p; Juvon Thompson 24p; Tyon Pearson 11p; Anthony Lewis 2p.

Girls Louisville Invitational Tournament at Bellarmine

CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 57, NORTH BULLITT 45

CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (15-6)

Emma Wesley 10p, 4s, 3a; Summer Conti 12p, 3a, 3s; Shelby Calhoun 16p, 9r, 3a, 3s; Sarah McDonald 12p, 8r; Mia Beam 7p, 3a.

NORTH BULLITT (13-6)

Lexi Mouser 3p; Hayley Free 17p; Lauren Deel 10p, 11r, 4a, 4b; Sarah Janes 2p, 6r; Caroline Janes 8p; Kayli Davis 5p.

MERCY 70, FERN CREEK 48

FERN CREEK (13-9)

Nsasa Makando 16p, 6a; Maelyn Ridener 6p; Aliyah Stallard 8p; Alexis Smith 10p, 10r, 4s; Tiana Austin 8p, 6r.

MERCY (12-10)

Jaylyn Shorter 2p; T.T. Jenks 1p; Hope Sivori 4p, 7a; Regan Berger 8p; Josie Woods 9p, 7r; Camryn Muss 9p; Raquael Reese 17p, 7r; Grace Walsh 6p; Danielle Feldkamp 14p, 8r.

EASTERN 56, ASSUMPTION 42

ASSUMPTION (10-13)

McKenna Schelb 2p; Abby McQueary 10p, 7r; Samantha Babey 2p; Jenna Calhoun 7p; Maggie Metzger 2p; Piper Gray 1p; Kristin Olinick 4p; Taylor Allen 7p, 3a; Payton Cronen 7p.

EASTERN (15-6)

Bri Mishler 7p, 3a; Bre Anthony 15p; Mikayla Kinnard 11p, 10r, 3a; Natalie Collins 3p; Kiara Pearl 6p; Destiny Houseal 6p; Jayden Townsend 2p; Devin Beach 6p.

BULLITT EAST 62, CENTRAL 31

CENTRAL (8-8)

Thelisia Beasley-Guin 4p, 4s; Precious Hereford 8p, 8r; Darian Neal 8p; Stephonie Cole 8p, 8r; India New 3p.

BULLITT EAST (19-4)

Lauren Masden 3p; Amber Higdon 2p, 3s; Lindsey Duvall 10p, 8r, 3s; Cori Etherton 3p; Alexis Taylor 6p; Allie Rae Thompson 2p; Alyssa Peak 4p; Kirstie Henn 14p, 3s; Kathleen Scott 8p, 4a, 3s; Emmy Ralph 10p.

SOUTH OLDHAM 67, BALLARD 64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Dragons (14-6) staved off the Bruins (6-10) by building an early first half lead. The Dragons were led by Sydney and Peyton Herold who recorded 20 points and 18 points, respectively. Maggie Smith tallied an additional 16 points for the Dragons. Kiarah Carney led the Bruins in scoring with 24 points. Camryn Austin added 19 additional points for the Bruins.

SOUTH OLDHAM (14-6)

Sydney Herold 20p; Skylar Sahatjian 3p; Maggie Smith 16p; Payton Herold 18p; Lexi Bowlden 3p; Abby Miles 5p; Brooke Short 2p.

BALLARD (6-10)

Camryn Austin 19p; Sadye Valentine 4p; Claire Simmons 4p; Jada Williams 6p; Kiarah Carney 24p; Naria Reed 7p.

OLDHAM CO. 55, THOMAS NELSON 45

BUCKNER, Ky. – Bethany Orr scored 25 points for Thomas Nelson (4-14), but Oldham Co. (11-9) grabbed the victory. The Colonels held a steady lead throughout and never trailed. Oldham Co. was led by Madison Clark, who scored 13 points.

THOMAS NELSON (4-14)

Riane Clark 2p; Marley Rogers 5p; Bethany Orr 25p; Kenleigh Fritz 9p; Haleigh Reiter 3p; Josie Reiter 1p.

OLDHAM CO. (11-9)

Madison Clark 13p; Lakynn Goldsmith 7p; Sophia Head 9p; Alexis Head 15p; Kylee Nuernberger 8p; Aliyah Swanson 1p; Ally Korzeniowski 2p.

BETH HAVEN 36, PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 18

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Beth Haven (5-9) doubled up visiting Portland Christian (1-14). No player scored in double figures in the game. The Bearcats raced out to a 14-2 advantage in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

PORTLAND CHRISTIAN (1-14)

Lydia Cyrus 6p; Adrianna Wilson 4p; Hannah Taylor 4p; Sarah Goul 2p; Emily Scott 2p.

BETH HAVEN (5-9)

Sarena Vaughn 9p, 3r; Kenzie Davis 9p; Gabby Ellis 7p, 5r, 4a; Delanie 4p, 7r; Leslie Pierre 3p, 3a; Becca Sharp 2p, 3a; Lexi Beard 2p.

