Roundup: Valley sets records from downtown

It didn’t matter whether they were shooting from a foot outside the 3-point line or from Fourth Street Live!. Valley High School’s boys basketball team wasn’t missing from deep.

The Vikings connected on a record-breaking 18 3-pointers as they trounced Fairdale, 99-70 on Tuesday evening. The 18-made 3-pointers are both a school record and tied for the seventh-highest mark in state history according to the KHSAA.

“We’ve had some good practices as of late and I’ve been drilling the kids on shooting and how important it is,” Valley coach DeJuan Wheat said. “Tonight was one of the residuals of hard work. These guys have been working hard lately and concentrating on their shooting, and it really paid off tonight.”

Wheat said Tre Anderson opened the game with a pair of 3-pointers and it was lights out from there, with everyone stepping up to hit shots from behind the arc. Anderson finished with 15 points, Cam Wilson scored 24, Ty Walter had 18, Xavier Johnson had 16, and Eric George finished with 15 points and five assists. Point guard Curt Lewis recorded a rare rebound-assist double-double, finishing with 11 rebounds and 13 assists to go with just two points, serving as the maestro of the proceedings.

“We’ve got a super point guard in Curt Lewis and not only is he a good player but he’s our most unselfish player,” Wheat said. “When you’ve got a point guard that’s 6-foot-3, can breakdown defenses, can see over the defense and find guys in shooting positions, that’s good for all the other players, to find shooters in shooting range.”

The win was Valley’s fifth in a row and in its last four games, the team has scored 79 points or more in each game.

McDaniels brothers dominate on the court

Ryan McDaniels and Tyler McDaniels had a night to remember.

Collegiate’s twin-tower siblings both had huge performances in the Titans 73-65 win over Iroquois, with senior Ryan McDaniels recording a triple-double and freshman Tyler McDaniels recording a double-double.

Ryan, a 6-foot-9 forward, scored 12 points to go with 12 rebounds and 12 blocks, while Tyler, a 6-foot-5 forward, scored 13 points along with 12 rebounds.

What a special night. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen that,” Collegiate coach Shannon Weaver said. “Iroquois presses and just turns up the tempo, so it was everywhere. Ryan is an excellent 3-point shooter. (His scoring) was inside out, Tyler’s was mostly around the basket. We were just being patient and got some great opportunities with back cuts.”

Ryan has signed with the University of Alabama-Huntsville, while Weaver said he believes Tyler is farther along as a freshman than where Ryan was at his age. Ryan transferred to Collegiate last season after two years at St. Xavier.

Here’s a look at stats and scores from across Louisville and the Commonwealth from boys and girls basketball games played on Jan. 31, 2017.

SCORES

BOYS

VALLEY 99, FAIRDALE 70

​FAIRDALE (9-13)

Glenn Queen 8p; Jaxon Gaddie 5p; Markelo Sullivan 7p; Ike Roby 20p; Seth Dewboys 3p; Mark Sullivan 1p; Jacobi Dixon 6p; Craig Ash 17p; Jarron Gaddie 3p.

VALLEY (17-4)

Ty Walter 18p; Cam Wilson 24p; Ray Evans 9p, 10r; Curt Lewis 2p, 11r, 13a; Xavier Johnson 16p; Eric George 15p, 5a; Tre Anderson 15p, 6a.

COLLEGIATE 73, IROQUOIS 65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The McDaniels’ recorded a McTriple and McDouble in the Titans (15-8) win over the Raiders (13-12). Ryan McDaniel tallied 12 points, 12 rebounds and 11 blocks. Tyler McDaniel recorded 13 points and 12 rebounds. Barrett Myers led Collegiate in scoring tallying 22 points. The Raiders were led by Keelan Kennedy and Damon Richardson who both recorded 22 points.

COLLEGIATE (15-8)

Barrett Myers 22p; Alec Hertzman 19p; Tyler McDaniel 13p,12r; Ryan McDaniel 12p, 12r, 11b; Parker Duff 7p.

IROQUOIS (13-12)

Keelan Kennedy 22p; Damon Richardson 22p; TreSaun Edwards 11p; Davarrio Martin 6p; Markelle McDaniel 2p; Shawn Thomas 1p; Rickey Holt 1p.

