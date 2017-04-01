Roundup: Trinity wins PBR Challenge opener

The Trinity High School baseball team made a statement Friday night.

In its opening game of the PBR Kentucky/Tennessee Challenge the Shamrocks crushed Farragut (Tenn.), 13-1, at Mt. Juliet, Tenn. hitting three home runs along the way. Farragut is ranked the No. 3 team in class 3A in Tennessee.

The Shamrocks, which arrived late to the game, got off the bus and got off to a quick start. Senior Matthew Higgins hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first and then junior A.J. Arnold followed that up with a three-run shot three batters later. Trinity scored another four runs in the bottom of the second to make it a 9-0 lead early on.

On the mound, senior Brandon Pfaadt had a quality start, throwing seven innings and allowing just one run on five hits with a walk and ten strikeouts.

“I’m certainly impressed with our kids,” Trinity coach Rick Arnold said. “We were a little late getting here because of the spring break traffic and then the construction. We’ve got a great group of seniors and we’ve got a poised group. We rolled off the bus and hit 2 home runs in the first inning. Offensively we stayed with balls in the strike zone and hit the ball well. And Brandon was really good, kept his pitch count down against the No. 3 team in Tennessee. He threw an excellent game out there.”

Trinity is back in action Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in its second game of the PBR Challenge facing Houston County.

Here’s a look at some of the other scores from Friday’s action involving Louisville Metro schools:

BASEBALL

BUTLER 3, EASTERN 0

BUTLER 100 110 0 – 3 7 2

EASTERN 000 000 0 – 0 2 5

WP: Ryan Luckett (2-1) 6 ⅔ IP, 2 H. 3 BB, 8 K.

LP: Brendan Koester (1-2) 4 IP, 2 R, 6 H, 3 BB, 6 K.

BUTLER (5-4): Cameron McKune 1-3, 1 RBI.

EASTERN (4-5)

BOYS TENNIS

MANUAL 5, NORTH BULLITT 0

Singles: 1. Anna Littlefield (Manual) d. Amanda Barr (North Bullitt) 6:0 6:2; 2. Mariko Chou (Manual) d. Shanna Blocker (North Bullitt) 6:0 6:1; 3. Izabel Gold (Manual) d. Sydney Johnson (North Bullitt) 6:0 6:0.

Doubles 1. Meena Pattabiraman and Divya Manirajan (Manual) d. Olivia Froman and Delayna Holman (North Bullitt) 6:1 6:0. 2. Calla Reed and Sydney Dicks (Manual) d. Zoey Yount and Peyton Coleman (North Bullitt) 6:0 6:2.