Roundup: U of L commit Schmeltz stars for PRP

Garrett Schmeltz showed again why he was so coveted by the University of Louisville and Dan McDonnell’s coaching staff.

The junior southpaw Louisville commit threw a complete-game shutout, giving up just four hits and striking out 11 batters as Pleasure Ridge Park routed Jeffersontown, 9-0 Thursday afternoon. Nick Rucker and Dallas Glass both hit homeruns for the Panthers to lead the team to victory. The win keeps PRP unbeaten this season, improving its record to 6-0.

Schmeltz committed to the Cardinals last August after an unofficial visit to campus.

Here’s a look at other scores from spring sports action around Louisville on Thursday, March 30:

Baseball

SAYRE 8, SOUTHERN 0

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Spartans (4-4) defeated the visiting Trojans (4-6) in a shutout. James Dupree was the winning pitcher for Sayre, allowing zero hits, zero runs, and throwing three strikeouts in three innings. Jonluk Cancel had the lone hit for Southern on three at-bats. William Lain finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs for Sayre.

SOUTHERN 000 000 0 – 0 1 7

SAYRE 031 310 0 – 8 7 2

WP: James Dupree (1-0) 3IP, 0H, 0R, 3K, 0BB

LP: Justin Bowles (0-1) 2IP, 1H, 3R, 0ER, 1K, 2BB

SOUTHERN (4-6): Jonluk Cancel (1-3).

SAYRE (4-4): William Lain (2-4, 3RBI).

PRP 9, J’TOWN 0

PRP 001 224 X – 9 11 0

J’TOWN 000 000 0 – 0 4 1

WP: Garrett Schmeltz 7IP, 4H, 1BB, 11K.

LP: EdwardAlexander 4 2/3IP, 7H, 5R, 2K, 2BB.

PRP (6-0): NickRucker (2-4, 2B, HR); Dallas Glass (2-4, HR); Jarrett Troklus (1-1, 2B); Dylan Carnes (1-2, 2B).

J’TOWN (4-6): Alexander (2-3); Kyle Owens (1-2, 2B).

DEERFIELD (ILL.) 11, CAL 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – CAL (4-5) fell to Deerfield (Ill.) (2-5) in five innings. Aaron Blake and Luke Price registered the only two hits for the Centurions. Blake finished 1-for-2 with a double and a run, while Price finished 1-for-2. Matt Rosenbaum led Deerfield (Ill.) at the plate, finishing 2-for-2 with two doubles, two runs, and two RBIs.

DEERFIELD (ILL.) 137 00 – 11 11 1

CAL 000 10 – 1 2 2

WP: Zak Raske (1-1) 3 1/3IP, 2H, 1R, 4K, 1BB

LP: Johnny Allen (0-3) 2 2/3IP, 8H, 11R, 5K, 6BB

DEERFIELD (ILL.) (2-5): Tyler Wood (3-4, 1R, 3RBI); Matt Rosenbaum (2-2, 2 2B, 2R, 2RBI); Sam Fradin (2-4, 2B, 2RBI).

CAL (4-5): Aaron Blake (1-2, 2B, 1R); Luke Price (1-2).

BULLITT EAST 000 000 0 – 0 4 2

BULLITT CENTRAL 020 000 x – 2 7 1

WP: I James – 7 IP, 5 K, 1BB, 4 H, 0 R

LP: Davis 2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER.

BULLITT CENTRAL (5-4) – Kleinhelter 2-4

BULLITT EAST (6-3) – Lobred 1-3 2B.

Softball

BULLITT EAST 2, BUTLER 1

MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. – The Chargers (4-4) held off the Bears (4-3) 2-1. Chargers pitcher Taylor Roby struck out 10 batters and had one hit at the plate with 2RBIs. Regular Butler starter Hailey Whitmer sat out with an illness.

BULLITT EAST 200 000 x – 2 2 1

BUTLER 000 010 0 – 1 1 0

WP: Taylor Roby 7IP, 10K.

LP: Annabelle Ramirez 6IP, 13K.

BULLITT EAST (4-4): Roby (1H, 2RBI); Jordan Goers (1H).

BUTLER (4-3): Carley Ziegler (1H).

SPENCER CO. 4, EASTERN 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Spencer Co. (7-0) inched past the Eagles (7-2) to remain undefeated in a battle of six-win teams. The Bears scored two runs in the first to take control early, and Eastern was unable to get over the hump in a close game. Spencer Co. will take its undefeated mark down to Alabama next week. Eastern was led by doubles from Peyton Mills, Morgan Willoughby, and Tedi Nunn.

SPENCER CO. 200 000 2 – 4 7 2

EASTERN 000 010 1 – 2 5 2

WP: Elizabeth Huckleberry (5-0) 7IP, 5H, 2R, 8K, 3BB

LP: Brittany Ernst (3-2) 7IP, 7H, 4R, 3ER, 3K, 0BB

SPENCER CO. (7-0): Bailey Brooks (2-3, 2B, 1RBI).

EASTERN (7-2): Peyton Mills (1-4, 2B, 1R); Morgan Willoughby (2-4, 2B, 2RBI); Tedi Nunn (1-3, 2B).

Girl’s Tennis

MALE 4, PRESENTATION 1

Singles: 1. Shaylah McKeever (M) d. Casey Peters (P) 6-0, 6-0; 2. Chardonnay Murphy (M) d. Kristen Locklander (P) 6-7, 6-3, 10-7; 3. Charlene Lalata (M) d. Abagail Stewart (P) 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles: 1. Claire Curtis and Leah Vogt (P) d. Laura Will and Allison Bradshaw (M) 6-4, 6-2; 2. Victoria Branch and Anisa Bobzien (M) d. Taylor Starks and Ellie Tolbert (P) 6-1, 6-1.

NORTH OLDHAM 4, ASSUMPTION 1

Singles: 1.Katie Beavin (NO) d. Sarah Fitzgerald (A) 6-0, 6-0; 2. Emma Beavin (NO) d. Alia Ahmadi (A) 6-2, 6-0; 3. Hannah Leibman (NO) d. Gabby Tinsley (A) 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles: 1. Jenny Stekardis and Erin Biddle (NO) d. Abby Harlan and Hamilton Nichols (A) 7-6, 6-4; 2. Kendall Hieatt and Sarah Cook (A) d. Katherine Kenney and Pallavi Katragadda (NO) 6-3, 6-1.