BUTLER 58, MANUAL 56

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bears (12-9) came back in the fourth quarter to defeat the Crimsons (5-15). The Crimson held the lead entering the fourth quarter but the Bears were able to mount a comeback to win by two. The Bears were led by Maurice Tolley’s 16 points.

BUTLER (12-9)

Jaquay Wales 12p; Marcus Montgomery 5p; Austin Wise 12p; Kelshawn Mozee 5p; Maurice Tolley 16p; Devin Pendergrass 4p; Michael Burns 4p.

MANUAL (5-15)

William Britt 7p; Jonah Gelhaus 3p; Jordan McClendon 17p; Kenyan Jacob 10p; Eli Roberts 3p; Noah Hawkins 16p.

BALLARD 76, PRP 63

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a tightly contested game, the Bruins (17-5) were able to pull away from the Panthers (11-8). Vonnie Patterson scored 24 points to lead the Bruins and Dorian Tisby and Jamil Wilson contributed 17 and 14 points, respectively. The Bruins held the lead the entire game. However, the Panthers were able to rally all-night but the Bruins continued to stymie any rally the Panthers made.

BALLARD (17-5)

Tyrese Duncan 2p; Marshon Ford 3p; Tyron Duncan 2p; Dorian Tisby 17p; Antoine Darby 4p; Delonta Wimberly 8p; Jamil Wilson 14p; Vonnie Patterson 24p; Jaylen Price 2p.

PRP (11-8)

Bryant Robinson 8p; Micah Kinnebrew 2p; Malik Bunzy 8p; Gerald Gray 17p; Trey Hill 10p; Cyncer Wilson 5p; Darius Osbourne 8p; Logan Hudson 5p.

FERN CREEK 71, ST. X 54

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Fern Creek (23-2) won its ninth game in a row by beating St. X (12-10). Fern Creek made three 3-pointers on its first three possessions of the game and built a 42-24 lead at the half. Chance Moore led Fern Creek with 19 points, while St. X was led by James Taylor, who finished with 16 points.

ST. X (12-10)

James Taylor 16p, 3r, 6a; Chase Westenhofer 6p; Tyler Barnes 4p, 7r; Paul Oberst 4p, 3r; Jack Koch 3p; William Crum 5p; Samuel Boarman 6p, 4r; Evan Walker 2p, 3r, 3a; Pierce Kiesler 8p, 3r.

FERN CREEK (23-2)

AJ Thomas 4p, 3a; Anthony Wales 8p; Ahmad Price 15p, 5r, 3a; Daiquan Jones 4p, 3r; Clint Wickliffe 2p; Darian Childress 4p, 4r; Kyree Hawkins 2p, 3r; Chance Moore 19p; Tony Rogers 13p, 6r.

HOLY CROSS 76, BETH HAVEN 47

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Cougars (10-9) splashed the Bearcats (10-10). Cody Mikel recorded a double-double. Mikel had 26 points and 10 rebounds in the Bearcats defeat. The Cougars were led by a complete team effort. Jaren McDonald was the Cougars leading scorer, 15-points.

HOLY CROSS (10-9)

Cade Crawley 2p; DeShawn Ellis 14p; Sam Bearden 2p; Jaren McDonald 15p; Chase Phillips 7p; Cooper Scott 7p; Ethan Short 9p; Max Bearden 4p; Ethan Driskell 6p; Keeton Thornsberry 8p.

BETH HAVEN (10-10)

Cody Mikel 26p, 10r, 5b; Austin Streble 6p; Aaron Rice 2p; Dylan Kerr 7p; Hunter Judd 6p.

SOUTHERN 98, SHAWNEE 68

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – All 12 players who registered minutes scored for the Trojans (10-12) as they ran past the Golden Eagles (1-18). The Trojans built a 30-14 lead by the end of the first quarter and never looked back. Nick Warf led all scorers with 18 points for Shawnee.

SHAWNEE (1-18)

Rayshawn Tucker 9p; Nick Warf 18p; Amontay Mitchell 16p; Josiah Bivens 15p; Dalton Johnston 10p.

SOUTHERN (10-12)

Dan Black 16p, 6r, 5a; Charles Wilson 9p; Ronyell Hamby 9p; Jevon Collier 8p; Isaiah Jackson 10p; Olieng Kalakon 5p; Anthony Mathis 7p; Andre Walker 11p; Omari Tyler 2p; Edward Johnson 4p; Matthew Jones 9p; Hakeim Reedel 8p, 11r.

BULLITT CENTRAL 44, NORTH BULLITT 39

MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. – Bullitt Central (8-13) avenged an early-season loss by beating rival North Bullitt (6-18) in a nail-biter. The Eagles took the lead with a little over a minute remaining, but Bullitt Central responded. Tanner Hazlett had an offensive rebound putback to put the Cougars back on top and grab the victory.

NORTH BULLITT (6-18)

Lance Johnson 5p; Peyton Luttrell 8p; Logan Steinmacher 10p; Brendan Holt 8p; Nate Johnson 2p; TJ Toney 6p.

BULLITT CENTRAL (8-13)

Jake Mann 16p; Aiden Terry 15p; Ashton Collins 2p; Chander Ocasio 2p, 6r; Tyler Tatum 4p; Tanner Hazlett 5p.

SOUTH OLDHAM 82, NORTH OLDHAM 68

CRESTWOOD, Ky. —The Dragons (19-3) slay the Mustangs (14-10). Jo Griffin controlled the Dragons offense recording seven assist and 22 points. Ironically both teams were on fire from behind the three-point line. The Dragons and Mustangs combined for 19 three-pointers on the night. Jalen Henry was the leading scorer for the Mustangs who totaled 23 points. *Jo Griffin recorded his 1,000 career point.

SOUTH OLDHAM (19-3)

Jo Griffin 22p, 7a; Devin Young 18p; Sam Beard 4p; Dyllon Hoover 8p; Luke Morrison 9p; Aaron Franklin 21p.

NORTH OLDHAM (14-10)

Jalen Henry 23p; Zach Wheeler 15p; William Bonnie 4p; Jeff McLellan 4p; Justin Rose 17p; Dylan Yates 5p.

BULLITT EAST 70, J’TOWN 66

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Jared Osborne scored 24 points and Bullitt East (16-7) rallied in the fourth quarter to narrowly push past J’Town (9-13). With two minutes remaining, Bullitt East took the lead for good and was able to make free throws to seal the win. Delvonte McCloud put up a double-double in the defeat for J’Town, finishing with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

BULLITT EAST (16-7)

Noah Wilson 5p; Connor Green 13p; Rece Watson 4p; Konnor Polson 8p; Jared Osborne 24p; Luke Ezell 9p; Thomas Wiseheart 7p.

J’TOWN (9-13)

Dakota White 11p, 4r; Jalen Davis 10p, 3a; William Brown 7p, 4a; Delvonte McCloud 16p, 13r; Justin Baker 6p; Chris Trigg 12p, 4r; Jaden Rogers 2p; Jalen Garnett 2p.

BROWN 73, PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 70

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Bears (7-13) won a second game in a row behind a 21-point effort from senior Jared Fife. Brown narrowly pushed past Quincy Dye and visiting Portland Christian (6-14). Dye led all scorers with 29 points in the contest.

PORTLAND CHRISTIAN (6-14)

Lukas Kennedy 2p; Isaiah Young 7p; Keller Mackey 11p; Jonah Trejo 11p; Quincy Dye 29p; Michael Merideth 11p.

BROWN (7-13)

Jared Fife 21p; Jairus Bibb 10p; Collin Bynum 13p; Sanjay Sivils 10p; Evan Thompson 2p; Kobe Hess 3p; CJ Combs 2p.

OLDHAM CO. 68, EASTERN 60

BUCKNER, Ky. — The Colonels pulled away from the Eagles in the fourth quarter to win their 20th game of the season. Jackson Gibson (15 points, five rebounds, five assists), Zach Larimore (14 points, seven rebounds) and Ishmael Jones (14 points, four assists) led the way for the Colonels. After leading by just one point heading into the fourth quarter, the Colonels outscored the Eagles 25-18 in the final eight minutes of the game. Javen Rushin scored a game-high 17 points for the Eagles.

OLDHAM CO. (20-4)

Ishmael Jones 14p, 4a; Ryan Heelan 9p; Jackson Gibson 15p, 5r, 5a; Travis Henderson 10p, 6r; Zach Larimore 14p, 7r; Caleb Strunk 3p; Cameron Covany 3p

EASTERN (14-9)

Sugar Wyche 10p; Braxton Johnson 10p; Kahlil Garmon 5p; Caleb Williams 3p; Javen Rushin 17p; Jacob Robinson 11p; Will Clay 4p

GIRLS

DOSS 60, SENECA 49

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Jamari Tillman scored 23 points to lead Doss (9-8) past the visiting Redhawks (5-17). Breanna Anthony led the Dragons, who have won five of their past six games, with 18 points.

SENECA (5-17)

Ashanti Starks 4p; Breanna Anthony 18p; Alexis White 18p; Marie Ninamou 6p; Jamia Brightwell 3p.

DOSS (9-8)

Jamari Tillman 23p; Kameshia Moxley 6p; Shacora Paige 17p; Kayla Tindall 14p.

SOUTH OLDHAM 70, NORTH OLDHAM 39

CRESTWOOD, Ky. – Lexi Bowlden scored 16 points to lead South Oldham (17-6) past the rival Mustangs (12-10). The Dragons used a 17-6 run in the second quarter to build a 20-point halftime lead. The win marks a fourth in a row for the Dragons. North Oldham was led by Anne Thomas-Proctor, who finished with 14 points.

NORTH OLDHAM (12-10)

Anne Thomas-Proctor 14p; Caitlyn Chen 9p; Sarah Fiorito 4p; Sophie Hale 4p; Hannah Cleveland 2p; Alyssa Gordon 2p; Skylar Gillies 2p; Olivia Hinton 2p.

SOUTH OLDHAM (17-6)

Lexi Bowlden 16p; Sydney Herold 14p; Skyler Sahatjian 12p; Peyton Herold 12p; Maggie Smith 8p; Madie Boehnlein 5p; Brooklyn Blackburn 2p; Abigail Miles 1p.

SHAWNEE 75, SOUTHERN 51

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Keiana Patterson dropped 22 points as Shawnee (9-8) rolled past the Trojans (5-18). Nia Sheckles led all scorers with 25 points for Southern, which was unable to recover from a slow start. Shawnee led 20-6 at the end of the first quarter.

SHAWNEE (9-8)

Keiana Patterson 22p; Dakeya Bolden 13p; Jalana Scruggs 17p; Makerhen Cuff 6p; Milan Bailey 2p; TaNeshya Allen 15p.

SOUTHERN (5-18)

Nia Sheckles 25p; Krystal Jackson 13p; Brianna Coomer 4p; Azari Prescod 4p; Dasani Johnson 2p; Kelsie Thompson 3p.

BULLITT EAST 81, J’TOWN 21

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Bullitt East (21-5) routed J’Town (6-16) in their first game since losing in the LIT quarterfinals. Lindsey Duvall scored 19 points to lead all scorers. Bullitt East has now one 13 of its last 14 games.

BULLITT EAST (21-5)

Caroline Scott 2p; Lauren Masden 2p; Lindsey Duvall 19p; Cori Etherton 3p; Lexi Taylor 8p; Allie Rae Thompson 5p; Alyssa Peak 9p; Kirstie Henn 12p; Kathleen Scott 12p; Emma Ralph 6p; Rienna Hayes 3p.

J’TOWN (6-16)

Jasmine Majors 2p; Kamaya White 3p; Kaleb McDonald 2p; Jasmine Thomas 5p; Telia Perks 5p; Shaolin Morton 4p.

MALE 69, ASSUMPTION 49

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bulldogs (20-2) defeated the Rebels (10-13) in a solid team performance. Ciaja Harbinson and Emilia Sexton continue to run the Bulldogs offense with intensity. Harbinson finished the contest with 12 points and Sexton scored 14 points. Browning did not play due to a foot injury. The Rebels were led in scoring by junior guard Taylor Allen.

MALE (20-2)

Ciaja Harbinson 12p; Joelle 10p; Emilia Sexton 14p; Destiny Combs 4p; Alana Striverson 4p; Jada Owens 10p India Green 3p; Kyra Hogan 4p; Logan Calvert 4p; Maya Crimes 4p.

ASSUMPTION (10-13)

Makenna Schelb 3p; Reese Sexton 3p; Abby McQueary 5p; Samantha Babey 4p; Maddie Nalley 2p; Jenna Calhoun 4p; Maggie Metzger 6p; Piper Gray 2p; Kristen Olinick 2p; Taylor Allen 10p; Payton Cronen 2p; Grace Bringard 6p.

HOLY CROSS 59, BETH HAVEN 16

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Cougars (9-13) held their own on defense to defeat the Bearcats (5-11). The Cougars recorded 21 forced turnovers. The Cougars were led by Halle Snyder who tallied 19 points. Kailey Reed added an additional 14 points and Lauren Schraut scored 11 points. Beth Haven was led in scoring by Sarena Vaughn with 8 points.

HOLY CROSS 59 (9-13)

Ally Klein 7p, 5a 5s; Kailey Reed 14p, 3a 4s; Lauren Schraut 11p, 3r; Halle Snyder 19p, 5r, 4s; Madison Turner 2p, 5r, 3a; Amber Kaufman 1pt; Katie Hickey 3p, 3r; Gabby Vasquez 2p, 3a.

BETH HAVEN 16 (5-11)

Kenzie Davis 3p; Gabby Ellis 2p; Leslie Pierre 3p; Sarena Vaughn 8p.

SACRED HEART 67, CENTRAL 48

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Valkyries (17-5) defeated the Yellow Jackets (8-8). The Valkyries were able to build an early lead in the first quarter. Central made a late push in the fourth quarter but they were unable to regain the lead. Sacred Heart was led by Cierra Scott, who tallied 11 points.

SACRED HEART (18-5)

Destinee Marshall 2p; Kelly Weisbach 2p; Cierra Scott 11p; Ashlee Harris 8p; Kiki Samsel 8p; Caroline Flaherty 1p; Erin Toller 6p; Kia Sivils 3p; Macy Farrar 2p; Kristen Clemons 3p; Grace Berger 12p; Natalie Fichter 6p; Taylor Utter 3p.

CENTRAL (8-9)

Thelisia Guin 6p; Shamaria Stikes 4p; Precious Hereford 8p; Gerail Pickett 2p; Darian Neal 9p; Stephonie Cole 12p; India New 7p.

CAL 82, EAST JESSAMINE 31

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senior guard Summer Conti eclipsed the 1,000 point mark in Tuesday’s contest with a 21-point, eight assist and five steal performance as the Centurions (16-7) routed the Jaguars (0-18) Tuesday. Emma Wesley scored 16 points and had four rebounds, six assists and three steals. The Jaguars were led by Jessica Hall.

CAL (16-7)

Hallie Ice 2p, 1r, 1a, 2s; Emma Wesley 16p, 4r, 6a, 3s; Summer Conti 21p, 1r, 8a, 5s, 1b; Emma Frank 9p, 8r, 1s; Shelby Calhoun 15p, 3r, 4a, 5s, 2b; Sarah McDonald 9p, 3r, 1a, 3s, 2b; Mia Beam 4p, 1r, 2s; Abigail Inbry 4p, 1s; Riley Sexton 2p, 6r, 2s, 1b.

EAST JESSAMINE (0-18)

Jalynn Landversicht 5p; Jessica Hall 9p; Briana Beavers 2p; Jasmine Atkerson 8p; Paige Smith 2p; Hayden Stinnett 3p; Aimee Hagins 2p.

PRP 45, BALLARD 44

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Panthers (12-7) held on to defeat the Bruins (8-11). The game went down to the wire. Perri Mitchell led the Panthers recording a game high 19 points. The Bruins Kura Carney led them scoring 12 points.

PRP (12-7)

Makenna Combs 3p; Reaunna Halsell 3p; Amani Saunders 4p; Mariah Jones 7p; Perri Mitchell 19p; Dayja Evans 9p.

BALLARD (8-11)

Iyuna Wilson 2p; Cameryn Austin 8p; Seyde Valentine 2p; Claire Simmons 6p; Jada Williams 5p; Kura Carney 12p; Navia Reed 9p.

MOORE 65, WAGGENER 43

MOORE (14-4)

Dajia Stafford 11p; Alexus Crawford 9p; Nicola Adams 14p; Takiya Adams 5p; Alyssa Leslie 2p; Jahlia McNealy 6p; Stacia Hayes 10p; Taliyah Jordan 6p; Alexa Metcalf 2p.

WAGGENER (2-19)

Ciara Chase 1p; Lasha Dunn 7p; Biermacher 18p; Nezja Elliot 14p; Rosie Cipallo 2p